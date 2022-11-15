Read full article on original website
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
When her sister starting asking questions, Wright said, "You're 5. You need to focus on coloring or something. Don't worry about what's happening."
In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
Takeoff's death revealed the heartbreaking issue that society currently faces. The hip-hop industry was left shocked after news about Takeoff's unexpected death emerged. The rapper was the person Houston police referred to as the sole fatality during a shooting in downtown Houston. Two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Aside from feeling...
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
Zachery Ty Bryan is already the father of five, which includes twin girls with his ex-wife, Carly Matros. On Friday, the Home Improvement alum took to his Instagram page to announce he and his fianceé Johnnie Faye are expecting twins of their own, which comes just seven months after the birth of their first child together.
Things are starting to get out of hand, and it seems like the days go by it's only going to get nasty and dirty!. An influencer took to social media to discourage white people from seeing the black Panther Wakanda Forever on opening weekend.
Anyone has it in them to snap and become a murderer, Stanley Tucci’s death row inmate ominously warns in Inside Man, a 4-episode BBC One/Netflix crime drama that’s currently dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. “All it takes is a good reason, and a...
Take a look at the trailer for these 3 true crime documentaries like 'Killer Sally' to watch next after viewers binge the series about Sally McNeil on Netflix.
Many TikTokers, including former Twitter worker David Ferris, are posting "get ready with me" style videos about being laid off from their jobs.
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
On the surface, a first-time director helming a low budget and high concept thriller with Megan Fox in the lead role hardly sounds like appointment viewing, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to call Till Death one of last year’s most criminally overlooked movies. While the star has...
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
