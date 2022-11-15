ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salyersville, KY

7 children, driver still hospitalized after school bus crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmddx_0jBfskDs00
1 of 2

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Seven children and a driver injured when a Kentucky school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side remain hospitalized with varying injuries, officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Another 11 children were treated at hospitals and released, according to the statement from Magoffin County Schools.

The bus crashed Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending 18 children and the driver to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe. Pupils from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes when the crash happened on a state highway near Salyersville in eastern Kentucky, said Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows.

No other vehicles were involved.

The bus went off state Route 40 near Salyersville and over an embankment, state Trooper Michael Coleman said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, but police were investigating.

“We are doing our best to support and communicate with each of these families during this time,” the school district said.

Comments / 8

Related
WKYT 27

Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
People

18 Students, Driver Hospitalized After School Bus Goes Over Embankment in Kentucky: 'It's Quite Sad'

"We've got injuries ranging from critical to minor," a Magoffin County judge tells PEOPLE. "Two of the students were transported by chopper" A school bus crash early Monday morning in rural eastern Kentucky has sent its driver and all 18 student passengers to local hospitals, according to police. "We've got injuries ranging from critical to minor," Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew C. Wireman tells PEOPLE. "Two of the students were transported by chopper." Some parents of students involved in the accident rushed to the scene to help shuttle many of the injured to...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Search for escaped inmate

GREENUP COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement is searching for an inmate accused of walking away from a work program site. According to the Greenup County Jailer, inmate Jeffrey Adams was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near a car dealership on Greenup Avenue headed towards Catlettsburg. Anyone...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
ASHLAND, KY
q95fm.net

Woman Scheduled For Trial In Floyd County Arrested In The Courthouse

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest at the Floyd County Courthouse last week. 49-year-old Stephanie Cooley, who was scheduled to go on trial for shoplifting last Thursday, was stopped at the security checkpoint of the courthouse. Deputies discovered a container of meth stashed within Cooley’s purse, alongside a bottle of pills and a glass pipe.
q95fm.net

Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop

A woman out of Harlan County was arrested this past Tuesday, in Pikeville, on a meth trafficking charge. An officer with the Pikeville Police Department initiated a traffic stop for alleged erratic driving. The officer noted that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be attempting to hide something as he approached. The officer then spotted a plastic baggy hanging out of the unzipped fly of the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Sexton, of Cumberland.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
LOGAN, WV
WSAZ

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WKYT 27

Body found in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy