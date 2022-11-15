ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney police investigating reported robbery at bank

The McKinney Police Department announced Friday morning that it is investigating a robbery at a bank. Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the department stated that officers are investigating a robbery at at PNC Bank in the 1900 block of W. Virginia Parkway. People have been asked to avoid the area.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Tarrant County police chase ends in crash & rollover on I-30; 2 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase by Tarrant County deputies has ended in a crash in Fort Worth. The accident was reported on I-30 near University Drive. The suspect vehicle hit another vehicle, causing it to flip over, and tore through a barrier on the exit ramp from I-30 onto University Dr. The ramp has been closed while police investigate.Two people sustained minor injuries.A spokesman says deputies were chasing a DWI suspect. This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash

KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
KENNEDALE, TX
wbap.com

FTW police fatally shoot suspect who opened fire on them outside a gas station

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A man was pronounced dead at a hospital after a shooting involving Fort Worth officers at a gas station early this morning. Police said multiple people called 911 about a man “walking back and forth” with a gun in his hand inside the Quiktrip on Northeast 28th Street. Officers were dispatched to the store at 12:40 a.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Aggravated Assault

A Dallas police officer is on leave after being accused of aggravated assault. According to the Dallas Police Department, Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by his own department on Nov. 18 and charged. The department shared no further details about the allegation of assault against the officer. Heims has been...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two residents assaulted and sent to hospital after home invasion, Frisco police say

FRISCO, Texas — Investigators are looking into a home invasion in which two residents were hospitalized after being assaulted, according to the Frisco Police Department. On Tuesday just before 3:20 a.m., Frisco police officers responded to a robbery at a residence in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. This is just north of Yucca Ridge Park and southwest of Westridge Golf Course.
FRISCO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide at 2500 Summit Lane

On November 15, 2022, at around 12:15 am, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Summit Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult male victim shot in the front yard. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he died. The investigation determined, Johnny Lee Wallace, 33, shot and killed the victim. He was charged with Murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. The victim’s identity will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and is documented as case number 206948-2022.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Shooting In Royse City

Royse City Police took three people into custody after a fatal shooting in Royse City early Sunday morning. However, they have not charged the three in the shooting death of Larry Deshaun Baker, 43, of Madisonville, Texas. Instead, they are in Hunt County Jail.
ROYSE CITY, TX
inForney.com

Terrell Police respond to fatality wreck

TERRELL, TEXAS — Terrell Police are investigating a wreck on Hwy 205 & Colquitt Road that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency services received a 911 call to respond to a 4-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Hwy 205 just north of Colquitt Road.
TERRELL, TX
