OPPO "Pad 2" tipped to launch as a Dimensity 9000-powered tablet in early 2023
OPPO's second-gen Pad is now touted to become a tech curiosity as a tablet powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, a top-tier processor normally found in a handful of premium smartphones. As the leaker Digital Chat Station intimates, this is one of the ways in which the OEM might address the "various shortcomings" of its Snapdragon 870-powered forebear.
Realme 10 Pro Plus launches with a "flagship-grade" curved display, Android 13 and 67W charging for a large battery
The Realme 10 Pro+ has launched with the same color options (and 16MP selfie camera) as its new Pro counterpart; however, one will not be mistaken for the other thanks to the higher-end Plus model's new curved display. This 120Hz FHD+ punchhole screen is made of OLED and measures 6.7...
OPPO Reno9 series teased as the first mid-range Android smartphones with 16GB RAM options
OPPO has now endorsed a slew of leaks and rumors pointing to new additions to the Reno line of Android smartphones before the end of 2022. The 9, 9 Pro and Pro+ variants are indeed on the way, with triple rear cameras in the latter only. Their predecessors have had...
OnePlus updates six smartphones to OxygenOS 13, including OnePlus 8 series
OnePlus has updated another six smartphones to OxygenOS 13, having brought the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro onto the new OS a few days ago. While OnePlus gained a reputation last year for taking ages to release major software updates to its older smartphones, it appears to have changed its tune with Android 13. As it stands, OnePlus has now issued Android 13-based updates for the following additional devices:
Meizu "20 and 20 Pro" tipped to launch following OEM's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 uptake announcement
Meizu has made an surprise return to the realm of flagship smartphone announcements in 2022, strongly hinting that it will join others such as Xiaomi and OnePlus in releasing at least one device based on the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The new teaser has been joined by leaks purporting to divulge product names and model numbers for the pair of handsets involved.
Realme 10 Pro is unleashed as a new Android 13 smartphone with ultra-narrow display bezels, a 108MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery
Realme has sprung a 10 Pro on a possibly unsuspecting Chinese market during the OEM's latest launch event. The unexpected new middle-of-its-series Android device has been unveiled with a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD screen like many others of its market segment. However, according to Realme, it is of a considerably updated...
MediaTek reiterates plans to develop high-performance Kompanio SoCs for Windows on Arm laptops
The energy efficient Kompanio SoCs designed for Chromebooks and tablets proved to be profitable and MediaTek is now looking to scale these for high-power Windows on Arm applications. From what company executives are suggesting, MediaTek might choose to design the processing and graphics cores in house, similarly to what Apple is doing with the M processors.
NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 526.98 now available with multiple optimizations for the GeForce RTX 4080
Released earlier today, the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 526.98 comes "to unlock the full potential of the new GeForce RTX 4080" and comes with full support for the following upcoming titles: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Many other changes are included as well.
GeForce RTX 4060 could be 20% faster than the RTX 3060 with a bigger price tag and lower power consumption
After the launch of flagship RTX 40 models from Nvidia, the wait has begun for affordable RTX 4060 SKUs that are expected to start showing up next year. The latest report about the GeForce RTX 4060 claims that the card will have 20% better performance than the RTX 3060 accompanied by a price bump.
Two AMD Threadripper 7000 "Storm Peak" engineering samples with 96 cores and 192 threads pop up online
The engineering samples are mentioned in the [email protected] database, which also includes OPN codes that suggest base frequencies of 2 GHz and 2.1 GHz. Judging by the number of cores and threads, the upcoming top-of-the-line Threadripper 7000 could have similar specs to AMD's EPYC 9654 server processors. AMD Desktop...
Acer Aspire 3 budget laptops with AMD Mendocino Zen 2 APUs and RDNA 2 iGPUs available now for under US$400
AMD Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Zen. AMD’s Mendocino Ryzen 7020 lineup of processors that combines the Zen 2 core architecture with RDNA 2 graphics is now featured on the latest Acer Aspire 3 budget laptops available for less than US$400. The new A315-24P-R75B models sport a 15.6-inch 1080p @60 Hz IPS screen and the chassis is fairly thin with a 0.74-inch profile weighing 3.97 lbs. Otherwise the specs are modest in order to justify the price tag. Even the included Windows 11 Home edition is limited to the barebones S Mode.
