The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
UTEP DB Justin Prince enters NCAA transfer portal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP defensive back Justin Prince entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. KTSM confirmed the report from 24/7 Sports Portal. Prince only played in two games during the 2022 season. UTEP head coach Dana Dimel announced that Prince was indefinitely suspended from all team activities back in September. Prince was […]
KVIA
The Carden International Circus comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - For over 50 years, the Carden International Circus has been thrilling audiences across the country with the very best in live, family entertainment that is fun for all ages!. Whether you prefer to watch trapeze artists or acrobats, jugglers or magicians, or whether you are there...
KVIA
Community Champions: Five Americas baseball players sign National Letters of Intent
EL PASO, Texas - The dream of playing collegiate baseball is about to come true for five members of the Americas baseball team. Wednesday afternoon at Americas High School, the players put pen to paper as they signed their National Letter of Intent. For their accomplishment they have been named...
The El Paso artist who changed landscape painting a century ago
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An entire century has passed since the artist Audley Dean Nicols moved his family permanently from the suburbs of Pittsburgh to El Paso. Nicols, a portrait artist turned landscape painter, would go on to revolutionize his field, winning acclaim for his desert-based paintings that brought the vibrant colors of the […]
KVIA
El Paso girl, dog with same birth defect become fast friends
EL PASO, Texas -- Take a look at this picture. Girl and dog, side by side, after running and playing together on a beautiful autumn day. Canela the golden retriever is oblivious to how special this moment is to 11-year-old Angelique. It's the first time, after all, she's ever met a dog that has similar abnormalities of the face. Angelique was born with facial separation, and has a cleft lip and palate. Canela also has a mid-facial cleft.
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso
That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
KVIA
Former El Paso Mayor Don Henderson dies
EL PASO, Texas -- Former El Paso mayor Don Henderson has died, according to his wife. She said he died at 87 due to several medical conditions related to his health. Henderson served the Sun City in numerous positions over the decades. Don Henderson served as El Paso's mayor from...
KVIA
Crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate Lake
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are reporting a crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate lake. Through traffic is being asked to use Midway exit 53. Back up to Yarbrough. Clearing time till further notice. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
KVIA
Crash at I-10 east at Piedras, back up to Brown
EL PASO, Texas -- A crash on I-10 east and Piedras has blocked the left two lanes of traffic. The crash was reported at 3:29 p.m., according to TXDOT. The backup is all the way to downtown around Santa Fe street. Clearing time is 1 hour, according to El Paso police traffic.
New Mexico State beats New Mexico for first time since 2016
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – New Mexico State women’s basketball grabbed its biggest win of the season so far on Tuesday night. New Mexico State edged out ‘Battle of I-25’ rival, New Mexico, 73-64, in an overtime thriller at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Overtime did not seem like an option […]
nmsuroundup.com
Women’s basketball secures I-25 win with new head coach Adams
The NMSU women’s basketball program took on the UNM Lobos in their rivalry game Tuesday night at the Pan American Center. With only two games under her belt as an Aggie, Head Coach Jody Adams led the team to victory in their first overtime 73-64. It looks like the beginning of a winning streak after coming out on top in their second game against New Mexico Highlands and not beating the Lobos in six years until now.
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
Grove Brunch Cafe Opens Its Second Location in Far East El Paso
So if you’re an Eastsider like me that loves a good brunch spot then hopefully this news excites you as much as it excited me!. Grove Brunch Cafe has officially opened their second location in far east El Paso!. “We are finally here! Thank you for your patience and...
KVIA
Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso. According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. Lester remains in...
KFOX 14
Young girls allegedly victimized by spouse of El Paso home daycare employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two girls under the age of 10 told El Paso police detectives a man at a home daycare they were enrolled at inappropriately touched them. Officers arrested and charged 66-year-old Mark Rotz, of east El Paso, with two counts of indecency with a child.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX
El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
El Paso’s Latest 3D Balloon Mural Reminds Locals To “TEYQUERISI” Over the Holidays
Serious question: Where does Tino Ortega get all this energy to complete so many amazing murals in a short amount of time?!. If someone can find that answer for me that would be great. If not, it’s ok because whatever it is that helps motivate him to create these amazing balloon murals is working!
Comments / 1