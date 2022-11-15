ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City Journal

Mr. Goodfellow: Hy-Vee

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Hy-Vee stores have teamed up to assist children through the Goodfellow fund. Hy-Vee employs more than 1,300 people in the Sioux City area at its stores on Hamilton Boulevard, at Southern Hills Mall, on Gordon Drive, on Pierce Street and in South Sioux City. Copyright 2018...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 10 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $575,000

This walkout ranch has curb appeal & is striking w/ an all stone front & covered porch, 3864 sq ft of finished living space, a storage area, and 735 sq ft of heated garage, you will find a place for everything! The deck spans the entire back of the home and the patio is new. No homes directly behind and near Meadows Park. Walking in the front door instantly leaves you w/ a welcoming feel. You’ll notice the maple hardwoods, large arched opening to dining, open foyer w/ coat closet & arched walkway to a completely open living rm, kitchen, & eat in area. The living rm features maple hardwoods, built in cabinets, Bose surround sound w/ built in speakers throughout, stone fireplace, & large window overlooking the treed & private backyard. The kitchen is a showstopper w/ staggered height maple upper cabinets featuring glass over aluminum fronts, stainless steel backsplash, Corian countertops, double oven, gas stovetop with stainless steel hood vent, beverage refrigerator plus a full size refrigerator as well, and a large breakfast bar island finishes off the kitchen. Just off the kitchen is an eat in dining area w/ a French door leading you out to a covered deck(new deck boards and vinyl railing in 2019) and walk in pantry & built in desk/workstation. The Master Suite has a tray ceiling, French door to deck area with hot tub, en suite master bath, & a walk in closet. The master bath has 2 sink vanities w/ nice separation, a whirlpool tub, a steam shower stall and toilet room. New int. paint in great room, master & kitchen. Also on the main floor you’ll find a laundry rm, 2 spare bedrooms, & a full bath. The walkout basement has a huge family rm with stacked stone fp, 2 bedrooms, full bath, office (10x12), storage area, & a wet bar featuring a built in microwave to pop the corn, beverage refrigerator & wine shelf. Pet fence spans to front yard up to the sidewalk & the entire backyard, Lutron dimmable lighting system throughout, sprinkler system, heated tile in all baths.
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
Sioux City Journal

Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to jail for leading police on chase

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a vehicle pursuit after police responded to a shooting call has been sentenced to jail. Jordan Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of eluding. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $430. He also was sentenced to one day in jail on a misdemeanor third-degree harassment charge from a separate case.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Church News

Mayflower Congregational UCC will host its monthly FoodShare with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event will be at 1407 W. 18th St. on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event is a drive-up service in front of the church. There will be food and diapers in sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 available. All are welcome!
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Changes proposed to next year's SCCSD school calendar

SIOUX CITY – A proposed 2023-2024 Sioux City school calendar would end almost a week early but give more hours of instruction. Other changes include an extra professional development day for teachers, two fewer school days and no built-in snow days. On Monday, a proposed change to next school...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man gets probation for shooting woman's legs

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who shot a woman in the legs has been placed on probation. Apollo Houston, 20, pleaded guilty in October in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury and reckless use of a firearm. District Judge Tod Deck on Wednesday suspended a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sgt. Bluff businessman pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

SIOUX CITY -- The owner of a Sergeant Bluff construction company pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal tax evasion. Kevin Alexander, 62, of Sioux City, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of tax evasion. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, restitution and monetary penalties. A sentencing date was not set.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Burbank woman charged with vehicular homicide, manslaughter

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Burbank, South Dakota, woman accused of crashing her vehicle into a backyard and killing another woman faces vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges. A grand jury indicted Joyce Hawley, 59, on Nov. 10 on charges of vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.
BURBANK, SD
Sioux City Journal

Remsen St. Mary's mollywopps Wayland WACO 38-16

Remsen St. Mary's built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 38-16 win over Wayland WACO on November 17 in Iowa football. Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 12-0 advantage over Wayland WACO through the first quarter. The Hawks' offense thundered in front for a 24-3 lead over the Warriors at...
REMSEN, IA

