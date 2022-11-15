Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kslnewsradio.com
More pickleball courts (and more players) coming to South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Life Time athletic club is opening six dedicated pickleball courts at their South Jordan location. Pickleball is on the rise in South Jordan, Utah, and across the country. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, about 5 million Americans play pickleball. That’s nearly double the number of pickleball players in the sport in 2017.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
American Fork brothers missing for more than 2 weeks could be in southern Utah
Police are searching for three missing siblings out of American Fork who were believed to be headed to southern Utah.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City, UT metro area using data from Zillow
Allegiant opens home base in Provo, announces nonstop flights to Nashville
It has taken a few months of waiting, but Wednesday was a big day for Allegiant Travel Co. as it officially started its base of operations for Utah at the Provo Airport. The event was capped with the announcement that beginning Feb. 15 Allegiant will offer nonstop service to Nashville, Tennessee.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
Highest-rated bars in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Deer Valley moves up opening day to Nov. 29
PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley is changing its opening date after a long list of other ski resorts moved dates up these past weeks to Tuesday, November 29. This […]
KUTV
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
saltlakemagazine.com
Les Madeleines Announces Closure
For the past 19 years, the chef and owner of Les Madeleines Romina Rasmussen has infused Salt Lake City with an authentic European flavor. Inspired by her global travels and cross-continental flavors, the pastries—made entirely from scratch—came from the world-sized imagination. On Monday, the beloved bakery announced that they will be closing due to staffing shortages, supply issues and other hardships.
ksl.com
Recent BYU-Idaho grad killed in stabbing in Georgia
ROME, Ga. — A Brigham Young University-Idaho alum was stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was found with multiple stab wounds, and was carrying a university identification card, according to an article by the Rome News-Tribune. BYU-Idaho's alumni office confirmed that a student matching Davis' description and hometown graduated from the university in July.
Opening day at PCMR full of stoke and schussing
PARK CITY, Utah — Wednesday marked the earliest opening day for Park City Mountain Resort (PCMR) in over 20 years. The resort opened with seven lifts in operation, 24 runs […]
ksl.com
Orem comes together with 'Peace and Pie' event following divisive school district election
OREM — It has been a very divisive and contentious election season. Many Orem residents strongly disagreed over Proposition 2, a proposal for the city to break off from the Alpine School District and create its own district. Ultimately, 72% of voters decided to strike it down. A week...
