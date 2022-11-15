ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

TN Stewart County Sheriff's office bust nail culprit

BUMPUS MILLS, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the past several weeks, residents off of Antioch Road in Bumpus Mills have been dealing with a mystery perpetrator. Approximately 13 people had submitted complaints about flats and tire damage from nails, screws, barbed wire and other sharp metal objects that were being stuck into the road.
BUMPUS MILLS, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Shooting Incident in Downtown Greenfield under Investigation

A shooting incident involving a Greenfield police officer firing his weapon at a fleeing suspect in downtown Greenfield remains under investigation. According to official reports, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Dallas Tyrone Davis, 26, of Memphis, appeared in Greenfield City Court on a traffic-related charge. The traffic citation stems from an incident on Sep. 19, when Greenfield officers pulled him over for speeding.
GREENFIELD, TN
radionwtn.com

New K9 Officer Welcomed To Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition: K9 Tommy, who is being handled by Deputy William Whitaker. Officer Tommy is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotic detection. He is Deputy Whitaker’s first K9. The sheriff’s office already has four K9 officers, with handlers...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
fourstateshomepage.com

Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
TROY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop in Mayfield ends with drug charges

A traffic stop in Mayfield Saturday night ended with drug charges for the passenger. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle on Copeland Drive. During the search deputies allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine, along with various items of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said the passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Mercedes Ray of Erin TN, was the one reportedly in possession of those items.
MAYFIELD, KY
WREG

Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Former co-owner of local medical clinic sentenced in opioid investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The former co-owner of a local medical clinic was sentenced to prison on Tuesday. According to court documents, Jay Shires was sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement relating to health care matters. Shires, along with several others,...
BELLS, TN
WBBJ

Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
JACKSON, TN
whopam.com

Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County

Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

$2,500 check given to Jackson elementary school

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization gave a donation to a local school. Modern Woodmen of America partnered with Arlington Elementary on a fundraiser called Drive for 25 to help out with teacher and student incentives. Modern Woodmen is a fraternal financial company that was established in 1883. Hunter Summar,...
JACKSON, TN
kbsi23.com

Obion Central High School taking security to new heights

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – Across the nation, school security is a polarizing epidemic. In Obion County, Tenn., taking a proactive approach to school safety is vital. A handful of schools in the county are running a pilot program, “Life Check Systems,” a way to better monitor on-campus activity.
Chester County Independent

What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas

Cookies for Cancer will be passing out FREE Thanksgiving Meals again this year at Henderson Family Pharmacy in Henderson from 10 a.m.-noon or until they run out Nov. 24. Please RSVP this year so that they know how many meals to make. Cut off for ordering will be Nov. 21. Please contact Beth Sappington Everett here on Facebook, by email: everettbeth@yahoo.com or call: 658-6347 (land line only). Leave message if you need to.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy