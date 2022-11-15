Read full article on original website
Wearing the Galaxy Watch 5 showed me just how basic the Pixel Watch really is
A new Google Pixel Watch costs $350, while a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 costs $280 for the 40mm model or $310 for the 44mm version. If you pay more for the Pixel Watch, you must get more in return — whether in design, materials, features, or usability — right?
The 11 best gifts for iPhone users you need to buy this year
The holiday season is quickly approaching, and you know what that means: gifts, gifts, and more gifts! While it’s always great to be on the receiving end of gift giving, it’s only fair that you reciprocate, too. If someone you know is an avid Apple fan and is...
Why I don’t want to stop using the brilliant (but risky) Pixel 7 Pro
Today’s the day I have to take the SIM card out of my current phone and put it into a different device. This happens regularly and, for the most part, I’m indifferent to it. But sometimes I enjoy using a phone so much I don’t want to change my SIM card. Today is one of those days.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $450 off for Black Friday
Foldable phones have come far from their initial, unreliable releases — just take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the latest entry in Samsung’s flagship line of foldable phones. If you’re interested to find out what it’s like to own one, you should take advantage of the early Samsung Black Friday deals to get the smartphone’s 512GB model for $1,470. That’s $450 in savings from its original price of $1,920, and even better, you’ll be avoiding the chaos of Black Friday if you take advantage of this offer right now.
I used a phone that’s the opposite of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and I want more
You’d be forgiven for thinking there was only one way to fold a smartphone — after all, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is really the only game in town if you want a big-screen foldable today, and other phone makers are following in its design footsteps. Contents.
It may be a strange size, but this Samsung 58-inch 4K TV is $220 off
As Thanksgiving fast approaches, it is time to start pouring over the weird ones, the ones you might have missed or overlooked. Today, we bring to you one of the best Black Friday TV deals, a TV in a somewhat unusual size. We’ll get into the specifics of why the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is so unusual in just a bit, but for now you should know that it is on sale at Walmart for only $378. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is $222 off its standard $600 price, over a third of its price slashed.
Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 14 case review: my new favorite
The iPhone 14 Pro Max has been my daily driver since it launched in September — and I’ve loved every second with it. From the always-on screen and Dynamic Island to the top-notch camera system, it’s a tough phone to dislike. But I haven’t been using the iPhone 14 Pro Max on its own. Shortly after I wrapped up my review, I quickly threw it in a Nomad case. And I haven’t looked back.
This custom hoverboard is entirely powered by Raspberry Pi
The minicomputer called Raspberry Pi can be used for many inventive projects, and now a maker and developer named Orhan Günsal has used the hardware to power a nifty hoverboard with wireless support. Günsal shared a short demo of the project on YouTube, featuring the hoverboard, which is powered...
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will get lossless, Snapdragon Sound in 2023
Bose showed up at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit being held in Hawaii to make a surprise announcement: The company will be adding Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound certification to the QuietComfort Earbuds II (QCE II) in spring 2023, bringing 24-bit and lossless audio to Bose’s flagship earbuds. When Bose launched...
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 just got a huge discount – now just $150
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable but reliable tablet that you can get for even cheaper from the Samsung Black Friday deals. The device’s 32GB model is yours for just $150, after an $80 discount to its original price of $230. It’s highly recommended that you avail yourself of this offer now — not only will you be able to avoid the stress of shopping on Black Friday itself, but there’s also a chance that the tablet’s price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.
Best 75-inch TV Black Friday deals for 2022
Black Friday isn’t officially until November 25, but many retailers have kicked things off early, allowing customers to beat the sales rush and guarantee themselves some Black Friday pricing. This is great news if you’re looking to go large with something for your home theater, as many of the best Black Friday deals are on 75-inch TVs. In fact, there’s so many available right now that we’ve done the dirty work for you and laid out the best Black Friday TV deals on 75-inch TVs right here. Read onward for more details.
These Chromebooks are under $100 right now – get them while you can
If most of the Black Friday laptop deals that are available right now are still beyond your budget, you may want to pivot your search to Black Friday Chromebook deals because they’re generally cheaper than their Windows-powered counterparts. In fact, Walmart is selling two Chromebooks from HP and Lenovo below $100, and if you buy either one now, you’ll get the added bonus of bypassing the online rush of shoppers on Black Friday itself.
In just three years, 30% of PCs may be built on ARM architecture
A new report suggests that ARM-based systems might become more and more common in the future, ramping up at an unprecedented pace. ARM’s system-on-a-chip (SoC) can be found in Apple M-series chips, as well as in Chromebooks, among other devices. Can the adoption of these devices rise as high as the report predicts?
AMD rips melting RTX 4090 adapter as Nvidia faces down class-action lawsuit
AMD took another jab at Nvidia’s issues with melting 12-pin connectors following a dig Team Red made during its RX 7900 XTX announcement. It’s not uncommon for AMD and Nvidia to spar during new product announcements, but this is happening under different circumstances. Nvidia is facing down a potential class-action lawsuit over the melting power connector.
This 49-inch Samsung curved QHD gaming monitor is $800 off
You’re not done after investing in Black Friday gaming PC deals, because you’ll also need a worthy screen to showcase the processing power of your new machine. It can’t get any better than this — the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, which is available from the Best Buy Black Friday sale for $1,500 after an $800 discount to its original price of $2,300. Shop from the comfort of your own home by clicking that Buy Now button, and if you make the purchase now, you’ll also be avoiding the stress that Black Friday will surely bring.
Razer Blade 15 review: say hello to HDR gaming on a laptop
Razer Blade 15 (OLED 240Hz) “The Razer Blade 15 now comes with the best gaming laptop screen I've ever tested.”. Playing games on a 240Hz OLED panel feels like we’ve reached some kind of peak for the PC. It’s the best image quality you can get on a screen, paired with a refresh rate higher than most gamers will ever need.
Esports organization TSM ends deal with FTX, but is stuck with the brand on Twitter
Esports organization TSM is ending its partnership with FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange currently struggling with a high-profile collapse. Though in a strange twist of fate, TSM is unable to remove FTX from its Twitter handle due to Twitter’s new verification rules. TSM partnered with FTX in June 2021 via...
The V3000 Plus is a giant dual PC case — with one drawback
What’s better than a large PC case that can hold enormous GPUs? How about an enormous PC case that can hold two entire computers? The Lian Li V3000 Plus PC case can do just that. The V3000 Plus has been in the works since early 2022 when Lian Li...
Apple’s latest AirPods are on sale for Black Friday
The third-generation AirPods, the latest model in this line of Apple’s wireless earbuds, are currently available for just $160 in the early Walmart Black Friday deals. That’s $39 in savings from their original price of $199, and if you’re an Apple fan, you would know that you won’t often see such discounts for the newest versions of the brand’s products. If you take advantage of this offer, you also won’t have to go through the chaos when the Black Friday deals roll out on the shopping holiday itself, so click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
2022 Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) review: supersmart personal assistant speaker
2022 Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) review: supersmart personal assistant speaker. Amazon spent the last couple of months releasing new and updated gadgets in its popular smart home lineup. One of the most underrated options is the $60 Echo Dot with Clock. Most shoppers aim for the Echo Dot or Echo Show, but the 2022 Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is actually a capable smart home helper in a small but versatile package. In this review, we’ll look at what it can do, what it’s suited for, and if we think it’s a good buy for your smart home. You can also peruse our list of the best Alexa devices for more choices.
