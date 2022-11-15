Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Jury finds Paragould man guilty of drug trafficking
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County jury convicted a man Wednesday of trafficking narcotics. According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, the jury found 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould guilty of trafficking a controlled substance. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced...
Kait 8
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. When they arrived, they learned a shooting...
Kait 8
Paragould police investigating shooting
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to a news release, officers responded to a report of an altercation in the 400-block of East Court Street just after 7 a.m. Nov. 17. When police arrived, they found one...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s deputy crash under investigation
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a crash involving a Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy. Poinsett County Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally told Region 8 News the crash happened on Highway 14 East of Harrisburg near Hill Top Lane. Lally said the deputy had made a traffic stop,...
Kait 8
Arkansas mom advocating for safer furniture after her child’s death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marion mom is advocating for safer furniture after her two-year-old died from a furniture tip over. A 2022 report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission says in the last 20 years, 472 children have died in furniture tip-over accidents. KATV said Keisha is telling...
Kait 8
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Three people suffered injuries in a Thursday night multi-vehicle crash. Public Information Officer Jason Elms with the Paragould Police Department said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill Drive. He said three people were hurt...
Kait 8
Winner declared in Blytheville mayoral race
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a new mayor in town. After a recount, a winner was finally named in the Blytheville mayoral race, a week after election day. “We had a recount yesterday, we finished the recount last night, Wednesday at approximately 8:15, 8:30,” said Thomas Wiktorek, Chairman of the Mississippi County Election Commission.
Kait 8
Arkansas Department of Education releases accountability reports
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in three years, the Arkansas Department of Education released state and federal accountability reports for schools across Arkansas. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no assessments in 2020 and because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic on student learning, there were no letter grades issued in 2021.
Kait 8
Church vote ratification could leave some spiritually homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A vote that took place in July is looking to be ratified, meaning possible big changes for a Jonesboro church. Back in July, the First United Methodist Church voted to disaffiliate following months of debate. At the root of disaffiliation was a congregational disagreement about sexuality.
Kait 8
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed as normal following a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro. Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the Firehouse Subs. They explained there were multiple injuries, but they could not give specifics on those injuries. As of...
Kait 8
School district combats tech woes following hack
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Teaching without technology has become the norm at the Greene County Tech School District. The district was hit with a hack on Friday, Nov. 11, making it difficult to use any electronics since. Superintendent Scott Gerrish said the incident sent everyone into a bit of a...
Kait 8
Public meeting on Highway 351 widening to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You will have the chance this Thursday to voice your opinion on a highway project in Craighead County. According to a news release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting on Nov. 17 about the proposed widening of Highway 351.
Kait 8
Sharp County school honored with multiple awards
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District was recently honored with some prestigious awards. The Highland Middle School beat dozens of statewide schools for several education honors. The school was awarded High Overall Growth and High ELA Growth for statewide classifications and High Overall Growth, High Math Growth, and...
Kait 8
Church to host holiday event following organization disbandment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County church is making sure people know this is still the most wonderful time of the year. Nettleton Baptist Church announced it would host Goodfellows and Christmas For Kids for the first time since Jonesboro Jaycees disbanded in April. The event will be held...
Kait 8
New workout equipment installed at Jonesboro park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents have a couple of new ways to work out for free. This week city workers made updates to City Water and Light Park, located at 1123 South Culberhouse St. The cold temperatures this week did not stop crews from installing two new pieces of...
Kait 8
City on track to build railroad overpass
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of waiting for a train to pass on Airport Road may finally be over. The City of Jonesboro announced it has paid its portion of a project to build an overpass at the heavily-traveled crossing. The project has been in the works for years. “It’s...
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community event to give meals ahead of Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, the city of Osceola is hoping to feed more mouths this year. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Big River Steel Cares will host its annual “Giving Thanks by Giving Meals” event. It will be held at the Dickie Kennemore Community Center on North Country Club Road.
Kait 8
Downtown speed table project receives expansion
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People who commute downtown may have noticed that parts of the road are shut down requiring a detour at the intersection of Main Street and Washington. This is due to an expansion of a project that has already started on Union Street. The speed tables were...
Kait 8
RSV hospitalizations rise among older adults
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The country is seeing a rise in RSV among older adults. A decreased immune system in older adults can put them at risk if they contract RSV, and if it’s not taken care of, it can lead to more serious diseases. “Specifically, RSV because it...
Kait 8
Nov. 18: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers this morning as a front moves through. No impacts are expected.
