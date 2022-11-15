Read full article on original website
Jae
3d ago
Dang! All these shootings in the last fews days. Can’t even go out and do normal things cause these thugs are invading the space. 😢
Man shot in West Palm Beach, 8th shooting of the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday night. Officers said at 8 p.m. an adult man was shot at 14th Street and Division Avenue. First responders brought the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say...
Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in less than a week
Video above: The latest headline from WPBF 25 News. A man was shot Thursday evening in West Palm Beach, officials say. This comes after multiple shootings in Palm Beach County this week, including a man being wounded in a police shooting, and two separate but connected incidents where minors were shot.
25 migrants in custody after landing at Fort Pierce beach
More than 20 immigrants are in custody after landing on a beach in St. Lucie County on Thursday evening, police said.
Family member confirms body in wooded area is missing Fort Lauderdale woman
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — There are new details in the discovery of a body in a wooded area. The family of a missing woman has gotten the heartbreaking news that the body is in fact their loved one. 7News received word of this news from a cousin...
11-year-old girl grabbed by unknown man while walking home from Jupiter elementary school
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Authorities in Jupiter are investigating after an elementary school student was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 on the sidewalk along...
Police: Girl walking home from school gets away after man grabs her
Police have an increased presence at a Jupiter elementary school, one day after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed by an unidentified man while walking home from school.
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
Multiple agencies respond to migrants at South Causeway Beach in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — U.S. Border Patrol, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the Fort Pierce Police Department responded to migrants fleeing a vessel on South Causeway Beach Thursday. The agencies responded to the scene near the South Bridge around 5:30 p.m. Officials say 25 people were on a...
Search for one guy's gun outside sheriff's office substation lands these 2 in jail
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Usually, police go to the scene of a crime but this time, the suspects were feet away from a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office substation. A deputy reported "patrolling the area" on Okeechobee Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach and finding two men "standing in thick foliage directly north of the PBSO District 9 secure parking lot."
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult
A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult. Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.
Human remains found in St. Lucie County
Chief Deputy Brian Hester says "severely decomposed" human remains were found in a remote area of St. Lucie County.
PSLPD: Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle
Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle this morning. At 1:40am this morning, PSLPD responded to the 2900-Blk of SW Savona Blvd regarding a vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on SW Savona Blvd struck a pedestrian that was walking south in the roadway.
2 masked men wanted in armed home invasion in Belle Glade
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two masked men who held up a home at gunpoint.
Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
Boca Raton man dies from injuries after ejection from scooter
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Wednesday's headlines and weather. A 53-year-old is dead after being ejected from his scooter during a crash in Palm Beach County. Trevor Forrest Grill, from Boca Raton, was driving on Lyons Road at 3:16 p.m. on Nov. 8 when...
Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road in Lake Park.
Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
Worker crushed by trains in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A railroad worker was killed after being crushed between two train cars in South Bay on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Miami Canal Road near Rogers Road around 6:55 a.m. The worker was crushed between two train...
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale
A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was...