NVIDIA releases fix for blank screen issues when booting GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090
The GeForce RTX 4080 has only just arrived, with the GeForce RTX 4090 having recently reached customers and reviewers too. However, NVIDIA has already sought to release a driver update for optimising GeForce RTX 4080 performance, as well as a new firmware for both graphics cards. According to NVIDIA, the latter addresses a bug that could not be fixed with another driver update.
AI, Microsoft & Adobe: How Qualcomm tries to push Windows on ARM to the next level
Fighting against established competitors like Intel and AMD as well as against more than 30 years of PC legacy was always going to be an uphill battle for Qualcomm. To find a way into the market for its Snapdragon processors, Qualcomm has to be creative - which they demonstrated at the Snapdragon Summit 2022.
Deal | AMD Ryzen 5 5600G now on sale with a massive 51 percent discount on Amazon
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Cezanne (Zen 3) Radeon Desktop Deal. Those looking for an affordable yet decent processor with integrated graphics have just received a new possible choice to think about thanks to Amazon's 51 percent discount for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. Unveiled in the first half of 2021 and released for the general market in early August of the same year, this 6-core processor has a base frequency of 3.9 GHz, a maximum boost speed of 4.4 GHz, and features Radeon Vega 7 graphics.
Honor Pad 8: Affordable mid-range tablet with 12-inch display and 8 speakers
The Honor Pad 8 belongs to the rare species of large Android tablets, but has another special feature to offer: the 12-inch device only costs around U$300, making it one of the cheapest tablets in this form factor. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how to translate?...
Rumor | Honor 80 will debut as the first Android smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 7-series SoC
Confirmed that successors to the 70 series of mid-tier Android smartphones are on the way. Its flagship was projected to become their OEM's first-gen 200MP camera device on its launch prior to this announcement; however, the latest teasers suggest otherwise. 160MP has also been thrown around as the best spec...
Minimal Sony Xperia 10 V upgrades appear in supposed specifications leak
The purported specifications for the Sony Xperia 10 V have been leaked on the Weibo social media site (and later posted on Reddit). Although the machine translation of the Chinese text actually states “upcoming mid-range Xperia”, this would indicate news about the Mark 5 variant of the Xperia 10, especially when the specifications are taken into consideration. As has previously been reported, the Android smartphone will apparently sport a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Although this 4-nm chip has the same peak CPU clock speed as the 6-nm Snapdragon 695 (2.2 GHz), it comes with enhanced Wi-Fi speed support and can handle LPDDR5 memory at 3,200 MHz (695: LPDDR4x at 2,133 MHz).
Vivo X90: Specifications surface on TENAA with MediaTek Dimensity 9200, 120 W fast charging and 50 MP triple camera
The Vivo X90 has landed on TENAA shortly before its announcement in China. Due to arrive on November 22 alongside the Vivo X90 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro Plus, the Vivo X90 will be the cheaper option to its three more flagship-orientated siblings. Nonetheless, the specifications included within the TENAA listing suggest that the X90 Pro should still have plenty of powerful hardware at its disposal.
Bigme Galy: 8-inch eReader launches with colour display and Google Play Store access
The Bigme Galy has reached Kickstarter, where it sells for US$540. Offered with an 8-inch colour E Ink display, the Bigme Galy also runs Android 11 and supports active pen input, among other features. Bigme has brought the Galy to Kickstarter, an eReader that the company created in collaboration with...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop graphics card is up to 30% faster than its predecessor on Puget Bench
An earlier leak highlighted key specs of some Ada Lovelace laptop GPUs, including the AD103-powered GeForce RTX 4090. The list stopped at the GeForce RTX 4060 and was missing the laptop GeForce RTX 4080 variant. Now, another piece of the Ada Lovelace laptop graphics card puzzle has been revealed by a Puget Bench listing of the GeForce RTX 4050 mobile.
