High School Committee Rescinds Approval of Winter Shelter
The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee has rescinded a vote it took Nov. 7 that would have permitted an overnight homeless shelter for a second winter on school-owned property at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. The high school committee will take up the matter again at 7 p.m....
New District Attorney Stresses More Community Engagement
A sedentary life doesn’t suit newly elected Cape and Islands district attorney Robert Galibois. A runner and all around active personality, Mr. Galibois has no plans to sit behind a desk when his term begins in January — instead, he views the whole district as his office. “I...
Philip Jeffrey Norton Jr., 84
Philip Jeffrey Norton Jr. died peacefully at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 5, surrounded by his family. He was 84. He was born in Oak Bluffs on July 14, 1938 and grew up enjoying everything the Island had to offer, including fishing its waters and hunting its woods. After attending elementary school in Edgartown, he went off-Island and graduated high school from The Tilton School in New Hampshire. He continued his higher education by attending Boston College for two years before transferring to Suffolk University in Boston, where he earned both his undergraduate and law degrees.
State Offers First Look at Cape Cod Bridge Replacements
After a 2019 study found that the iconic Bourne and Sagamore bridges were “functionally obsolete,” the state Department of Transportation offered its first look at three potential replacements, each of which would have inbound and outbound traffic on separate, closely constructed bridges. The first of two hearings on...
Three Suspects Remain At-Large After Armed Bank Robbery in Tisbury
Three armed suspects remain at-large after robbing the Rockland Trust bank in Vineyard Haven early Thursday morning, police said. Tisbury police confirmed the incident on their Facebook page in a post at approximately 9:00 a.m. “Active police scene at Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven - confirmed armed robbery with firearms,”...
