SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of burglary and theft to feed his drug addiction, is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. A warrant has been issued by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole for Cody Patrick Neff, 30, and Utah County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find him.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO