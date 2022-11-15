Read full article on original website
Related
Deal | Intel Core i9-12900K is now 29 percent off on Amazon
With overclocking records of up to 8 GHz, the Intel Core i9-12900K is one of Intel's most popular processors. This 10 nm LGA 1700 chip comes unlocked and has 8 performance and 8 efficiency cores, 30 MB Intel Smart Cache memory, and single-core boost speeds of up to 5.2 GHz. After applying the discount, Amazon is now selling it for US$499.88.
Bigme Galy: 8-inch eReader launches with colour display and Google Play Store access
The Bigme Galy has reached Kickstarter, where it sells for US$540. Offered with an 8-inch colour E Ink display, the Bigme Galy also runs Android 11 and supports active pen input, among other features. Bigme has brought the Galy to Kickstarter, an eReader that the company created in collaboration with...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max get revised always-on display with iOS 16.2
Always-on display (AOD) functionality has been available on Android smartphones for years at this point, with even the long retired Windows Phone platform supporting the feature too. However, it has taken until the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to offer comparable functionality, with Apple choosing to show the entire lock screen and a darkened version of the active background image, rather than just the time, date and a few widgets or notifications.
Realme 10 Pro Plus launches with a "flagship-grade" curved display, Android 13 and 67W charging for a large battery
The Realme 10 Pro+ has launched with the same color options (and 16MP selfie camera) as its new Pro counterpart; however, one will not be mistaken for the other thanks to the higher-end Plus model's new curved display. This 120Hz FHD+ punchhole screen is made of OLED and measures 6.7...
Motorola "Edge X40" appears on FCC with fast charging ahead of the supposed flagship smartphone's launch
Motorola released an early-year flagship smartphone as the the Edge X30 in China and subsequently as the Edge 30 Pro, hot on the heels of its own Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 top-end processor. Now, the OEM is expected to do much the same with a 40-series upgrade, especially now the 8 Gen 2 has debuted.
Flat Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design confirmed in leaked CAD render
A supposed CAD render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced on the Chinese social media site Weibo. Posted by an account that is machine-translated as “Love the Planet”, the drawing simply shows an unnamed smartphone-like device mostly from the side, with part of what would presumably be the display also revealed. The image (see below) was later shared by the well-known leaker Ice universe, who simply stated “S23U” with an “insidious” emoji in the post.
2025-bound Exynos SoC could be a nine-core monster with up to four Cortex-X cores
Multiple sources, including Qualcomm, have confirmed Samsung's Galaxy S23 series will exclusively use the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. While there are a few sketchy rumours that say otherwise, the Exynos 2300's absence from discourse suggests it might not see the light of day anytime soon. There could be a good reason for it if a recent leak from Twitter user @OreXda is accurate.
TinyTV 2 and TinyTV Mini arrive with ridiculous proportions
TinyCircuits has returned with a new TinyTV, a miniature retro TV that the company introduced in 2019. A specialist in small open-source hardware, TinyCircuits has taken the idea of a Tiny TV to extreme lengths with one new model, dubbed the TinyTV Mini. As its name suggests, it is an even smaller version of the TinyTV 2, which only has a 1-inch display itself.
Obnoxious GeForce RTX 4080 scalper prices close in on double Nvidia's MSRP of US$1,199 on launch day
It appears the lack of stock of the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card on its launch day has already created a seller’s market for scalpers, who have taken to sites such as eBay to sell their particular SKUs. While there are quite a few units from Gigabyte and Nvidia (Founders Edition) listed for stomach-churning prices of around US$1,699.99-US$1,799.99, the premium cards from partners such as MSI and Asus have hit gut-punch levels that are well beyond US$2,000.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series' Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC packs a marginally faster Cortex-X3 CPU core and Adreno GPU
Although Qualcomm officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a few days ago, the announcement left out some important details. Multiple Geekbench listings have confirmed there are two variants of the SoC, one with its Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.36 GHz and the other at 3.2 GHz. The latter seems to be exclusive to the Galaxy S23 series, whereas the former has been spotted alongside two devices, the Vivo X90 Pro+ and the iQOO 11 Pro.
OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and others start confirming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 usage in upcoming flagship smartphones
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now upon us, with Qualcomm promising performance and efficiency gains over the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. No company has announced a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.
Leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra protective glass hints at disappointing fingerprint sensor cost-cutting measures by Samsung
A photo showing what is apparently the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s protective glass has been shared online via known leaker Ice universe. As well as revealing what appears to be a slightly flatter and less curved overall shape, which has frequently been rumored to be coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the tipster also pointed out the size of the area for the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and it seems to be the same size as the one for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Acer Aspire 3 budget laptops with AMD Mendocino Zen 2 APUs and RDNA 2 iGPUs available now for under US$400
AMD Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Zen. AMD’s Mendocino Ryzen 7020 lineup of processors that combines the Zen 2 core architecture with RDNA 2 graphics is now featured on the latest Acer Aspire 3 budget laptops available for less than US$400. The new A315-24P-R75B models sport a 15.6-inch 1080p @60 Hz IPS screen and the chassis is fairly thin with a 0.74-inch profile weighing 3.97 lbs. Otherwise the specs are modest in order to justify the price tag. Even the included Windows 11 Home edition is limited to the barebones S Mode.
Samsung Galaxy A52 receives Android 13-based One UI 5 update
After updating the flagships it released in 2020, 2021, and 2022, Samsung is now bringing the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to its mid-range and budget devices. The last one to get the update, which includes the November 2022 security patch, is the Samsung Galaxy A52. Sadly, the update seems limited to Russia for now.
Apple Reality-series headsets' 2023 debut rumors gain traction in latest production-related leaks
Accessory Apple Business Leaks / Rumors Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Software. Apple's potential metaverse aspirations are projected to kick off in earnest with the launch of its Reality and/or Reality Pro: alleged first-gen headsets with the OEM's signature design gloss and seamless hardware/software integration. The impression of the latter may be reinforced with a slew of job openings currently advertised by the Cupertino giant.
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 – Apple's top class tablet comes at a dear price
Once again, Apple packs the performance of a mobile workstation into a passively cooled tablet and, thanks to a large number of accessories, enables numerous application possibilities. But the price of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 has also increased significantly... Professionals who work on the go often have the...
Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro, Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M52 5G receive One UI 5 ahead of schedule
Samsung is now accelerating its One UI 5 release schedule, having started updating the Galaxy Tab S8 series to the new OS earlier this week. The Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G have already received One UI 5 in certain markets too, as well as recent flagships like the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 series. Based on Samsung’s original estimates, the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 should start receiving the Android 13-based update this month too, albeit perhaps not globally.
Samsung Galaxy S23: Geekbench listing seemingly confirms a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for European models
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is scheduled to debut next year. Prior generations have received flak for a lack of parity between Exynos and Snapdragon models but it now seems certain that such qualms may well not exist with the Galaxy S23 lineup. Previous reports already indicated that the Galaxy...
Qualcomm unveils new Innovators Development Kit based on the new top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Accessory AI Business Launch Science Single-Board Computer (SBC) Smartphone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might be Qualcomm's latest top-end SoC that might grace next-gen mobile devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra; however, the OEM also asserts that it is also a powerful and highly efficient AI platform in its own right, unveiled in conjunction with new technologies such as Snapdragon Smart for advanced features such as "faster natural language processing with multi-language translation and revolutionary INT4 support" as it has just been.
AMD finally compares Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and shares new gaming benchmarks
AMD may have announced the Radeon RX 7900 series a few weeks ago, but it has taken the company until now to reveal how its latest offerings compare against the RTX 4080, NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture card. Unsurprisingly, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX offers better value for money than the RTX 4080 while also usurping the performance of the Radeon RX 6950 XT.
