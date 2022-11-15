Read full article on original website
Meteorite not cause of California house fire, officials say
A northern California house fire earlier this month was reportedly not caused by a falling meteor, according to fire officials. It took hours to put out the blaze.
actionnewsnow.com
Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation holds food distribution event
CORNING, Calif. - The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation hosted its annual drive-thru community food distribution on Thursday. The event is at the Rolling Hills Casino and started shortly after 4 p.m. The event will run until supplies run out. "It's important because we understand how fortunate we are as a people,”...
actionnewsnow.com
Proposed homeless campground near Chico airport needs environmental analysis, application
CHICO, Calif. - An effort to create a campground for the homeless near the Chico airport is still ongoing. In July, the North State Shelter Team brought a proposal to the City of Chico to build a campground with 82 campsites near the airport, about 2,500 feet south of runway 31R.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
actionnewsnow.com
Speed limit on Highway 99 south of Los Molinos reduced
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The speed limit on Highway 99E is being reduced south of Los Molinos, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said people will notice signs near the South Avenue intersections as the speed limit is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. There will be signs saying...
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds in Orland confront Glenn County Fairgrounds Board on Orland Raceway closure
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Community members and the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board of Directors went back and forth in Tuesday night's meeting about the future of the Orland Raceway. Over 100 people packed in the fairgrounds Arts and Crafts building for the meeting. Some of the audience brought signs saying...
krcrtv.com
Three people sustain major injuries after head-on crash on Skyway near Chico
CHICO, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, NOV. 18, 7:11 AM:. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials in the Chico area released more information regarding the crash on Skyway on Thursday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., CHP said their officers were requested to respond to a crash on westbound Skyway mear Santa...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal
A Northern California man was arrested this month on suspicion of homicide in connection with a July shooting that took place during a marijuana deal, authorities said. Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29, of Gridley was taken into custody last week while trying to re-enter the state from Mexico, authorities said. Deputies responded...
actionnewsnow.com
Two car crashes on Skyway leaves one with life-threatening injuries, two with major injuries
CHICO, Calif. - 8:22 A.M. UPDATE - All lanes on Skyway are open again after multiple car crashes, including one head-on crash that left a person with life-threatening injuries and two others with major injuries, CHP confirmed. Officials say the first crash occurred just after 5 p.m. when a Ford...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Corning Traffic Accident Occurs at Intersection
Gallagher Avenue Intersection Site of Injury Accident Between Two Vehicles. A traffic accident on November 16 involving two vehicles occurred at an intersection in Corning south of Red Bluff that resulted in minor injuries. The collision happened at the intersection of Gallagher and Edith avenues around 8:09 a.m. between a Dodge Ram and a Toyota Prius, partially blocking the roadway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge struck the Prius, and the second vehicle then hit a telephone pole.
chicotaxpayers.com
Illegal campers are climbing higher into Bidwell Park
Above is the remains of a tent and a campsite located within Upper Bidwell Park on a trail above the disc golf course on Hwy 32. Just beyond the tent is a crumpled camp chair. To the lower left of the picture you can see that somebody carefully dug out a spot for the tent. They also amassed a pretty nice pile of fire wood before the recent storm apparently drove them out.
actionnewsnow.com
Central Middle School lockdown lifted after possible threat
OROVILLE, Calif. - Central Middle School in Oroville was placed on lockdown over a possible threat on Wednesday. The superintendent’s office told Action News Now there was a concerning phone call shortly before 11:30 a.m. They locked down the school and called the police department. Law enforcement did not...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans worker who rescued woman from Feather River receives state’s Medal of Valor
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Caltrans worker in Butte County was one of four workers to receive the Governor's State Employee Medal of Valor award for risking his life to help save a woman last year. Gov. Gavin Newsom presented the award to Travis Sutton after he helped save a...
krcrtv.com
Camp Fire fraudster fires his attorney; has sentencing delayed
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A former Butte County man, convicted of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court, and filing false documents with the court, was scheduled to be sentenced today. However, his sentencing has been continued after he reportedly fired his attorney.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 41-year-old Butte County man pled guilty to three counts of distributing fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice. Federal authorities said Julius Rucks pled guilty on Monday. According to court documents, Rucks sold 1,000 counterfeit pharmaceutical tablets containing fentanyl to an undercover agent three times. Authorities...
actionnewsnow.com
Stabbing suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 9:12 A.M. UPDATE - A suspect in a stabbing in Chico early Thursday morning has been arrested following an hours-long standoff, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they received a report of a fire around 3 a.m. near the World Market. When firefighters arrived, they found...
CBS News
Butte County man pleads guilty to selling 1,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to undercover agent
SACRAMENTO — A Butte County man pleaded guilty this week to selling 1,000 counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl, prosecutors announced Wednesday. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California, Julius Rucks, 41, sold the counterfeit pills to an undercover agent on three separate days — Dec. 6, 2018, Jan. 10, 2019, and April 3, 2019.
News & Review
By any other name?
Chico Municipal Airport has a new name. That much is undisputed fact after the City Council meeting Tuesday night (Nov. 15), when council members decided on the rebrand to Chico Regional Airport. How much the new name matters is a matter of dispute. And, for something apparently straightforward, the choice...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested for DUI after crash on Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - One man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car north of the Chico Regional Airport Thursday morning. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Cohasset Road, near Keefer Ridge Road. A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told Action News Now that the driver was arrested...
actionnewsnow.com
Back to the drawing board for proposed Chico apartment complex
CHICO, Calif. - Plans for an apartment complex on Cussick Ave. and W. East Ave. are back to the drawing board following an Architectural Review and Historic Preservation meeting on Wednesday. A motion to approve the plans was made but no board members seconded the motion meaning it was neither...
