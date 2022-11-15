Philip Jeffrey Norton Jr. died peacefully at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 5, surrounded by his family. He was 84. He was born in Oak Bluffs on July 14, 1938 and grew up enjoying everything the Island had to offer, including fishing its waters and hunting its woods. After attending elementary school in Edgartown, he went off-Island and graduated high school from The Tilton School in New Hampshire. He continued his higher education by attending Boston College for two years before transferring to Suffolk University in Boston, where he earned both his undergraduate and law degrees.

