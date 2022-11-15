ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

OPPO "Pad 2" tipped to launch as a Dimensity 9000-powered tablet in early 2023

OPPO's second-gen Pad is now touted to become a tech curiosity as a tablet powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, a top-tier processor normally found in a handful of premium smartphones. As the leaker Digital Chat Station intimates, this is one of the ways in which the OEM might address the "various shortcomings" of its Snapdragon 870-powered forebear.
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus updates six smartphones to OxygenOS 13, including OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus has updated another six smartphones to OxygenOS 13, having brought the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro onto the new OS a few days ago. While OnePlus gained a reputation last year for taking ages to release major software updates to its older smartphones, it appears to have changed its tune with Android 13. As it stands, OnePlus has now issued Android 13-based updates for the following additional devices:
notebookcheck.net

Meizu "20 and 20 Pro" tipped to launch following OEM's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 uptake announcement

Meizu has made an surprise return to the realm of flagship smartphone announcements in 2022, strongly hinting that it will join others such as Xiaomi and OnePlus in releasing at least one device based on the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The new teaser has been joined by leaks purporting to divulge product names and model numbers for the pair of handsets involved.
notebookcheck.net

MediaTek reiterates plans to develop high-performance Kompanio SoCs for Windows on Arm laptops

The energy efficient Kompanio SoCs designed for Chromebooks and tablets proved to be profitable and MediaTek is now looking to scale these for high-power Windows on Arm applications. From what company executives are suggesting, MediaTek might choose to design the processing and graphics cores in house, similarly to what Apple is doing with the M processors.
notebookcheck.net

Acer Aspire 3 budget laptops with AMD Mendocino Zen 2 APUs and RDNA 2 iGPUs available now for under US$400

AMD Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Zen. AMD’s Mendocino Ryzen 7020 lineup of processors that combines the Zen 2 core architecture with RDNA 2 graphics is now featured on the latest Acer Aspire 3 budget laptops available for less than US$400. The new A315-24P-R75B models sport a 15.6-inch 1080p @60 Hz IPS screen and the chassis is fairly thin with a 0.74-inch profile weighing 3.97 lbs. Otherwise the specs are modest in order to justify the price tag. Even the included Windows 11 Home edition is limited to the barebones S Mode.
notebookcheck.net

NVIDIA releases fix for blank screen issues when booting GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090

The GeForce RTX 4080 has only just arrived, with the GeForce RTX 4090 having recently reached customers and reviewers too. However, NVIDIA has already sought to release a driver update for optimising GeForce RTX 4080 performance, as well as a new firmware for both graphics cards. According to NVIDIA, the latter addresses a bug that could not be fixed with another driver update.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | AMD Ryzen 5 5600G now on sale with a massive 51 percent discount on Amazon

AMD Ryzen (Zen) Cezanne (Zen 3) Radeon Desktop Deal. Those looking for an affordable yet decent processor with integrated graphics have just received a new possible choice to think about thanks to Amazon's 51 percent discount for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. Unveiled in the first half of 2021 and released for the general market in early August of the same year, this 6-core processor has a base frequency of 3.9 GHz, a maximum boost speed of 4.4 GHz, and features Radeon Vega 7 graphics.
notebookcheck.net

Honor Pad 8: Affordable mid-range tablet with 12-inch display and 8 speakers

The Honor Pad 8 belongs to the rare species of large Android tablets, but has another special feature to offer: the 12-inch device only costs around U$300, making it one of the cheapest tablets in this form factor. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how to translate?...
notebookcheck.net

Minimal Sony Xperia 10 V upgrades appear in supposed specifications leak

The purported specifications for the Sony Xperia 10 V have been leaked on the Weibo social media site (and later posted on Reddit). Although the machine translation of the Chinese text actually states “upcoming mid-range Xperia”, this would indicate news about the Mark 5 variant of the Xperia 10, especially when the specifications are taken into consideration. As has previously been reported, the Android smartphone will apparently sport a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Although this 4-nm chip has the same peak CPU clock speed as the 6-nm Snapdragon 695 (2.2 GHz), it comes with enhanced Wi-Fi speed support and can handle LPDDR5 memory at 3,200 MHz (695: LPDDR4x at 2,133 MHz).
notebookcheck.net

Vivo X90: Specifications surface on TENAA with MediaTek Dimensity 9200, 120 W fast charging and 50 MP triple camera

The Vivo X90 has landed on TENAA shortly before its announcement in China. Due to arrive on November 22 alongside the Vivo X90 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro Plus, the Vivo X90 will be the cheaper option to its three more flagship-orientated siblings. Nonetheless, the specifications included within the TENAA listing suggest that the X90 Pro should still have plenty of powerful hardware at its disposal.
notebookcheck.net

Bigme Galy: 8-inch eReader launches with colour display and Google Play Store access

The Bigme Galy has reached Kickstarter, where it sells for US$540. Offered with an 8-inch colour E Ink display, the Bigme Galy also runs Android 11 and supports active pen input, among other features. Bigme has brought the Galy to Kickstarter, an eReader that the company created in collaboration with...

