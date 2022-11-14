Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Sinking Capitals Get Frustrated, McGinn & Zucker Lift Penguins
It feels weird not putting a byline on a story for two whole days. The Pittsburgh Penguins are at home tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs before another road trip begins on Thursday in Minnesota. And yes, PHN will be there every step of the way through the Twin Cities, Winnipeg, and Chicago. Jason Zucker and Brock McGinn have been big reasons for the three-game points streak. Dave Molinari chastised the NHL for the (lack of) enforcement of its rules. Is Mike Hoffman, instead of Josh Anderson, available on the NHL trade block? The Washington Capitals are getting frustrated and angry with their game, and we have complete Hockey Hall of Fame coverage.
CBS Sports
Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022: Vancouver Canucks legends Roberto Luongo, Sedin brothers headline group
The Hockey Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2022, with a trio of former Vancouver Canucks taking center stage. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie were all immortalized in the Hall of Fame over the weekend. In the 1999 NHL Draft,...
Penguins Grades: F’s For Many in 5-2 Loss to Toronto (+)
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray made several very good saves in the second period. The Pittsburgh Penguins largely didn’t challenge him in the first or third. After a brief season turnaround, the Penguins have again lost two in a row and they now have more losses (7) than wins (6) this season.
NHL
Caps Conclude Trip in St. Louis
The Caps conclude a three-game road trip on Thursday night in St. Louis against the Blues. After dropping the first two games of the journey in Tampa and Florida against the Lightning and Panthers, respectively, the Capitals will be seeking to salvage something from the trip here in the Gateway City.
ESPN
Crosby has 2 goals, 2 assists in Penguins' 6-4 win over Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- — Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists for a season-high four points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Thursday night. Ryan Poehling, Kris Letang, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry stopped 19 shots. Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 after losing seven straight.
NHL
Don't Fear the Reaper: Stu Grimson Reflects on Time in Nashville
Former Predators Winger, Broadcaster Discusses His Career on Latest Predators Official Podcast Episode. Athlete. Attorney. Analyst. Author. Animated. All these characteristics describe Stu "The Grim Reaper" Grimson and the many different aspects of his life, and on Episode 180 of the Predators Official Podcast, the former Nashville Predators player and broadcaster spoke about each in depth.
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
NBC Sports
Caps can’t keep up with Verhaeghe, Panthers in loss
The Florida Panthers put the Capitals on their heels and never let up Tuesday night, defending their home ice in a 5-2 decision that handed Washington its second-straight defeat. After falling to Florida (9-6-1) in the first round of last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Capitals (7-9-2) were unable to...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Line Combinations & Player Movements for Devils’ Game
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, the team takes on a surprising New Jersey Devils’ team that is second to the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference with a 13-3-0 record. The Maple Leafs will be trying to stop the Devils from winning their 11th straight game tonight.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/17/22
Tonight the New Jersey Devils will be looking to collect their eleventh straight win for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Nico Hischier’s team will face off against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season at Scotiabank Arena. The last time the...
NHL
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'TOUGH ROAD TRIP'
What was said ahead of tonight's tilt with the Lightning. "You just want to string efforts and all your good things that you do together and then just try and build on it." "Longest road trip and obviously we want ... a good start tonight in Tampa and go from there. I think focus on the first game."
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: What the Pens are Missing
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their second in a row and three-game points streak game to a screeching halt when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Penguins 5-2. Get the Dave Molinari Penguins’ postgame recap here. And here is my analysis of the game. Penguins analysis. While we didn’t offer...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
TAMPA - Jacob Markstrom will get the start in net tonight when the Flames face the Lightning. Check out the trios and D-pairings from the pregame warmup:. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Trevor Lewis. Blake Coleman - Dillon Dube - Brett Ritchie. Pairings. Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson. Nikita...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways: Panthers Come Up With Impressive Win vs Capitals
Welcome to Full Press Hockey’s Takeaway series on the Florida Panthers. After each Panthers game of the 2022-23 season, our Florida Panthers beat writer, Alex Slemp, will recap the game and give you his three biggest takeaways from the matchup. Today we will have a look at the Florida Panthers’ win vs the Washington Capitals. You can follow more of his work on the Florida Panthers here, and also tune into his podcast where he talks the latest on all things Florida Panthers.
ESPN
Alex Killorn scores in OT, Lightning beat Stars 5-4
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night. Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists. Martin St. Louis holds the team record with 588.
NHL
Senators to induct Wade Redden into the Ring of Honour
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that former NHL all-star defenceman and Senators alternate captain and community champion Wade Redden will become the first player to be inducted into the Senators Ring of Honour on Monday, Dec. 12, in a pre-game ceremony before the Senators host the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
Golden Knights gift Kessel custom jacket for 1,000th consecutive game
Apparel features teams veteran forward has played for, nickname on back. Phil Kessel is walking into his 1,000th consecutive game in style. The Vegas Golden Knights gifted the veteran forward a custom jacket in honor of playing his 1,000th straight NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The jacket...
NHL
BSFL Celebrates Luongo with stick giveaway, new 'Inside the Panthers'
SUNRISE, Fla. - Bally Sports Florida, the network home of the Florida Panthers, announced that it will celebrate former goalie Roberto Luongo's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame with a miniature stick giveaway and a special episode of "Inside the Panthers" documenting his enshrinement. Luongo, who played 11 seasons...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Forward Depth Tested Amid Injuries
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn is out of the lineup and listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury after taking a puck to the head during Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins. The Sabres are now without two of their top forwards, as captain Kyle Okposo is also out with an undisclosed injury.
