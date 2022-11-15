ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt Goes All Out While Performing Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
 3 days ago

He’s a proven football coach, but now it’s clear there’s another sport he could totally school you in: performing late 2000s Lady Gaga hits. At the annual Thundergong! benefit concert, Brendan Hunt — who stars as Coach Beard on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso — gave his all while singing “Bad Romance” for a roaring crowd.

Hunt’s performance was captured in a video posted to Twitter Saturday (Nov. 12), the night of the benefit. In the video, he leads the audience in clapping to the beat of Gaga’s famous intro — “Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah, roma, roma-ma gaga, ooh-la-la” — and struts around the stage while enthusiastically singing the lyrics in his trademark booming, raspy voice.

During the song’s bridge, the actor ups the ante by grabbing a hula hoop, impressively keeping it spinning around his hips as he continues dancing, singing and moving around the stage.

Hosted this year by Hunt’s Ted Lasso co-star Jason Sudeikis, the Thundergong! benefit is an annual charity event for the Steps of Faith Foundation, which supports amputees in need of prosthetic care. Also featuring Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Wynonna Judd and more stars, the concert took place in Kansas City at the Uptown Theater and raised nearly $600,000 .

The video of Hunt stealing the show in full Gaga mode started blowing up on Twitter after it was posted, with thousands of Ted Lasso fans retweeting and reposting the performance. “Brendan Hunt as coach beard singing bad romance by lady gaga is the best thing you’ll see today,” wrote one fan.

“Coach Beard singing ‘Bad Romance’ by Lady Gaga whilst hula-hooping on stage is the only thing you need to see tonight,” tweeted another. “What can the man not do?!”

Hunt later shared the video on his own Twitter, writing: “‘Twas for charity! Please consider donating to Steps of Faith @movingamputees and their efforts to provide amputees with life-changing prosthetic limbs, even if you’re not a Little Monster.”

Watch Brendan Hunt, aka Coach Beard, do justice to Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” at this year’s Thundergong! event below.

