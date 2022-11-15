ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

The 24th China Hi-Tech Fair Opens on November 15 in Shenzhen, China

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2ZSP_0jBfsyKo00

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

The 24 th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF 2022) kicked off in Shenzhen on November 15, 2022. Taking place until November 19, this year’s event has been comprehensively upgraded to the largest ever, integrating new product and technology launches, product and solution exhibitions, trade negotiations, and investment finance, across a diverse variety of hi-tech sectors including biomedicine, new materials, modern agriculture, fine chemicals, aerospace, new energy, high-end equipment manufacturing, energy conservation and environmental protection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006208/en/

International Pavilion and IT Exhibition of CHTF 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

CHTF 2022 will gather a total of 5,000 exhibitors, including domestic multinationals and industry champions such as China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Huawei, ZTE, and Han’s Laser, along with hi-tech “little giants” such as: Kemai, a digital payment system provider; Keanda, a rail transit products manufacturer; and Insighters, a medical technology startup.

Also participating are overseas exhibitors from 38 countries including Brazil, Canada, Finland and Russia, some of which will join via CHTF 2022’s virtual platform. Among them, the Russian Ministry of Education and Technology and the Bavarian State Government of Germany, two of CHTF’s longstanding cooperation partners, have been sending delegations to CHTF for more than 20 consecutive years.

CHTF 2022 will host the inaugural Water Conservation and Innovation Exhibition, which together with a high-tech talent attraction show and an expo for emergency safety will boost the appeal of the event.

Meanwhile, the CHTF Hi-Tech Forum will be held on November 15-17, with a key focus on the digital economy, metaverse, quantum computing, AI, cloud computing, “lighthouse” factories and smart cities, future mobility, and “dual-carbon” goals. The forum will be livestreamed here.

The X-Lake Forum 2022, as the main side-forum of CHTF 2022, was held on November 15. Focused on “openness, integration and future”, this forum discussed development trends and shared cutting-edge hi-tech innovations. John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Ho Iat-seng, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region; and Ciyong Zou, Director at UNIDO delivered video speeches. Scholars, academicians and renowned industry leaders including Nobel Laureate Roger D. Kornberg delivered keynote speeches at the forum.

More information is available on https://www.chtf.com/english/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006208/en/

CONTACT: For exhibitor and visitor

Ms. XIE Yan, +8675582848652,selenaxie@chtf.com

Ms. WANG Peggie, +8675582848962,wangyq@chtf.com

Ms. CUI Can, +8675582848764,cathy_cui@chtf.com

Ms. YANG Dan, 86 755 8284 8695,yangd@chtf.com

KEYWORD: CHINA NORTH AMERICA CANADA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WEARABLES/MOBILE TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING NANOTECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO OTHER TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE NETWORKS HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS OTHER ENERGY ENERGY METAVERSE

SOURCE: China Hi-Tech Fair

PUB: 11/15/2022 12:13 PM/DISC: 11/15/2022 12:13 PM

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

China will not decouple from West, Airbus CEO says

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) Chief Executive Guillaume Faury believes China and the West will reduce their mutual dependency in the long term but there is no question of them breaking off trade ties, he told Handelsblatt.
freightwaves.com

US imports from China falling faster than from other countries

America and China remain intimately intertwined via trade despite worsening tensions over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war. More than a third of all U.S. containerized imports arrive from China. More than a sixth of China’s export value derives from U.S. purchases. But there are growing signs of at least...
The Associated Press

Germany, Poland take over natural gas firms tied to Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Poland announced separate takeovers of natural gas companies that had links to Russian energy giant Gazprom on Monday, saying the moves were aimed at securing supply as Europe struggles with an energy crisis tied to the war in Ukraine. Germany said it is nationalizing the former German subsidiary of Gazprom months after it was put under the control of a government agency, its latest nationalization in the energy industry since Russia’s invasion. The government cited the debt load of the company, which has been renamed Securing Energy for Europe, and said it was making the move to head off the danger of bankruptcy and ensure that it keeps running. The Economy Ministry said that SEFE, which is involved in the trade, transport and storage of natural gas in Germany and neighboring countries, is “a key company for Germany’s energy supply.” Poland’s government, meanwhile, said it has taken “temporary compulsory management” of Gazprom’s share in the Yamal gas pipeline system in Polish territory. It said the takeover was needed for the country’s energy security and to ensure smooth decision-making in a company vital for gas flows.
The Independent

‘Like Fyre Festival’: World Cup fans’ shock at lacklustre Qatar accommodation

Video and images showing “luxury” World Cup fan accommodation in Qatar is drawing comparisons with the poor organisation and fraudulent advertising of Fyre Festival.“Fans’ rooms in Qatar,” posted @SportBible to Twitter on Tuesday, showing footage of basic white canvas tents lined up along a paved area.Inside, basic single beds and pine bedside tables could be seen, with mattresses wrapped in plastic and no other visible mod cons.Fans rooms in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/detQFVVkvR— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022“#Fyrefestival vibes,” wrote one Twitter follower, alluding to the infamous 2017 “influencers’ festival” which left Instagram stars sleeping in emergency hurricane tents and eating...
The Associated Press

Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across the median line in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, the ministry said. It said they included six Shenyang J-11 and four J-16 aircraft. Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island never has been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government stepped up efforts this year to intimidate Taiwan. It has sent fighter planes and bombers to fly near the island and fired missiles into the sea.
Reuters

Chinese cities including Beijing report record COVID cases

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Beijing and several other major cities in China reported record COVID-19 infections on Monday, putting authorities under more pressure to quell outbreaks quickly while also trying to reduce the impact on people's lives and on economic activity.
The Jewish Press

Iran Unveils New Missile (Claims it is) Capable of Taking Down an F-35

Sayyad 4B, a new missile with an engine that runs on hybrid solid and liquid fuel, was unveiled by Iran on Sunday, Tasnim News reported. The new missile is paired with Iran’s Bavar-373 air defense system. According to the report, in a recent test, the Bavar-373 system (the name...
The Atlantic

The Russian Empire Must Die

During the quarter century of its formal existence, the Moscow School of Civic Education did not have a campus, a syllabus, or professors. The school instead ran seminars for politicians and journalists, led by other politicians and journalists, from Russia and around the world. It operated out of the Moscow apartment of its founders, Lena Nemirovskaya and Yuri Senokosov. They had met in the 1970s while working on a Soviet philosophy journal, and shared a hatred of the violent, arbitrary politics that had shaped most of their lives. Nemirovskaya’s father was a Gulag prisoner. Senokosov once told me he could not eat Russian black bread, because the taste reminded him of the poverty and tragedy of his Soviet childhood.
AdWeek

Sandhya Devanathan Becomes Head of Meta India

Looking to stabilize its business in India following the departures of three key executives, Meta said Thursday that Sandhya Devanathan is being promoted to head and vice president of Meta India. Devanathan joined then-Facebook in 2016, helping to build out its businesses and teams in Singapore and Vietnam and its...
The Independent

Guangzhou: Video shows fed-up Chinese residents smashing through Covid barricades

Rare visuals emerging from China’s southern city of Guangzhou showed a crowd of people crashing through barricades placed as part of Covid restrictions and causing uproar in the streets amid reports of growing discontent among residents facing harsh lockdown measures.The Chinese city, housing nearly 19 million, is recording the highest caseload this week since the pandemic began, with more than 5,100 cases reported on Tuesday.Visuals from the site of the protest showed chaotic demonstration on Monday night as dozens of people topple over the orange-coloured barricades installed for lockdown measures.The video, shared widely on social media, showed residents in Haizhu...
The Associated Press

A 'barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe amid war in Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The long border between Finland and Russia runs through thick forests and is marked only by wooden posts with low fences meant to stop stray cattle. Soon, a stronger, higher fence will be erected on parts of the frontier. Earlier this month, Polish soldiers began laying coils of razor wire on the border with Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania. Cameras and an electronic monitoring system also will be installed on the area that once was guarded only by occasional patrols of border guards. The fall of the Berlin Wall more than 30 years ago symbolized hope for cooperation with Moscow. Now, Russia’s war in Ukraine has ushered in a new era of confrontation in Europe — and the rise of new barriers of steel, concrete and barbed wire. These, however, are being built by the West. “The Iron Curtain is gone, but the ‘barbed wire curtain’ is now unfortunately becoming the reality for much of Europe,” said Klaus Dodds, a professor of geopolitics at Royal Holloway, University of London. “The optimism that we had in Europe after 1989 is very much now gone.”
BBC

Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs

Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
teslarati.com

Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility

An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy