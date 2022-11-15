ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Chick-fil-A ‘holiday favorites’ return to menu

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kait Newsum
( WHNT ) – Two of Chick-fil-A’s holiday items are returning to the menu for a limited time.

The chicken restaurant says its Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are already available at locations across the country. Customers can get their fill of either until January 7, 2023.

Wendy’s iconic Frosty gets a twist for the holidays

According to Chick-fil-A , more Peppermint Chip Milkshakes were ordered in 2021 than in any other year, with popularity soaring since the product was first introduced in 2008. This year, Chick-fil-A is also providing a recipe for “Peppermint Milkshake Pie,” which, among other ingredients, calls for a melted Peppermint Chip Milkshake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etW27_0jBfsjL900
(Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Tortilla Soup, meanwhile, made its debut in 2012. The dish is made with spicy and original shredded chicken, which is mixed in a creamy soup base with veggies and black beans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKSKO_0jBfsjL900
(Chick-fil-A)

Both items will be available for dine-in, pick-up, delivery, or on the app at participating locations.

More information about Chick-fil-A’s winter menu, including nutrition facts, can be found on the company’s website.

