Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Mr. Goodfellow: Hy-Vee
ABOUT THE DONOR: The Hy-Vee stores have teamed up to assist children through the Goodfellow fund. Hy-Vee employs more than 1,300 people in the Sioux City area at its stores on Hamilton Boulevard, at Southern Hills Mall, on Gordon Drive, on Pierce Street and in South Sioux City. Copyright 2018...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 10 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County looks to fill vacant supervisor position in January, former sheriff suggested for role
SIOUX CITY — The process to replace Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt will most likely start at the beginning of January. Auditor Pat Gill plans to suggest former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew for the appointment. De Witt was elected to Iowa Senate District 1, ousting Democrat Jackie...
Sioux City Journal
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $575,000
This walkout ranch has curb appeal & is striking w/ an all stone front & covered porch, 3864 sq ft of finished living space, a storage area, and 735 sq ft of heated garage, you will find a place for everything! The deck spans the entire back of the home and the patio is new. No homes directly behind and near Meadows Park. Walking in the front door instantly leaves you w/ a welcoming feel. You’ll notice the maple hardwoods, large arched opening to dining, open foyer w/ coat closet & arched walkway to a completely open living rm, kitchen, & eat in area. The living rm features maple hardwoods, built in cabinets, Bose surround sound w/ built in speakers throughout, stone fireplace, & large window overlooking the treed & private backyard. The kitchen is a showstopper w/ staggered height maple upper cabinets featuring glass over aluminum fronts, stainless steel backsplash, Corian countertops, double oven, gas stovetop with stainless steel hood vent, beverage refrigerator plus a full size refrigerator as well, and a large breakfast bar island finishes off the kitchen. Just off the kitchen is an eat in dining area w/ a French door leading you out to a covered deck(new deck boards and vinyl railing in 2019) and walk in pantry & built in desk/workstation. The Master Suite has a tray ceiling, French door to deck area with hot tub, en suite master bath, & a walk in closet. The master bath has 2 sink vanities w/ nice separation, a whirlpool tub, a steam shower stall and toilet room. New int. paint in great room, master & kitchen. Also on the main floor you’ll find a laundry rm, 2 spare bedrooms, & a full bath. The walkout basement has a huge family rm with stacked stone fp, 2 bedrooms, full bath, office (10x12), storage area, & a wet bar featuring a built in microwave to pop the corn, beverage refrigerator & wine shelf. Pet fence spans to front yard up to the sidewalk & the entire backyard, Lutron dimmable lighting system throughout, sprinkler system, heated tile in all baths.
Sioux City Journal
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to jail for leading police on chase
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a vehicle pursuit after police responded to a shooting call has been sentenced to jail. Jordan Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of eluding. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $430. He also was sentenced to one day in jail on a misdemeanor third-degree harassment charge from a separate case.
Sioux City Journal
Church News
Mayflower Congregational UCC will host its monthly FoodShare with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event will be at 1407 W. 18th St. on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event is a drive-up service in front of the church. There will be food and diapers in sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 available. All are welcome!
Sioux City Journal
Crashes reported Tuesday morning in Sioux City amid patchy snowfall, cold front expected Thursday
SIOUX CITY -- The first accumulating snowfall of the season on Tuesday proved dicey for motorists. From 9 a.m. Tuesday and past the noon hour, Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers responded to 18 crashes around the city amid patchy snow. "The roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery...
Sioux City Journal
Changes proposed to next year's SCCSD school calendar
SIOUX CITY – A proposed 2023-2024 Sioux City school calendar would end almost a week early but give more hours of instruction. Other changes include an extra professional development day for teachers, two fewer school days and no built-in snow days. On Monday, a proposed change to next school...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man gets probation for shooting woman's legs
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who shot a woman in the legs has been placed on probation. Apollo Houston, 20, pleaded guilty in October in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury and reckless use of a firearm. District Judge Tod Deck on Wednesday suspended a...
Sioux City Journal
Sgt. Bluff businessman pleads guilty to federal tax evasion
SIOUX CITY -- The owner of a Sergeant Bluff construction company pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal tax evasion. Kevin Alexander, 62, of Sioux City, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of tax evasion. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, restitution and monetary penalties. A sentencing date was not set.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (57) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for November 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (17) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Sioux City Journal
Burbank woman charged with vehicular homicide, manslaughter
VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Burbank, South Dakota, woman accused of crashing her vehicle into a backyard and killing another woman faces vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges. A grand jury indicted Joyce Hawley, 59, on Nov. 10 on charges of vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.
Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley swept by defending champion Sioux Falls at state volleyball tournament
SIOUX FALLS -- Too much power, too large of deficits. On the receiving end of a dominating hitting attack, Dakota Valley lost in three sets to five-time defending champions Sioux Falls Christian in the quarter-finals of the state tournament Thursday. The Chargers recorded a total of 39 kills, sweeping their...
Sioux City Journal
Elk Point-Jefferson seeks to pull off upset in state volleyball tournament
SIOUX FALLS -- Elk Point-Jefferson pulled a major upset to qualify for the South Dakota Class A volleyball tournament. In the first round of the state tourney Thursday morning, the Huskies will look to pull off an even bigger victory. EP-J qualified for the eight-team field with a three-set road...
Sioux City Journal
Remsen St. Mary's mollywopps Wayland WACO 38-16
Remsen St. Mary's built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 38-16 win over Wayland WACO on November 17 in Iowa football. Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 12-0 advantage over Wayland WACO through the first quarter. The Hawks' offense thundered in front for a 24-3 lead over the Warriors at...
Sioux City Journal
Remsen St. Mary's cruises over WACO to capture third state football title
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Remsen St. Mary’s made it look easy. The Hawks entered the 8-player state championship game as the No. 1 team in the state and left with their third state title in program history with a 38-16 win over Wayland WACO. Remsen St. Mary’s head...
Comments / 0