This walkout ranch has curb appeal & is striking w/ an all stone front & covered porch, 3864 sq ft of finished living space, a storage area, and 735 sq ft of heated garage, you will find a place for everything! The deck spans the entire back of the home and the patio is new. No homes directly behind and near Meadows Park. Walking in the front door instantly leaves you w/ a welcoming feel. You’ll notice the maple hardwoods, large arched opening to dining, open foyer w/ coat closet & arched walkway to a completely open living rm, kitchen, & eat in area. The living rm features maple hardwoods, built in cabinets, Bose surround sound w/ built in speakers throughout, stone fireplace, & large window overlooking the treed & private backyard. The kitchen is a showstopper w/ staggered height maple upper cabinets featuring glass over aluminum fronts, stainless steel backsplash, Corian countertops, double oven, gas stovetop with stainless steel hood vent, beverage refrigerator plus a full size refrigerator as well, and a large breakfast bar island finishes off the kitchen. Just off the kitchen is an eat in dining area w/ a French door leading you out to a covered deck(new deck boards and vinyl railing in 2019) and walk in pantry & built in desk/workstation. The Master Suite has a tray ceiling, French door to deck area with hot tub, en suite master bath, & a walk in closet. The master bath has 2 sink vanities w/ nice separation, a whirlpool tub, a steam shower stall and toilet room. New int. paint in great room, master & kitchen. Also on the main floor you’ll find a laundry rm, 2 spare bedrooms, & a full bath. The walkout basement has a huge family rm with stacked stone fp, 2 bedrooms, full bath, office (10x12), storage area, & a wet bar featuring a built in microwave to pop the corn, beverage refrigerator & wine shelf. Pet fence spans to front yard up to the sidewalk & the entire backyard, Lutron dimmable lighting system throughout, sprinkler system, heated tile in all baths.

DAKOTA DUNES, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO