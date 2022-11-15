ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
The Guardian

Kim Petras: ‘I am unapologetic about who I am’

Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
musictimes.com

Takeoff Dead: Gruesome Videos Which Go Viral After Rapper's Death Highlight Heartbreaking Issue

Takeoff's death revealed the heartbreaking issue that society currently faces. The hip-hop industry was left shocked after news about Takeoff's unexpected death emerged. The rapper was the person Houston police referred to as the sole fatality during a shooting in downtown Houston. Two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Aside from feeling...
wegotthiscovered.com

A cruelly unforgiving survival thriller handcuffs itself to the streaming Top 10

On the surface, a first-time director helming a low budget and high concept thriller with Megan Fox in the lead role hardly sounds like appointment viewing, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to call Till Death one of last year’s most criminally overlooked movies. While the star has...
Vice

Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets

This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
