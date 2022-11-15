ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Lonely Planet reveals its top destinations for 2023

(CNN) — Guidebook company Lonely Planet has revealed its 18th annual "Best in Travel" list. The 2023 edition is in a slightly different format than it has been in years past. Rather than a simple list, the destinations are split up into five categories -- eat, learn, journey, unwind and connect.
The Independent

Couple fly from London to Oslo before driving six hours to find missing AirPods

A couple flew from London to Oslo and then drove six hours across Norway to retrieve a pair of lost AirPods, documenting their trip.Josie Gardner and boyfriend Bertie embarked on their quest after realising he’d left his earphones on a plane.“When we were travelling two months ago, Bertie left his AirPods on a flight and he’s been tracking them ever since,” Josie explained.After a day of driving, they arrived in Alesund and collected the AirPods from a local man, who was happy to hand them back after he was mistakenly given them by the airline.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment lost dog hands herself into police station after going missing on walkMoment man wakes up from surgery and hears new heart beating for first timeSmall child, frustrated with claw arcade game, gets stuck inside
Robb Report

London’s Luxury Shops Take a Hit as US Tourists Flock to Paris and Milan for Tax-Free Shopping

Affluent Americans may be snapping up prime UK properties as the pound plummets, but when it comes to buying luxury goods, US tourists are choosing Paris and Milan over London. Luxury shopping by American travelers in European cities has increased by a whopping 80 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2019, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, which cited VAT refund data from payments company Planet. To be sure, European designer goods have always been cheaper in their home markets. There’s a markup on luxury items sold in the US or China, as companies try to...
vinlove.net

Explore the Son Tra peninsula – the “green lung” of Da Nang with a series of wild and beautiful destinations

Son Tra Peninsula is an ideal destination for those who want to combine tourism with exploring nature. Son Tra Peninsula belongs to Tho Quang ward, Son Tra district. This place is likened to the “green lung” of Da Nang because it has a fresh year-round climate and the natural landscape is still wild and poetic. Moreover, this peninsula also has three sides bordering the sea which is extremely impressive. When coming here, you will have the opportunity to experience many tourism activities associated with nature, and at the same time discover the beauty of culture and long history.

