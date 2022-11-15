AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We are learning more about a young woman from Avondale found dead with three roommates in a house off campus at the University of Idaho this past weekend. Arizona’s Family talked exclusively with her father. “She didn’t really worry about the drama and stuff that much. She was never into that. She just liked having fun. Never about materialistic things,” said Jeffrey Kernodle. He was too distraught to be on camera–remembering the life of his daughter Xana. “She was–-all the time–-always with her friends,” he said.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO