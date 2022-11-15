ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Shaylon Scott is helping diverse-led small businesses grow and thrive

Shaylon Scott is the executive director of Founders First CDC, a national nonprofit and small business accelerator that helps diverse small businesses grow and thrive. She’s an award-winning speaker, nonprofit executive, community leader, entrepreneur, and published writer. What do you consider your superpower to be?. I consider my voice...
rolling out

Aleta Young serves the community through her leadership

Aleta Young is the vice president and community economic development manager for Fifth Third Bank. In her work outside of her day job, she also serves on the board of directors of Affordable Housing Resources, Why We Can’t Wait, Dismas and NeedLink Nashville. Young was recently recognized as a...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Judith Nix empowers children through Continental Societies

Contributing to the welfare of others is a core value for Judith Nix. In 2006, she found that her commitment to service aligned with the mission of the Dallas Chapter of Continental Societies Inc. The Continental Societies, Inc. is dedicated to creating environments that empower children to and provide access to quality and appropriate opportunities to reach their optimal potential.
rolling out

MogulCon helps business owners navigate the metaverse

MogulCon has proven that they are not just another women’s empowerment brunch but is earnestly empowering women in business by providing resources to build their businesses to scale. On Nov. 3. MogulCon took attendees on a trip into the metaverse at The Whitley hotel in Atlanta. The event offered...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

VR Small is driving social and economic change across the nation

VR Small knows how to turn a vision into reality. As the founder and CEO of the Veteran Women’s Enterprise. Center, she is driving social and economic change across our nation. Committed to living her personal slogan; “Changing the way we see the world and do business,” Small is a motivational speaker, moderator, educator and resolute advocate for long-lasting impactful change.
FireRescue1

Leadership at its purist: Create a culture that allows your members to flourish

Be intentional in your focus on personal, organizational and political areas of growth — You’ve undoubtedly heard or been part of the myriad discussions about how to lead – from the front, picking up the rear, from the floor, tip of the spear, etc. The truth is there is nosingle right way to lead. After all, leadership isn’t simply a position, location, rank or title. Leadership in its purest sense is about creating and fostering a culture that allows others to flourish.
HackerNoon

The Psychology of Color in Marketing

Color is an integral part of our day-to-day lives, but we sometimes forget the extent of its impact. It can influence our moods, decisions, appetite, attention span, and opinions, making it a useful marketing tool. Understanding color psychology is key for brands and consumers alike as you navigate various products and marketing methods.
ceoworld.biz

The Importance of Forming a Lifelong Relationship

Tim Dupell of Family Help & Wellness believes in the importance of forming a lifelong relationship with your children. Creating a bonding relationship with your child takes time, effort, and commitment. You must make it a priority to be a part of a child’s life with limited distractions. It is also essential to be honest and respectful while leading by example. You can also develop long-lasting trust by being kind and understanding, as this will build a stronger foundation for your relationship.
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy