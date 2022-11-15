ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCPD working to lower crash rates, asking for input with survey

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 3 days ago

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is reaching out to the public to prevent crashes and to ask the public about its priorities.

Captain Josh Kyle joined 27 News to discuss a new program to prevent crashes. The new initiative, according to the Riley County Police Department, is helping to reduce the number of crashes in the area.

With help from Kansas State University , the Riley County Police Department developed an initiative called Accident Reduction Citations, or ARC . The effort to reduce serious crashes uses research conducted by K-State that asked residents what they thought were the causes of highway crashes.

Riley County Police Department has new director

The RCPD is also asking for the public to offer input into the department’s operations. Questions range from what the community would like to see, how they think the department is doing and more.

To take the survey, click here .

Residents can take a survey until Dec. 31, 2022.

