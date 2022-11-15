Veteran Sports Executive Will Wilson Joins Galway Holdings Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

Galway Holdings, a financial services platform, today announced the hiring of Will Wilson as its first Chief Corporate Development Officer – Global Sports and Sustainability. The former CEO and General Secretary of the U.S. Soccer Federation brings more than 30 years of vast and diverse experience in the international and domestic sports arenas to Galway.

Wilson’s hiring continues the evolution of Galway’s financial services platform. With its core assets, MAI Capital Management and EPIC Insurance, Galway offers an integrated approach to wealth management, risk management and next-level advice to athletes, entertainers, teams, leagues, and all organizations focused on sports and entertainment.

“Galway is in a strong position to help athletes and entertainers transcend their positions and grow their wealth in ways they may never have imagined,” said Wilson . “There is a real opportunity to support sports and entertainment professionals’ best interests to guide and protect their financial well-being.”

Throughout his career in the sports industry, Wilson has worked at the league, team, agency, international, domestic and non-profit levels. For the past two and half years he served as CEO of U.S. Soccer, where he led historic collective bargaining negotiations that resulted in equal pay for the Men’s and Women’s National Teams. He also guided the Federation through the Covid-19 pandemic, made the strategic decision to bring Federation commercial rights in-house in 2023, secured a 10-year renewal with Nike, and locked in an eight-year English-language media rights deal with Warner Media.

“I have come to know Will as a man of integrity and uncompromising values. He is passionate about supporting athletes and committed to making a difference in the lives of others,” said John Hahn , Executive Chairman at Galway Holdings . “His joining Galway signifies a milestone for us as we continue to expand and diversify our offering to serve the evolving sports and entertainment ecosystem.”

Prior to U.S. Soccer, Wilson was Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Football at global sports marketing and talent agency Wasserman, where he started the agency’s National Football League (NFL) practice in 2012. He also held executive positions with Major League Soccer (MLS)/Soccer United Marketing and the Arena Football League. Further, as the Managing Director of NFL Mexico, Wilson was pivotal in facilitating the first-ever international regular season NFL game, which was held in Mexico City in 2005.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve had the good fortune to work in many different areas of the sports industry, which has afforded me a wealth of perspective. I look forward to bringing the sum of these experiences to my new role with Galway,” Wilson added. “The sports and entertainment landscape has opened up unparalleled opportunities for athletes and entertainers to command greater control of their personal brands. Galway is well-positioned to be the trusted partner that offers unique and innovative solutions to help them navigate these critical moments in their lives.”

Galway Holdings, LP, is a financial services platform focused on powering the growth of its network of companies utilizing data and technology to develop innovative next-level solutions on behalf of its clients. We empower our people with a commitment to our culture, the community and climate in an actionable manner leveraging the resources available across our platform. For more information about Galway, follow us on LinkedIn.

