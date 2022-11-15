ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rivas of Salinas to become next assembly speaker

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t41K2_0jBfuBjp00

(BCN)– After five months of backroom jockeying and another six-hour meeting behind closed doors, California Assembly Democrats on Thursday agreed to a lengthy transition that will see Robert Rivas succeed Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon next summer. Emerging from a ballroom at the Sacramento Convention Center, Rivas, a Hollister Democrat, said the Democratic caucus had unanimously voted to retain Rendon, a Lakewood Democrat, as speaker until the end of June, when Rivas is scheduled to finally assume the influential role overseeing the lower house of the Legislature.

“We have such a large caucus here in the state Assembly. Excited that we had the opportunity to walk out of there united,” Rivas said. “This was about unity. It was about bringing our caucus together, about planning for the future.”

Rivas originally challenged Rendon for the speakership, one of the most powerful positions at the state Capitol, in late May, but was blocked during a tense six-hour caucus meeting in which Rendon refused to step down and Rivas was unable to muster enough support to force him out.

Rendon has been speaker since the beginning of 2016, the longest reign since the 1990s, when California voters adopted term limits. He will term out in 2024.

Honey Mahogany concedes San Francisco District 6 race to Matt Dorsey

The Assembly Democrats are now expected to vote on Dec. 5, the first day of the new legislative session, to formally adopt the transition plan. Because they hold a supermajority of seats in the chamber, they do not need Republican votes to elect a speaker.

Rivas, who was first elected in 2018, would become speaker on June 30 — at the conclusion of the state budget process and more than a year after Rivas first announced that he had enough support to take over as the Assembly leader. Though he was flanked by dozens of colleagues, who rode down an escalator together cheering at the end of the meeting Thursday evening, Rivas was notably not joined by Rendon, who did not appear publicly after the vote.

What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on

“I will continue working for the Californians who need it most, and keep putting power in the hands of my members, especially those who are underrepresented,” Rendon said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Assemblymember Rivas in anticipation of a smooth transition in 2023. Now, it is time to work together for California.”

The two faced off throughout the summer and fall in a battle of influence within the Assembly caucus, particularly among the candidates for an unusually large number of open seats this election. Rivas took the extraordinary step of creating a political action committee, outside of the Democratic Party apparatus, that raised money from 19 of his Assembly colleagues and steered about $900,000 into more than a dozen races across the state.

The committee, essentially a competitor to the traditional Assembly Democratic campaign account controlled by Rendon, exacerbated the strain with many of Rendon’s supporters. But the caucus — which numbered 63 at the meeting Thursday, according to a spokesperson for Rendon, including some whose races remain too close to call two days after voting ended — aimed to project unity as a resolution to the drama finally emerged Thursday evening.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, a Sacramento Democrat who was a top Rendon ally, stood beside an emotional Rivas as the speaker-designee recounted his rise from the son of farmworkers to the peak of California politics. “Time heals wounds,” McCarty said. “We have a job to do.”

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, a Woodland Hills Democrat who supported Rivas, said many supported the compromise because they did not want the speakership fight to be a distraction in the new legislative session, which will take place in conjunction with a special session called by Gov. Gavin Newsom to consider a “windfall profits tax” on oil companies to help struggling Californians.

“We need to put our internal politics behind us and get to the policy work,” Gabriel said. “That was a heavy motivating factor for a lot of people.” CalMatters reporter Ben Christopher contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
CalMatters

California election results: The most interesting numbers

After a flurry of called races, victories proclaimed and concessions offered across 52 congressional districts, 100 state Assembly and Senate contests, nine statewide races for constitutional offices and seven propositions on the California ballot, it can be hard to wrap your head around what exactly happened. Fortunately, we’ve boiled it down to a few pictures […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom was in Napa Thursday. He was visiting the city’s firefighters and highlighting the state’s efforts to keep wildfires contained this year. In the last two years, $2.8 billion has been spent in California to fight and prevent wildfires. That money is used to buy equipment such as helicopters. […]
NAPA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly

Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected Thursday after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nexstar Test

Slashing greenhouse gases: California revises climate change strategy

(BCN)– The California Air Resources Board on Wednesday unveiled a new version of its highly anticipated strategy for battling climate change, setting more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gases and scaling up controversial projects that capture carbon. If adopted by the air board at its Dec. 15 meeting, the plan would radically reshape California’s economy, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

The Sustainable Alternative to Renewables in California

Anyone serious about ushering California into an electric age, much less the entire world, faces immutable facts that are indifferent to passions and principles. With algebraic certainty, these facts lead to uncomfortable conclusions: It is impractical if not impossible to achieve an all-electric future by relying on solar, wind, and geothermal power, supplemented by more novel power generation technologies such as harvesting the energy in waves and tides. And even if it were done, it might not be the optimal solution for the environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coast News

Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races

REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
ENCINITAS, CA
KRON4 News

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Showdown looms over changes in California rooftop solar incentives

RICHMOND – On Wednesday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will consider a plan to change the incentives offered to owners of rooftop solar panels. Proponents of the change say it would make the system fairer, but solar advocates fear it would cut consumer demand for the technology.People with solar panels on their roofs don't pay for the energy they use when the sun is shining.  But the law also grants them credit toward their bills for any extra energy that gets sent to the grid. It's called "net metering" and it's worked well at Jason Smith's home in Richmond."Before,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
985theriver.com

California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts

HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
HURON, CA
signalscv.com

Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races

NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy