Deal | Samsung 980 PRO NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD with heatsink is now available on Amazon for up to 53 percent off

By Codrut Nistor
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago
notebookcheck.net

Minimal Sony Xperia 10 V upgrades appear in supposed specifications leak

The purported specifications for the Sony Xperia 10 V have been leaked on the Weibo social media site (and later posted on Reddit). Although the machine translation of the Chinese text actually states “upcoming mid-range Xperia”, this would indicate news about the Mark 5 variant of the Xperia 10, especially when the specifications are taken into consideration. As has previously been reported, the Android smartphone will apparently sport a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Although this 4-nm chip has the same peak CPU clock speed as the 6-nm Snapdragon 695 (2.2 GHz), it comes with enhanced Wi-Fi speed support and can handle LPDDR5 memory at 3,200 MHz (695: LPDDR4x at 2,133 MHz).
notebookcheck.net

Acer Aspire 3 budget laptops with AMD Mendocino Zen 2 APUs and RDNA 2 iGPUs available now for under US$400

AMD Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Zen. AMD’s Mendocino Ryzen 7020 lineup of processors that combines the Zen 2 core architecture with RDNA 2 graphics is now featured on the latest Acer Aspire 3 budget laptops available for less than US$400. The new A315-24P-R75B models sport a 15.6-inch 1080p @60 Hz IPS screen and the chassis is fairly thin with a 0.74-inch profile weighing 3.97 lbs. Otherwise the specs are modest in order to justify the price tag. Even the included Windows 11 Home edition is limited to the barebones S Mode.
notebookcheck.net

OPPO "Pad 2" tipped to launch as a Dimensity 9000-powered tablet in early 2023

OPPO's second-gen Pad is now touted to become a tech curiosity as a tablet powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, a top-tier processor normally found in a handful of premium smartphones. As the leaker Digital Chat Station intimates, this is one of the ways in which the OEM might address the "various shortcomings" of its Snapdragon 870-powered forebear.
notebookcheck.net

Bigme Galy: 8-inch eReader launches with colour display and Google Play Store access

The Bigme Galy has reached Kickstarter, where it sells for US$540. Offered with an 8-inch colour E Ink display, the Bigme Galy also runs Android 11 and supports active pen input, among other features. Bigme has brought the Galy to Kickstarter, an eReader that the company created in collaboration with...
notebookcheck.net

Meizu "20 and 20 Pro" tipped to launch following OEM's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 uptake announcement

Meizu has made an surprise return to the realm of flagship smartphone announcements in 2022, strongly hinting that it will join others such as Xiaomi and OnePlus in releasing at least one device based on the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The new teaser has been joined by leaks purporting to divulge product names and model numbers for the pair of handsets involved.
notebookcheck.net

VIOFO A139 Pro is touted as the first ever "real 4K" 3-channel dashcam with Sony STARVIS 2 night vision and HDR

Accessory Business Camera Gadget Launch Storage Software. VIOFO's latest A139 Pro, like some of its predecessors, comes in a 3-channel form factor, which means it has back-up camera modules that monitor the rear of the car and the inside of its cabin connected to a 'main' dash-cam body with physical buttons and a lens that can rotate through 300° for a wide field of view.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 series' Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC packs a marginally faster Cortex-X3 CPU core and Adreno GPU

Although Qualcomm officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a few days ago, the announcement left out some important details. Multiple Geekbench listings have confirmed there are two variants of the SoC, one with its Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.36 GHz and the other at 3.2 GHz. The latter seems to be exclusive to the Galaxy S23 series, whereas the former has been spotted alongside two devices, the Vivo X90 Pro+ and the iQOO 11 Pro.
notebookcheck.net

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ specifications revealed by new leak

With the Vivo X90 series due for launch in a few days, there isn't much left to the imagination. Key specs of all three devices are known thanks to a deluge of leaks and teasers. Unlike last time, Vivo actually wants to release three flagship smartphones, although the Vivo X90 Pro was conspicuously missing from the leak ecosystem until very recently. Now, Ishan Agarwal (via Pricebaba) has effectively ruined Vivo's surprise by revealing the entire Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+ spec sheets.
notebookcheck.net

Reviewed: Lenovo Legion S7i has the potential to appeal to non-gamers too

Alder Lake Geforce Gaming Review Snippet Laptop Windows. A colourful keyboard, a green logo, striking chassis shapes, chunky designs – gaming laptops often look very different from typical mainstream notebooks. This is not necessary a bad thing, even though it can make a device less suitable for situations where you need to present a certain image, such as in a business environment. There are undoubtedly many dedicated office workers who want to play some PC games after work to unwind.
notebookcheck.net

Mobvoi Home Treadmill Incline debuts with integrated fitness tracking, a full-color touchscreen and a robust build

Mobvoi started its Treadmill series in 2020; now, its latest member supports an incline feature touted to make work-outs with these smart home gym devices more fulfilling and realistic. Its deck can go from 0-15° as the work-out progresses in increments of as little as 1°, while rolling at speeds of up to 7.8 miles per hour (mph, or 14 kilometers (km)).
notebookcheck.net

NVIDIA releases fix for blank screen issues when booting GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090

The GeForce RTX 4080 has only just arrived, with the GeForce RTX 4090 having recently reached customers and reviewers too. However, NVIDIA has already sought to release a driver update for optimising GeForce RTX 4080 performance, as well as a new firmware for both graphics cards. According to NVIDIA, the latter addresses a bug that could not be fixed with another driver update.
notebookcheck.net

Honor Pad 8: Affordable mid-range tablet with 12-inch display and 8 speakers

The Honor Pad 8 belongs to the rare species of large Android tablets, but has another special feature to offer: the 12-inch device only costs around U$300, making it one of the cheapest tablets in this form factor. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how to translate?...
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy A52 receives Android 13-based One UI 5 update

After updating the flagships it released in 2020, 2021, and 2022, Samsung is now bringing the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to its mid-range and budget devices. The last one to get the update, which includes the November 2022 security patch, is the Samsung Galaxy A52. Sadly, the update seems limited to Russia for now.

