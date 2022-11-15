Read full article on original website
Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport where he lived for years
French officials say an Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired 'The Terminal' film has died in the airport.
Airline apologizes after a woman says she was forced to crawl off a plane because staff couldn't provide a wheelchair
Natalie Curtis was traveling from Singapore to Bangkok with Australian budget airline Jetstar when she was forced to drag herself off the plane.
Tourists can now move to Bali for up to 10 years — if they have at least $130,000 in the bank
Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners. The new "second home" visa allows foreigners to stay for five or 10 years. Applicants must have at least $130,000 in their bank accounts to apply. Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners and boosting...
"The Meal Costs About A Dollar, But It Was The Best Food I Had On My Trip": People Are Sharing Seriously Helpful Travel Intel They Learned After Visiting Popular Vacation Spots
"Many Barcelona restaurants offer what is called the 'menú del día' at lunchtime. It's basically a three-course meal at a great price. It's an amazing way to eat well on the cheap. As a bonus, you can often order wine for the same price as a bottle of water."
Lonely Planet reveals its top destinations for 2023
(CNN) — Guidebook company Lonely Planet has revealed its 18th annual "Best in Travel" list. The 2023 edition is in a slightly different format than it has been in years past. Rather than a simple list, the destinations are split up into five categories -- eat, learn, journey, unwind and connect.
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
Couple fly from London to Oslo before driving six hours to find missing AirPods
A couple flew from London to Oslo and then drove six hours across Norway to retrieve a pair of lost AirPods, documenting their trip.Josie Gardner and boyfriend Bertie embarked on their quest after realising he’d left his earphones on a plane.“When we were travelling two months ago, Bertie left his AirPods on a flight and he’s been tracking them ever since,” Josie explained.After a day of driving, they arrived in Alesund and collected the AirPods from a local man, who was happy to hand them back after he was mistakenly given them by the airline.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment lost dog hands herself into police station after going missing on walkMoment man wakes up from surgery and hears new heart beating for first timeSmall child, frustrated with claw arcade game, gets stuck inside
Urgent measles warning for Qantas passengers as three travellers with the potentially deadly disease fly into Melbourne Airport
Three people have flown into Australia with measles, prompting a health warning from officials for those who unknowingly sat next to them on a Qantas flight. The cases are all within one family, with two people infectious during a return flight from Singapore to Melbourne. They immediately sought medical attention...
London’s Luxury Shops Take a Hit as US Tourists Flock to Paris and Milan for Tax-Free Shopping
Affluent Americans may be snapping up prime UK properties as the pound plummets, but when it comes to buying luxury goods, US tourists are choosing Paris and Milan over London. Luxury shopping by American travelers in European cities has increased by a whopping 80 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2019, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, which cited VAT refund data from payments company Planet. To be sure, European designer goods have always been cheaper in their home markets. There’s a markup on luxury items sold in the US or China, as companies try to...
Explore the Son Tra peninsula – the “green lung” of Da Nang with a series of wild and beautiful destinations
Son Tra Peninsula is an ideal destination for those who want to combine tourism with exploring nature. Son Tra Peninsula belongs to Tho Quang ward, Son Tra district. This place is likened to the “green lung” of Da Nang because it has a fresh year-round climate and the natural landscape is still wild and poetic. Moreover, this peninsula also has three sides bordering the sea which is extremely impressive. When coming here, you will have the opportunity to experience many tourism activities associated with nature, and at the same time discover the beauty of culture and long history.
You can take a 500-mile round-trip taxi from Saudi Arabia to the Qatar World Cup for $532
Rideshare app Careem is offering round-trip taxis from Saudi Arabia to the Qatar World Cup for $532. The company expects customer demand to balloon during the World Cup, which runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. Careem's key challenge, as with many services in both Qatar and the UAE, will...
Outrigger Cyber Sale offers best value for top tropical getaways in Hawaii and more
The Outrigger Cyber Annual Sale starts soon and will offer the best deals for people wanting to book trips to Hawaii, the Maldives and Fiji.
Traveler Shares Biggest Letdown on the 'Longest Flight in the World'
The trip takes a whopping 19 hours.
