This week, Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos has given Nashville music legend Dolly Parton $100 million. The famous singer received the Bezos Courage & Civility Award, which goes to leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility."
Dolly Parton is still cranking out the tunes but has no plans to do so on the big stage anymore. In a new interview with Pollstar, Parton boldly claimed, "I do not think I will ever tour again," before adding, "I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
Country music superstar Dolly Parton is no stranger to charitable giving. In 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University's coronavirus research, which helped create Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. In 2021, she raised $700,000 to help victims of flooding in Tennessee. Now, the 76-year-old singer-songwriter has another $100 million to give...
Dolly Parton has hung up her guitar and country boots as she confirmed her retirement from touring. The country icon announced that she would no longer be going on a full-blown tour again, which is something she has done her whole life. Touring takes so much of her time and energy, and Parton notes that she will never be able to do it again.
Dolly Parton is obviously a living legend, one of the most beloved people in all of America, and a country music legend. But if you’ve never been able to catch Dolly on tour before, you may have missed your chance. In an interview with Pollstar, Dolly dropped the news...
Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
Jewel gave a moving tribute to Dolly Parton at a party at Jeff Bezos’ Washington, DC, home. The “Who Will Save Your Soul” singer serenaded guests with “four or five” songs and surprised recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Parton by singing her 1974 classic “Jolene.”
