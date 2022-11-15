ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Walmart set to pay $3.1 billion in opioid settlement

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner, Jacob Smith
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhInV_0jBfszDX00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Walmart has announced a $3.1 billion opioid settlement framework to resolve all lawsuits by state and local governments regarding prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, following similar moves by other drug industry giants.

The Arkansas-based retailer said it “strongly disputes” the allegations and does not include any admission of liability in its framework. It also said it will continue to “vigorously defend the company against any lawsuit not resolved through this settlement framework.”

“Walmart believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date,” Walmart said in a statement.

The announcement follows similar proposals on Nov. 2 from the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., which each said they would pay about $5 billion.

CVS, Walgreens agree to settle opioid lawsuits for a combined $10B

Opioid deaths have soared to record levels in recent years at around 80,000 a year, The Associated Press has reported. Most of those deaths involve illicitly produced versions of the powerful lab-made drug fentanyl, which is appearing throughout the U.S. supply of illegal drugs.

Most of the drugmakers that produced the most opioids and the biggest drug distribution companies have already reached settlements. For years, the question was whether companies would be held accountable for an overdose crisis that a flood of prescription drugs helped spark.

With the crisis still raging, the focus now is on how the settlement dollars — now totaling more than $50 billion — will be used and whether they will help curtail record numbers of overdose deaths, even as prescription drugs have become a relatively small portion of the epidemic.

The deals are the product of negotiations with a group of state attorneys general, but they are not final. The CVS and Walgreens deals would have to be accepted first by a critical mass of state and local governments before they are completed.

Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize

Walmart’s plan would have to be approved by 43 states by Dec. 15, and local governments could sign on by March 31, 2023. Each state’s allocation depends partly on how many local governments agree.

Walmart has said its approach to fighting the opioid crisis includes educating pharmacists, reducing opioid distribution, protecting against theft, offering more access to overdose reversal medication, educating patients and advocating for state and national anti-abuse policies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Tazewell man lost almost $4,000 after sweepstakes scam

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man lost close to $4,000 after a scam call told him that he won a sweepstake. When you live alone or disabled, unable to work and live on a very tight fixed income, you might tend to believe the polite-sounding people on the phone who convinced you that the dream you have always had of “striking it rich” has come true.
TAZEWELL, TN
The Associated Press

Walmart latest pharmacy chain to propose opioid settlement

Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S. The $3.1 billion proposal...
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Money Talks: Holiday price cuts expected for large …. In this week's Money Talks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3 people detained after road rage shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were detained with pending charges after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Accused thieves steal jewelry from Middleboro store

Six people suspected of stealing from the Antique & Modern Jewelry are being sought by police. Accused thieves steal jewelry from Middleboro store. Six people suspected of stealing from the Antique & Modern Jewelry are being sought by police. Money Talks: Holiday price cuts expected for large …. In this...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
The Hill

Health Care — Senate bill aims to lower monthly premiums

You may soon be able to get a taste of meat that was grown in a lab. The FDA has approved lab-grown meat for human consumption for the first time. Today in health, we look at a new bipartisan bill that two senators are hoping to pass before the end of the year that could dramatically lower monthly prescription drug costs for Medicare Part D enrollees.
The Associated Press

Naturade Announces New Hires in Sales, Ecommerce and Supply Chain

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Naturade made three new hires including Peter Hartman, its new Vice President of Sales, co-owners Kareem Cook and Claude Tellis announced. Mike Billing has also been hired as the Director of Supply Chain and Travis May has been hired as the Director of Ecommerce. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005909/en/ Naturade is available from several retailers including Target, Costco, Whole Foods and Amazon. (Photo: Business Wire)
IRVINE, CA
WATE

WATE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy