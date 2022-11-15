Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after key specs leak
It may pack a phenomenal new processor, but it still can't keep up with the iPhone 14
Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5
We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
Android Headlines
Samsung released November update for Galaxy S20 series
Samsung‘s Galaxy S20 series is receiving its second software update in just over a week. Early last week, the company released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the 2020 flagships. It came with the October security patch. The Korean firm is now seeding the latest, November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) to the trio.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?
Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
Phone Arena
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Detailed Renders Revealed
Thanks to a report from 91mobiles, we now have our first look at what the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may look like. The overall design of the buds and their case seems to be really close to their predecessor, but now in a striking Olive Green color. The most prominent...
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for future Android flagships
What just happened? During Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 conference in Hawaii, the wireless specialist introduced its latest premium mobile platform that'll power the next generation of flagship Android smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform is built on 4nm process technology and is comprised of a Kryo CPU featuring one prime core clocked at up to 3.2 GHz, four performance cores running at up to 2.8 GHz and three efficiency cores that can hit speeds of up to 2.0 GHz.
OnePlus 11 is coming, featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was revealed earlier this week, and that means phone manufacturers are scrambling to announce how quickly they’ll be using the next-gen chip. Soon after Oppo announced it would be using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on a future flagship, OnePlus confirmed the same for its phones.
Engadget
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon platform is built for slim augmented reality glasses
If companies are going to make augmented reality glasses you'd actually want to wear, they'll need chips that are powerful but won't require a large battery on your head. Qualcomm thinks it can help. The company has unveiled a Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform that's built with slim AR glasses in mind. The multi-chip design reportedly delivers 2.5 times the AI performance of the company's XR2-based reference design while using half the power. You could have eyewear that intelligently detects objects in the room while remaining slim and light enough to use for hours at a time.
pocketnow.com
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will debut on these phones
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 smiles for the camera in leaked hands-on images; Vivo X90 Pro+ colourways shown off via renders
The Vivo X90 series is a week away from launch. Geekbench listings have confirmed the device will launch in two flavours, one with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and another with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200. A hands-on image of the Vivo X90 Pro+ showcased its camera module and "Xtreme Imagination" branding. Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal (via 91mobiles) has now shown off some renders of the upcoming flagships.
Android Headlines
A bunch of OEMs confirm their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming
A bunch of OEMs have confirmed that their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming. We’ve reported that OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the chip, and now a bunch of other OEMs shared their confirmations. Quite a few OEMs confirmed their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Tab Extreme leaks with MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13 and a 3K display
Google may have released Android 12L for larger devices and those with foldable displays, but there still is a shortage of high-end Android tablets. However, it seems that Lenovo has developed a new flagship tablet to follow on from the Tab P12 Pro that we reviewed earlier this year. The unreleased tablet has only appeared on the Google Play Console so far, but is generally an indication that a company intends to bring a device to market.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12: Leaker tips earlier than expected global launch for Xiaomi’s new mid-range monsters
The Redmi Note 12 series remains a Chinese exclusive for now, with Xiaomi having introduced the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition already available in the company’s home market. Incidentally, Xiaomi briefly sold a Racing Edition model, although this was only ever marketed as a limited edition version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Xiaomi has not yet commented on whether any Redmi Note 12 models will make their way out of China though, which would usually indicate that there would be no releases anytime soon.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Comments / 0