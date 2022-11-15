Read full article on original website
Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Investigation Into Major Distribution Of Meth In West Tennessee Leads To Arrest
CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges. Since June, agents and officers...
TN Stewart County Sheriff's office bust nail culprit
BUMPUS MILLS, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the past several weeks, residents off of Antioch Road in Bumpus Mills have been dealing with a mystery perpetrator. Approximately 13 people had submitted complaints about flats and tire damage from nails, screws, barbed wire and other sharp metal objects that were being stuck into the road.
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
Tennessee man accused of dumping sharp objects on road arrested
Neighbors who drive a rural country road in Stewart County can rest easier knowing detectives have caught a man accused of dumping nails and other sharp objects on the street.
Shooting Incident in Downtown Greenfield under Investigation
A shooting incident involving a Greenfield police officer firing his weapon at a fleeing suspect in downtown Greenfield remains under investigation. According to official reports, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Dallas Tyrone Davis, 26, of Memphis, appeared in Greenfield City Court on a traffic-related charge. The traffic citation stems from an incident on Sep. 19, when Greenfield officers pulled him over for speeding.
New K9 Officer Welcomed To Henry County Sheriff’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition: K9 Tommy, who is being handled by Deputy William Whitaker. Officer Tommy is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotic detection. He is Deputy Whitaker’s first K9. The sheriff’s office already has four K9 officers, with handlers...
Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.
Traffic stop in Mayfield ends with drug charges
A traffic stop in Mayfield Saturday night ended with drug charges for the passenger. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle on Copeland Drive. During the search deputies allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine, along with various items of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said the passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Mercedes Ray of Erin TN, was the one reportedly in possession of those items.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
Former co-owner of local medical clinic sentenced in opioid investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The former co-owner of a local medical clinic was sentenced to prison on Tuesday. According to court documents, Jay Shires was sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement relating to health care matters. Shires, along with several others,...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
Dickson Police Department Looking to ID this Subject
November 14, 2022 – The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Ball at 615-441-9515, or you can message this page.
Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County
Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
$2,500 check given to Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization gave a donation to a local school. Modern Woodmen of America partnered with Arlington Elementary on a fundraiser called Drive for 25 to help out with teacher and student incentives. Modern Woodmen is a fraternal financial company that was established in 1883. Hunter Summar,...
Police identify driver of car involved in suspected hit-and-run crash
The Clarksville Police Department has identified the driver of a white Chrysler 300 that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians.
Obion Central High School taking security to new heights
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – Across the nation, school security is a polarizing epidemic. In Obion County, Tenn., taking a proactive approach to school safety is vital. A handful of schools in the county are running a pilot program, “Life Check Systems,” a way to better monitor on-campus activity.
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Cookies for Cancer will be passing out FREE Thanksgiving Meals again this year at Henderson Family Pharmacy in Henderson from 10 a.m.-noon or until they run out Nov. 24. Please RSVP this year so that they know how many meals to make. Cut off for ordering will be Nov. 21. Please contact Beth Sappington Everett here on Facebook, by email: everettbeth@yahoo.com or call: 658-6347 (land line only). Leave message if you need to.
