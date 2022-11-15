Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer
Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew’s passing. It’s been two weeks since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private party with Quavo. Earlier this week, a public funeral was held for Takeoff in his hometown of Atlanta. Several celebrities attended the service, including Drake, Justin Bieber and more.
Complex
Nas’ Brother Responds After 21 Savage Questions Queens Rapper’s Relevancy
21 Savage has provoked a reaction from Nas’ brother Jungle, after he questioned the King’s Disease III rapper’s relevancy. During a recent Clubhouse chat titled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?,” 21 suggested that Nas isn’t relevant despite his recent prolific output. “What y’all saying relevant, though?” asked 21. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
TMZ.com
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys
Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money
Lil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money. Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Responds To Nas Controversy
21 says he would never disrespect any legend in the game. 21 Savage isn’t a fan of the Internet twisting his words. On Monday, the Her Loss rapper found himself in hot water after making comments about Nas and his new album Kings Disease 3. During a heated Clubhouse debate earlier over the weekend, 21 stated, “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans.”
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Taunts Rappers For Selling Their Catalogs To 'Catch Up' To Him
NBA YoungBoy thinks all the rappers who have sold their music catalog are trying to keep up with him, and he finds it pretty hilarious. A video of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native surfaced online this week showing him in a good mood and laughing at his peers who have given up their prized catalogs. According to YoungBoy, he won’t be releasing any new music this year so that his peers can catch up.
‘Saturday Night Live’ cast boycotting Dave Chappelle hosting gig
“Saturday Night Live” writers are reportedly boycotting the upcoming appearance of superstar comedian Dave Chappelle due to his alleged anti-LBGTQ comments. “SNL” writer Celeste Yim reportedly wrote the following note on Instagram Stories after Chappelle’s appearance was announced: “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned,” Yim said according to the New York Daily News.
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Rejects 21 Savage's Verzuz Claims, 'You All Cap'
Kodak Black took great joy in responding to 21 Savage's claim he is the top dog from their 2016 XXL Freshman class ... applauding 21's confidence, but calling him a liar. 21 was on Clubhouse promoting his recently released "Her Loss" album with Drake when he made the bold proclamation he'd be unbeatable in a Verzuz against anyone in the bunch of rappers who debuted 6 years ago.
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect
Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Visits His Grandfather’s Home After Signing Alabama Rapper: ‘The Real 1017’
Gucci Mane took a trip down memory lane and visited his grandfather’s house after signing a new artist from his hometown in Bessemer, Alabama. The full-circle moment happened on November 12 as Guwop shared footage of himself walking up to the home entrance where he spent his younger days before moving to Atlanta, Georgia when he was nine years old.
HipHopDX.com
Future Flexes $250K In Cash After Being Sued By Ex-GF Over Child Support
Future was recently sued by his ex-girlfriend over child support payments, but that isn’t stopping him from flexing his financial muscle on social media. The Atlanta rapper shared a video by Chicago rapper and Freebandz artist Zona Man on Sunday (November 13), in which he can be seen flaunting several stacks of cash for the camera. According to Hendrix, the racks amounted to a cool quarter of a million dollars.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Mourns Takeoff, Young Dolph & Other Rap Deaths On Emotional 'Letter To Takeoff'
Gucci Mane has mourned Takeoff and other rap deaths on an emotional new song called “Letter to Takeoff.”. Released on Tuesday (November 15), the three-and-a-half minute track finds the Atlanta rapper paying tribute to his late friend and collaborator after he was shot and killed earlier this month. The music video includes footage from Takeoff’s funeral, along with a video of Gucci performing on stage with the late Migos member.
Complex
Gucci Mane’s New “Letter to Takeoff” Video Memorializes Late Rapper
Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his song “Letter to Takeoff.”. The track memorializes Takeoff, who passed away on Nov. 1 from a fatal shooting. The visual sees Gucci rapping at a cemetery. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the fuck we gon lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he spits.
Her Win: Megan Thee Stallion Credited on Drake’s New Album Despite Diss in ‘Her Loss’ Song
Megan Thee Stallion is laughing all the way to the bank when it comes to being referenced on Drake‘s new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. Drake seemingly took aim at Megan on the track “Circo Loco” where he rapped a subtle line that appeared to reference Megan’s 2020 shooting incident with singer Tory Lanez. “This b***h lie about getting shot, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling,” Drake rapped in the song.
Bobby Shmurda Says He Had To “Go To The Box All The Time” For Receiving “Neck” In Prison
In today’s episode of Uh…TMI, Sir, But OK, Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda made a recent appearance on Drink Champs where he talked about his time in prison—specifically, the times he got himself in trouble for sexual activity. “I got some neck,” Smurda said during the episode. “The reason I ain’t get no p***y is because […] The post Bobby Shmurda Says He Had To “Go To The Box All The Time” For Receiving “Neck” In Prison appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TMZ.com
Fivio Foreign Cannot Believe 21 Savage's Nas Disrespect
Fivio Foreign is having a hard time wrapping his head around 21 Savage calling Nas "irrelevant" ... and not only because he was featured on Nas' Grammy Award-winning album a couple years ago. TMZ Hip Hop linked with Fivio Tuesday at LAX, and he was quick to crown Nas "King...
