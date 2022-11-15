ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Comments / 1

Jae
3d ago

Dang! All these shootings in the last fews days. Can’t even go out and do normal things cause these thugs are invading the space. 😢

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Man shot in West Palm Beach, 8th shooting of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday night. Officers said at 8 p.m. an adult man was shot at 14th Street and Division Avenue. First responders brought the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD: Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle

Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle this morning. At 1:40am this morning, PSLPD responded to the 2900-Blk of SW Savona Blvd regarding a vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on SW Savona Blvd struck a pedestrian that was walking south in the roadway.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Boca Raton man dies from injuries after ejection from scooter

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Wednesday's headlines and weather. A 53-year-old is dead after being ejected from his scooter during a crash in Palm Beach County. Trevor Forrest Grill, from Boca Raton, was driving on Lyons Road at 3:16 p.m. on Nov. 8 when...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Worker crushed by trains in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A railroad worker was killed after being crushed between two train cars in South Bay on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Miami Canal Road near Rogers Road around 6:55 a.m. The worker was crushed between two train...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale

A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy