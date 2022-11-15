ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Shooting leaves 3-year-old dead in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting overnight that killed a 3-year-old child at a Taylorsville apartment. According to Sgt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department, crews were dispatched on reports of a gunshot wound at a residence in the area of 1645 West Thornhill Dr. at around 12:15 a.m.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy identified as victim killed by cement truck

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy has been named as the victim of a fatal collision with a cement truck Saturday on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle, identified as Joel Baker of Eagle Mountain was killed. Baker was the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred a short time after 4:30 a.m.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police arrest 2 for allegedly running gambling operation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators have arrested two people and recovered illegal drugs, machines and a loaded firearm as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation. This investigation started on Oct. 27 when detectives learned illegal gambling...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents

Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

