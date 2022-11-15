A photo showing what is apparently the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s protective glass has been shared online via known leaker Ice universe. As well as revealing what appears to be a slightly flatter and less curved overall shape, which has frequently been rumored to be coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the tipster also pointed out the size of the area for the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and it seems to be the same size as the one for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

