A couple flew from London to Oslo and then drove six hours across Norway to retrieve a pair of lost AirPods, documenting their trip.Josie Gardner and boyfriend Bertie embarked on their quest after realising he’d left his earphones on a plane.“When we were travelling two months ago, Bertie left his AirPods on a flight and he’s been tracking them ever since,” Josie explained.After a day of driving, they arrived in Alesund and collected the AirPods from a local man, who was happy to hand them back after he was mistakenly given them by the airline.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment lost dog hands herself into police station after going missing on walkMoment man wakes up from surgery and hears new heart beating for first timeSmall child, frustrated with claw arcade game, gets stuck inside

8 HOURS AGO