ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Eva Mendes shows off tattoo hinting she may have married Ryan Gosling

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rievr_0jBftKe900
Eva Mendes showed off her “de Gosling” tattoo on Instagram. evamendes/Instagram

It’s the ultimate “are they or aren’t they?”

Eva Mendes has been dating Ryan Gosling for over a decade and share two children — daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6 — but the famously private couple have never revealed whether they’re married or not.

On Tuesday morning, however, the 48-year-old “Training Day” actress took to Instagram to show off a tattoo that might offer a clue: a design on her inner wrist that spells out “de gosling.”

In Hispanic culture, married women often add their husband’s last name to their own, using “de” — or “of” — to separate the two monikers. So Mendes might go by Eva Mendes de Gosling after marrying the “Drive” star, 42.

Fans couldn’t get enough, with one commenting, “The tattoo!!!” and another calling Mendes and Gosling the “cutest couple in the world.”

“lucky man Ryan,” another quipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulCwI_0jBftKe900
The couple first got together while filming “The Place Beyond The Pines.”

While it’s not the first time Mendes has flashed this particular tat — she gave fans a peek at the design in 2020 and again in September — she’s never showed it off so prominently in a post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qd97b_0jBftKe900
The couple have kept a low profile throughout their decade together. Fleek / MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgpcS_0jBftKe900
The couple have kept a low profile throughout their decade together. Tom Meinelt / Splash News

The two actors were first linked in 2011, when they worked together on the movie “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

In 2016, rumors swirled that the pair had secretly wed, but Mendes and Gosling never confirmed the reports. In 2021, the actress was spotted wearing a gleaming bauble on her left-hand ring finger during a family hike, but again, the couple kept mum.

Whether they’ve actually said “I do” or not, Mendes’ ink is a sure sign the pair are still going strong.

Comments / 11

jacqui
2d ago

I bet they get divorced in a few years. They haven't looked happy in years. He's just waiting for the girls to grow up because spousal support is cheaper then child support.

Reply
2
Related
Inquisitr.com

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Page Six

Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean

Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
In Style

Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Page Six

Page Six

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy