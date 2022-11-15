The 24th China Hi-Tech Fair Opens on November 15 in Shenzhen, China

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

The 24 th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF 2022) kicked off in Shenzhen on November 15, 2022. Taking place until November 19, this year’s event has been comprehensively upgraded to the largest ever, integrating new product and technology launches, product and solution exhibitions, trade negotiations, and investment finance, across a diverse variety of hi-tech sectors including biomedicine, new materials, modern agriculture, fine chemicals, aerospace, new energy, high-end equipment manufacturing, energy conservation and environmental protection.

International Pavilion and IT Exhibition of CHTF 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

CHTF 2022 will gather a total of 5,000 exhibitors, including domestic multinationals and industry champions such as China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Huawei, ZTE, and Han’s Laser, along with hi-tech “little giants” such as: Kemai, a digital payment system provider; Keanda, a rail transit products manufacturer; and Insighters, a medical technology startup.

Also participating are overseas exhibitors from 38 countries including Brazil, Canada, Finland and Russia, some of which will join via CHTF 2022’s virtual platform. Among them, the Russian Ministry of Education and Technology and the Bavarian State Government of Germany, two of CHTF’s longstanding cooperation partners, have been sending delegations to CHTF for more than 20 consecutive years.

CHTF 2022 will host the inaugural Water Conservation and Innovation Exhibition, which together with a high-tech talent attraction show and an expo for emergency safety will boost the appeal of the event.

Meanwhile, the CHTF Hi-Tech Forum will be held on November 15-17, with a key focus on the digital economy, metaverse, quantum computing, AI, cloud computing, “lighthouse” factories and smart cities, future mobility, and “dual-carbon” goals. The forum will be livestreamed here.

The X-Lake Forum 2022, as the main side-forum of CHTF 2022, was held on November 15. Focused on “openness, integration and future”, this forum discussed development trends and shared cutting-edge hi-tech innovations. John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Ho Iat-seng, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region; and Ciyong Zou, Director at UNIDO delivered video speeches. Scholars, academicians and renowned industry leaders including Nobel Laureate Roger D. Kornberg delivered keynote speeches at the forum.

More information is available on https://www.chtf.com/english/

