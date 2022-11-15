Eva Mendes shows off tattoo hinting she may have married Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes showed off her “de Gosling” tattoo on Instagram. evamendes/Instagram

It’s the ultimate “are they or aren’t they?”

Eva Mendes has been dating Ryan Gosling for over a decade and share two children — daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6 — but the famously private couple have never revealed whether they’re married or not.

On Tuesday morning, however, the 48-year-old “Training Day” actress took to Instagram to show off a tattoo that might offer a clue: a design on her inner wrist that spells out “de gosling.”

In Hispanic culture, married women often add their husband’s last name to their own, using “de” — or “of” — to separate the two monikers. So Mendes might go by Eva Mendes de Gosling after marrying the “Drive” star, 42.

Fans couldn’t get enough, with one commenting, “The tattoo!!!” and another calling Mendes and Gosling the “cutest couple in the world.”

“lucky man Ryan,” another quipped.

The couple first got together while filming “The Place Beyond The Pines.”

While it’s not the first time Mendes has flashed this particular tat — she gave fans a peek at the design in 2020 and again in September — she’s never showed it off so prominently in a post.

The couple have kept a low profile throughout their decade together. Fleek / MEGA

The two actors were first linked in 2011, when they worked together on the movie “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

In 2016, rumors swirled that the pair had secretly wed, but Mendes and Gosling never confirmed the reports. In 2021, the actress was spotted wearing a gleaming bauble on her left-hand ring finger during a family hike, but again, the couple kept mum.

Whether they’ve actually said “I do” or not, Mendes’ ink is a sure sign the pair are still going strong.