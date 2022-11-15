Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 10: Justin Fields quickly rising up list of most reliable players

Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. Week 10 was dominated by aerial attacks, as just one running back found his way into this article. You can delve into the top-10 scoring list here, while I go into detail about those who truly stood out.

No. 1: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears, 40.38 points

Despite throwing for a total of 290 yards across Weeks 9 and 10, Fields joins Lamar Jackson as the only players this season to post consecutive 40-point games. The sophomore has been dazzling with his legs of late, posting a pair of highlight reel scampers on Sunday en route to finishing the game with 147 yards and two scores on the ground. And he continued to enjoy his newfound connection with Cole Kmet, finding his tight end for two scores. I'm not ready to put Fields in the top tier of fantasy QBs — as some are — but I'll allow him access to the second tier as he's quickly become very reliable thanks to the scoring floor his rushing ability provides.

No. 2: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, 32.50

After posting consistent-but-unspectacular statistics during his initial eight games, Lamb finally delivered a monster performance when he hauled in 11 passes for 150 yards and two scores in an OT loss to the Packers. The 23-year-old hasn’t yet enjoyed the breakout season that many were anticipating, but he still ranks as a WR1 thus far despite working without Dak Prescott in more than half of his games. Now sitting ninth in the NFL with 706 receiving yards, Lamb still has the potential to rank as a top-5 fantasy WR by season’s end.

No. 3: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, 32.14

I would get sick of writing about Mahomes in this column every week if I didn’t have him rostered on so many of my teams. Sunday was another dominant effort for the Chiefs signal-caller, as he had three TD passes in the first half and four overall. He now leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns and ranks second in Yahoo fantasy scoring. I know that QBs are often plentiful on the waiver wire, but I’m not trading away Mahomes unless I have a major hole elsewhere and receive a terrific offer.

No. 4: Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers, 30.70

One of the most surprising names on this list in recent weeks, Watson entered Week 10 rostered in just 8 percent of Yahoo leagues. The rookie enjoyed a breakout game to remember in an OT win over the Cowboys, turning four catches into 107 yards and three touchdowns. The three scores highlight Watson's substantial playmaking ability, but his low catch volume (he was targeted eight times) indicates that the rookie may not be ready for consistent effectiveness. I'm happy to add Watson this week, but I'm not using a No. 1 waiver claim unless I'm desperate for a WR.

No. 5: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, 30.30

I'm starting with a non-fantasy option: Jefferson's catch against the Bills is the best I've ever seen. But that great grab was only the tip of the iceberg from the LSU alum on Sunday, as he dominated early and late in an OT win and finished the game with 193 yards and a TD on 10 catches. Jefferson now ranks third in points scored among WRs this year, and he could be the No. 1 receiver from this point forward.

No. 6: Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, 27.00

Kirk was heavily targeted during a game in which the Jags fell behind 20-0, and he finished the contest with nine grabs for 105 yards and two scores. The 25-year-old has a pair of 100-yard games this year (Weeks 1, 10) but in between those two contests he registered five TDs and topped the 70-yard mark on four occasions. He is the alpha receiver on a team with a mid-level passing attack, which makes Kirk a borderline WR1 for the coming weeks.

No. 7: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, Tennessee Titans, 26.40

Westbrook-Ikhine is the most surprising Top-10 performer so far this season, as he entered Week 10 with a 0 percent Yahoo roster rate. He more than doubled his full-season fantasy output while catching five balls for 119 yards and two touchdowns in an otherwise dreary 17-10 win over the Broncos. The 25-year-old’s biggest play of the game came on a flea flicker (63-yard TD), which should throw some cold water on any notion that he can repeat such an impressive performance. In fact, I would not add Westbrook-Ikhine in Yahoo leagues.

No. 8: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins, 23.40

Tagovailoa has become a regular in this column, earning a top-10 spot in three consecutive weeks. And he took a less-conventional path to success this time around, spreading his targets around rather than sending oodles of passes to his dynamic WR duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Blessed with one of the best groups of pass-catchers in football, Tagovailoa has become a QB1 despite rarely gaining yards with his feet.

No. 9: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, 23.30

New Colts coach Jeff Saturday went back to basics in terms of an offensive game plan, handing the ball to Taylor 22 times, which resulted in 147 yards that were highlighted by a 66-yard touchdown. This was the 23-year-old’s first 100-yard game or trip to the end zone since Week 1, and he has thus far been one of the season’s biggest fantasy disappointments, mostly due to injury. But Taylor still has the skills that made him the No. 1 pick in most 2022 drafts, and he has time remaining to lead teams to fantasy titles. That being said, the Raiders presented Taylor with a favorable matchup, and he may not have the same success against the Eagles next week.

No. 10: Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, 23.10

Adams leads all WRs in fantasy scoring over the past two weeks, having tallied 19 catches, 272 yards and three touchdowns. And if we take away a Week 8 game in which he was dealing with an illness, the 29-year-old has collected at least 95 yards in each of his past five contests. With Cooper Kupp set to miss time due to injury, Adams, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson comprise the top tier of fantasy wide receivers.