Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

More pickleball courts (and more players) coming to South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Life Time athletic club is opening six dedicated pickleball courts at their South Jordan location. Pickleball is on the rise in South Jordan, Utah, and across the country. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, about 5 million Americans play pickleball. That’s nearly double the number of pickleball players in the sport in 2017.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Les Madeleines Announces Closure

For the past 19 years, the chef and owner of Les Madeleines Romina Rasmussen has infused Salt Lake City with an authentic European flavor. Inspired by her global travels and cross-continental flavors, the pastries—made entirely from scratch—came from the world-sized imagination. On Monday, the beloved bakery announced that they will be closing due to staffing shortages, supply issues and other hardships.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Recent BYU-Idaho grad killed in stabbing in Georgia

ROME, Ga. — A Brigham Young University-Idaho alum was stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was found with multiple stab wounds, and was carrying a university identification card, according to an article by the Rome News-Tribune. BYU-Idaho's alumni office confirmed that a student matching Davis' description and hometown graduated from the university in July.
ROME, GA

