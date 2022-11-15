Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
Man charged with evading arrest in connection to officer's deadly crash
A 22-year-old man faces a charge of evading arrest in connection to the death of Grand Prairie police Ofc. Brandon Tsai, police say. Colbie Hoffman also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney police investigating reported robbery at bank
The McKinney Police Department announced Friday morning that it is investigating a robbery at a bank. Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the department stated that officers are investigating a robbery at at PNC Bank in the 1900 block of W. Virginia Parkway. People have been asked to avoid the area.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Keene (Keene, TX)
According to the Keene ISD Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Keene. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene.
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie police announce arrest in death of Officer Brandon Tsai
Grand Prairie police, with the help of Dallas police, arrested 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman on Wednesday. Tsai, a 32-year-old officer who joined the Grand Prairie police force earlier this year, died after crashing his police cruiser on Monday night, while attempting to stop a car with a fake license plate.
Tarrant County police chase ends in crash & rollover on I-30; 2 injured
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase by Tarrant County deputies has ended in a crash in Fort Worth. The accident was reported on I-30 near University Drive. The suspect vehicle hit another vehicle, causing it to flip over, and tore through a barrier on the exit ramp from I-30 onto University Dr. The ramp has been closed while police investigate.Two people sustained minor injuries.A spokesman says deputies were chasing a DWI suspect. This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
Lockdown lifted at McKinney High School; police continue to investigate nearby robbery
McKinney High School is no longer placed on lockdown though McKinney police continue to investigate a robbery. The robbery took place at the PNC Bank on West Virginia.
fox4news.com
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash
KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
wbap.com
FTW police fatally shoot suspect who opened fire on them outside a gas station
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A man was pronounced dead at a hospital after a shooting involving Fort Worth officers at a gas station early this morning. Police said multiple people called 911 about a man “walking back and forth” with a gun in his hand inside the Quiktrip on Northeast 28th Street. Officers were dispatched to the store at 12:40 a.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Aggravated Assault
A Dallas police officer is on leave after being accused of aggravated assault. According to the Dallas Police Department, Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by his own department on Nov. 18 and charged. The department shared no further details about the allegation of assault against the officer. Heims has been...
2 people suspected in shooting at another vehicle die in rollover crash in Kennedale
KENNEDALE, Texas — Two people in a vehicle suspected of shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 20 Monday died after a rollover crash, Fort Worth police said. Police said an off-duty officer was traveling eastbound on I-20 just after 2:30 p.m. when they saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun toward another vehicle.
WFAA
Fort Worth police shoot and kill suspect at QuikTrip: Latest updates
Police said a man opened fire on officers. Police then returned fire and killed him.
Two arrested for October drive-by shooting in Lake Worth
Two men have been captured more than two weeks after a drive-by shooting in Lake Worth. The night of October 30th, a car drove down the block on Caddo Trail
Dallas police arrest the accused killer in a Pleasant Grove murder
allas police are holding the man they accuse of killing a man in Pleasant Grove this week. Tuesday morning, a man was found shot in the front yard of a home on Summit Lane near North Masters and Bruton.
Two residents assaulted and sent to hospital after home invasion, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas — Investigators are looking into a home invasion in which two residents were hospitalized after being assaulted, according to the Frisco Police Department. On Tuesday just before 3:20 a.m., Frisco police officers responded to a robbery at a residence in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. This is just north of Yucca Ridge Park and southwest of Westridge Golf Course.
Weatherford police looking for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Police in Weatherford are looking for a man they say is wanted for multiple felony warrants. The department posted about Marco Oslando Guerra on Wednesday, saying he was last seen in the area of Keechi/Winona. They said he ran from the scene of a traffic stop that afternoon and is considered "armed and dangerous."
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide at 2500 Summit Lane
On November 15, 2022, at around 12:15 am, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Summit Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult male victim shot in the front yard. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he died. The investigation determined, Johnny Lee Wallace, 33, shot and killed the victim. He was charged with Murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. The victim’s identity will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and is documented as case number 206948-2022.
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Shooting In Royse City
Royse City Police took three people into custody after a fatal shooting in Royse City early Sunday morning. However, they have not charged the three in the shooting death of Larry Deshaun Baker, 43, of Madisonville, Texas. Instead, they are in Hunt County Jail.
Terrell Police respond to fatality wreck
TERRELL, TEXAS — Terrell Police are investigating a wreck on Hwy 205 & Colquitt Road that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency services received a 911 call to respond to a 4-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Hwy 205 just north of Colquitt Road.
Texas’ fake paper tag problem 'cost a cop his life,' Grand Prairie police chief says
DALLAS — It was 10:45 p.m. Monday. Grand Prairie police officer Brandon Tsai, who had joined the department only 10 months prior, was near the corner of Southwest 3rd Street and Pioneer Parkway. Police said he tried to stop a silver Chevy Malibu that had a fake paper tag...
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0