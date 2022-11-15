Read full article on original website
Father of man killed in West Valley City hit-and-run seeks justice
A hit-and-run suspect in West Valley City is still on the run after allegedly hitting and killing 39-year-old Joel Lewis while he was crossing the road at 7200 West.
kjzz.com
Police asking for public's help identifying truck possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — West Valley City police are asking for the public's help identifying a truck that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night. 39-year-old Joel Lewis was crossing 7200 W at 3245 S in West Valley City, when police said he was hit by a truck and left to die.
KSLTV
Utah teen dies from injuries after being hit by car in Centerville
MURRAY, Utah — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries, according to her family, after she was struck by a car in a Centerville crosswalk last week. The crash occurred at 2025 N. Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police said the teen was crossing Centerville’s Main Street...
UPDATE: West Valley Police find scraps of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Law enforcement continues the search for the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in West Valley City on Monday night.
KSLTV
West Valley City Police search for driver who fled the scene of a fatal accident
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly killed a man crossing the street Monday night. “I can’t imagine somebody would hit somebody and then run off and leave them,” said Mike Miller, who lives a few houses away from where the crash happened.
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting leaves 3-year-old dead in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting overnight that killed a 3-year-old child at a Taylorsville apartment. According to Sgt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department, crews were dispatched on reports of a gunshot wound at a residence in the area of 1645 West Thornhill Dr. at around 12:15 a.m.
kjzz.com
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy identified as victim killed by cement truck
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy has been named as the victim of a fatal collision with a cement truck Saturday on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle, identified as Joel Baker of Eagle Mountain was killed. Baker was the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred a short time after 4:30 a.m.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver arrested in West Valley City after pointing gun at officer in unmarked patrol vehicle
WEST VALLEY CITY, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he became angry and pointed a gun at another motorist who happened to be an officer in an unmarked patrol vehicle. A Granite School District police officer was driving north on...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest 2 for allegedly running gambling operation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators have arrested two people and recovered illegal drugs, machines and a loaded firearm as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation. This investigation started on Oct. 27 when detectives learned illegal gambling...
Man reportedly brandishes gun at undercover officer in West Valley City
A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he brandished a firearm at an undercover officer with the Granite School District Police Department (GSDPD) on Monday in the area of 5600 West 4100 South in West Valley City.
Bountiful man who killed mother and put body in freezer denied release from Utah State Hospital
Jeremy Hauck, the Bountiful man who killed his mother, Laura, and put her body in a freezer in 2006, was denied a request to be released from the Utah State Hospital.
kslnewsradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. According to Det. Jeremy Jaques, 17-year-old Nathan Wallace left Morgan County Monday night around 8:15 p.m. His phone was found on the side of the road in Syracuse.
Gephardt Daily
Law enforcement community mourns loss of Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputy killed in Lehi crash
LEHI, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy killed in a crash with a cement truck while commuting to work early Saturday morning. Deputy Joel Baker was killed “in a tragic auto accident in the early...
Man accused of assaulting two people at Warm Springs Park in Salt Lake City
One man has been taken into custody after he was accused of physically assaulting one woman and hitting another man with his car before driving away on Monday morning, Nov. 14.
kmyu.tv
Parolee who steals to fund his drug addiction wanted by Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of burglary and theft to feed his drug addiction, is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. A warrant has been issued by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole for Cody Patrick Neff, 30, and Utah County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find him.
Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents
Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
ksl.com
Utah man allegedly points gun at driver, then finds out it's a cop
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say brandished a gun at another driver soon found himself in handcuffs after he learned that the victim was actually a police officer in an unmarked patrol car. About 11:45 a.m. Monday, Taylor Ray Bradley, 29, was driving on 5600 West...
2 men arrested following deadly Millcreek shooting
Unified Police Officers arrested two men following a fatal shooting in Millcreek last Friday, Nov. 11.
ksl.com
Police investigating mile-long shootout between 2 vehicles in Midvale
MIDVALE — Unified police are continuing to piece together details about a wild shootout in Midvale on Sunday that they say involved two vehicles whose occupants shot at each other and rammed into each each other as they drove for about a mile. One stray shot went into the...
