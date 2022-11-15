ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Suspect in stabbing of Apple Valley man located and charged for assault

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jb9K8_0jBfrgel00

A San Bernardino man was booked on suspicion of stabbing a 54-year-old man last summer in Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that on Nov. 9, detectives identified Eric Marquez, 34, as the suspect in the case.

The suspect was arrested at 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the 22000 block of Biloxi Avenue in Apple Valley, booking records show.

Marquez is currently in custody at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for an unrelated charge. He was booked for the additional charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

His suspected charges include vandalism over $400, attempted carjacking, making criminal threats, postrelease community supervision, and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, booking records show.

Earlier this month, Apple Valley Sheriff’s officials requested the public’s help identifying the male suspected of stabbing a man in the 21000 block of Highway 18.

The stabbing

At around 12:33 a.m. on July 5, deputies were dispatched to the Highway 18 location for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim told sheriff’s officials that he was parked at the location when a suspect approached him and began yelling. The suspect then stabbed the victim.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and released, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told the Daily Press.

At that time, the suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 30 to 32 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with short brown hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing glasses, black shoes, blue jeans, a black/white Dodger jersey, and a black Dodger baseball cap.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Arreola at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760- 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash

A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty local Riverside County sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving-under-the-influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged today with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the collision that claimed the lives of sheriff's Corporal The post Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Trio Charged by DA in Glendora Home Burglary Case

GLENDORA – Three suspects caught fleeing from police November 9 are facing first-degree residential burglary and grand theft charges. Tywan Lamont Brown, 25, DiJonn Cooper, 25, and Amber Dayanara Echeverria, 20, had charges officially filed against them November 14 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Echeverria...
GLENDORA, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed on Mariposa Road in Victorville identified as a 25-year-old man

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Mariposa Road was identified as Ruben Navarro, 25, a resident of Victorville. It happened at about 8:13 pm, on November 16, 2022, near the Scandia Family Fun Center and involved a silver 2018 Hyundai Sonata, a silver 2018 Dodge Ram, and a white 2014 Nissan Altima.
VICTORVILLE, CA
z1077fm.com

Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault

A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly shot young woman in Fontana is arrested

A suspect who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a young woman outside a restaurant in Fontana three months ago has been taken into custody, according to the Fontana Police Department. After an exhaustive search, 22-year-old Javier Torres was arrested, the P.D. said in a Facebook...
FONTANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Psychopaths.' Video Shows 2 Men Shoot, Stab Stray Cat to Death

A horrible case of animal abuse out of Pomona was all caught on video, which shows two men shoot and then stab a stray cat to death. Investigators were trying to identify the two men Thursday. “Scruffy started appearing about three months ago, she was sleeping in a drain right...
POMONA, CA
vvng.com

Woman arrested after robbing Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 47-year-old woman identified as Donagel Powell was arrested after robbing the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Victorville. On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 3:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a robbery in progress at 14250 Seventh Street. According to a sheriff’s news...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy