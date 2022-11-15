Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Tickets go on sale for Lightning in a Bottle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Lightning in a Bottle 2023 tickets are on sale now, according to the festival's Facebook and social media pages. The 20th year celebration will be held May 24 through May 29, 2023. The festival's lineup can be found here and ticket information can be found...
Bakersfield Now
Donate to CALM's Feast for the Beasts on Nov. 25
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Living Museum is asking for your help preparing for this year's Feast for the Beasts. The Feast for the Beasts event will be on November 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CALM said they are asking for food and gift card donations....
Bakersfield Now
NOR's Thanksgiving Lunch at the Rasmussen Senior Center
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Jasmin LoBasso from the North of the River Recreation and Park District talked about some upcoming events that they will be holding. The first event they will be holding is the Thanksgiving Lunch which will be at the Rasmussen Senior Center on November...
Bakersfield Now
Boys & Girls Club Autumn Extravaganza Day Camp returns, November 21-23
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and many students are on break from school. Instead of being stuck at home, the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County are inviting students to their Autumn Extravaganza Day Camp. The day camp takes place at three...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Comic-con comes to town this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This weekend Bakersfield Comic-con is coming to the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online and in person. The prices are...
Bakersfield Now
Saving local wildlife with 8 Krazy Kilometers
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The 8 Krazy Kilometers run will be returning in person this year to help save and preserve local wildlife habitats. The run will be on Sunday, December 11 at the Panorama Vista Preserve on 901 East Roberts Lane, and the event will have music, vendors, and a holiday costume contest.
Bakersfield Now
$50,000 grant awarded to extend Downtown Bakersfield security
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Thursday, the Downtown Business Association known as DBA, and the Downtown Bakersfield Development Center held their annual Block-to-Block luncheon. Block-to-Block is a seven month project that is meant to provide safety to the downtown businesses and their shoppers with help from private security from...
Bakersfield Now
Young Woolridge, Wood-dale Market give away Thanksgiving food baskets
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Young Woodridge and Wood-Dale Market teamed up to provide Thanksgiving food baskets, including fresh turkeys for families in need. "The harsh reality is that not everyone in Kern County can enjoy that luxury. From food insecurity to inflation, many are struggling to pay bills and can’t afford to provide a Thanksgiving meal. So, for many families--it's just a dream; unless the community steps forward to provide traditional Thanksgiving food baskets," stated Young Woolridge in a press release.
Bakersfield Now
Discovering new cars at the LA car show
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The LA Auto Show starts today and Mike Caudell spoke with Aaron Perlman about what kinds of cars people should be looking out for in 2023. To learn more or to buy tickets for the LA Auto Show click here.
Bakersfield Now
'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Bakersfield Now
The Heart for the Community Turkey Giveaway takes place Wednesday, with over 300 turkeys
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving may be next week, but not all families can afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal. It's why Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield is looking to help families in need this Thanksgiving. Established in 2000, Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield houses ex-convicts to recover while being part of...
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
Bakersfield Now
Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home
INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
Bakersfield Now
Delano PD asks for frozen turkey donations for those in need this Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department and its Officers Foundation are asking for frozen turkey donations for those in need this Thanksgiving. The department is accepting turkeys at the department headquarters, located at 2330 High Street in Delano until Nov. 21. Monetary donations are welcome and can...
Bakersfield Now
Fire crews battle fire at Planet Fitness on White Lane
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield City Fire Department battled a fire at the Planet Fitness on White Lane Friday morning. According to fire officials, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at around 8 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire at the Planet Fitness located at 2300 White Lane.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County hospitals sees RSV increase in children
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California health officials reported the state’s first RSV and flu death of a child under the age of five. Hospitals in Kern County are already seeing an increase in children being admitted for flu and RSV. “RSV tends to come in waves, but this...
Bakersfield Now
New after school Satan club coming to Tehachapi elementary school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tehachapi’s Golden Hills Elementary School is getting a new after school club, but it’s not your typical dance or photography club. Instead, they’ll be getting the “After School Satan Club,” sponsored by the Satanic Temple and Reason Alliance. The Satanic...
Bakersfield Now
One dead, identified after crash in Delano
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 11/17/22 (3:31 p.m.) The man killed in a pickup truck versus semi-truck crash in Delano Thursday morning has been identified as Allen Jesus Valdez Avalos, 20 of Delano. He died at the scene, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. The driver of the...
Bakersfield Now
What parents and the Kern Literacy Council are doing to improve student's reading skills
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In October, the California Department of Education released student performance data from the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers show 37.9% of Kern County students met or exceeded standards of English language arts and literacy. This is compared to 43.5% in 2019. Math scores dropped to 21.3%, compared to 28.8% in 2019.
Bakersfield Now
Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
