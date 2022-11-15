Read full article on original website
Shaylon Scott is helping diverse-led small businesses grow and thrive
Shaylon Scott is the executive director of Founders First CDC, a national nonprofit and small business accelerator that helps diverse small businesses grow and thrive. She’s an award-winning speaker, nonprofit executive, community leader, entrepreneur, and published writer. What do you consider your superpower to be?. I consider my voice...
Aleta Young serves the community through her leadership
Aleta Young is the vice president and community economic development manager for Fifth Third Bank. In her work outside of her day job, she also serves on the board of directors of Affordable Housing Resources, Why We Can’t Wait, Dismas and NeedLink Nashville. Young was recently recognized as a...
Judith Nix empowers children through Continental Societies
Contributing to the welfare of others is a core value for Judith Nix. In 2006, she found that her commitment to service aligned with the mission of the Dallas Chapter of Continental Societies Inc. The Continental Societies, Inc. is dedicated to creating environments that empower children to and provide access to quality and appropriate opportunities to reach their optimal potential.
Founder of Black Santa Houston promoting inclusiveness and sustainability
Magan Butler-Coleman, the founder of The Black Santa Houston, is doing her part in the fashion industry to promote inclusivity and sustainability. The entrepreneur saw an opportunity to make all kids feel included during the holidays by showing Black children that they matter too. Not only does the brand have...
MogulCon helps business owners navigate the metaverse
MogulCon has proven that they are not just another women’s empowerment brunch but is earnestly empowering women in business by providing resources to build their businesses to scale. On Nov. 3. MogulCon took attendees on a trip into the metaverse at The Whitley hotel in Atlanta. The event offered...
VR Small is driving social and economic change across the nation
VR Small knows how to turn a vision into reality. As the founder and CEO of the Veteran Women’s Enterprise. Center, she is driving social and economic change across our nation. Committed to living her personal slogan; “Changing the way we see the world and do business,” Small is a motivational speaker, moderator, educator and resolute advocate for long-lasting impactful change.
Leadership at its purist: Create a culture that allows your members to flourish
Be intentional in your focus on personal, organizational and political areas of growth — You’ve undoubtedly heard or been part of the myriad discussions about how to lead – from the front, picking up the rear, from the floor, tip of the spear, etc. The truth is there is nosingle right way to lead. After all, leadership isn’t simply a position, location, rank or title. Leadership in its purest sense is about creating and fostering a culture that allows others to flourish.
How business leaders can foster an organizational culture that embraces diverse perspectives
Business leaders on how they are leading transformation in their organizations and in industry, and how they plan to keep pushing for more innovation even in the face of a tighter economy.
GM diversity leader Tarshena Armstrong discusses partnership with ‘rolling out’
The 23rd Annual Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Summit took place Nov. 14-15. The event served as the backdrop for the world’s leading global automotive manufacturers to discuss strengthening and creating opportunities for people of color at every level of the industry. During the event, Tarshena Armstrong, General Motors’ diversity...
Sisterhood And Empowerment Was At An All-Time High At The PowHer Conference
The day-long seminar, produced by Tene Nicole Creative Agency and Support Your Girlfriends, featured powerful women dominating their respective industries.
Nina Hodge is helping youngsters thrive through her childcare center
Nina Hodge is the owner of Above and Beyond Learning Childcare Center Inc. Her responsibilities as the owner are to supervise and lead staff, oversee daily activities, prepare budgets, enroll students, and recruit students and staff. What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?
7 Deadly Misconceptions About Entrepreneurship and Starting a Business
Don't fall for these seven cardinal sins when launching a start-up.
The Psychology of Color in Marketing
Color is an integral part of our day-to-day lives, but we sometimes forget the extent of its impact. It can influence our moods, decisions, appetite, attention span, and opinions, making it a useful marketing tool. Understanding color psychology is key for brands and consumers alike as you navigate various products and marketing methods.
TLC – Trust and Authentic Engagement Pt. 2: “Open Trust-Building Conversations”
In Part 1 of this “Trust and Engagement” series, we discussed strategies to help school counselors build and restore student trust where it would not evolve naturally, particularly in diverse school environments.
The Importance of Forming a Lifelong Relationship
Tim Dupell of Family Help & Wellness believes in the importance of forming a lifelong relationship with your children. Creating a bonding relationship with your child takes time, effort, and commitment. You must make it a priority to be a part of a child’s life with limited distractions. It is also essential to be honest and respectful while leading by example. You can also develop long-lasting trust by being kind and understanding, as this will build a stronger foundation for your relationship.
