New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Millions funded for low-income families in New Mexico
“We know many families are struggling, so it’s nice to be able to help provide some much-needed relief in time for the holidays,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke.
KRQE News 13
Arctic air moves into New Mexico Friday
An artic air mass will move into New Mexico Thursday night. Flurries, freezing fog, and freezing drizzle could create icy conditions in eastern parts of the state Friday. Temperatures were 5-15° warmer Thursday afternoon compared to Wednesday thanks to a westerly wind that has developed today. However, a very strong cold front and Arctic air mass is beginning to move into northeast New Mexico and this will usher in the coldest air so far this season. By Friday morning, the cold front will have pushed across almost all of eastern New Mexico and begin spilling into the Rio Grande Valley. Along and behind the cold front though, light snow will be possible across northeast New Mexico to I-25. This will also combine with areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle Friday morning that will stretch from north of Roswell to the Colorado state line. This is the area that could run into icy conditions Friday morning. Temperatures along and north of I-40 in eastern New Mexico will not climb above freezing Friday afternoon. Record breaking cold-high temperatures are likely across the eastern half of the state up to Santa Fe Friday afternoon.
kunm.org
THURS: Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during his New Mexico stop, + More
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during his stop in N.M. - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Tribal leaders in New Mexico had a simple message to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Give us money to fix roads, and patch up the broken agreement the federal government has failed to maintain.
KRQE News 13
Record cold arrives Friday for some in New Mexico
The cold weather continues. A strong cold front will bring record cold-high temperatures to eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon. Yet another cold day across New Mexico. Easterly, upslope winds have brought snow to the central mountain chain from Ski Santa Fe to Ski Apache. High temperatures were once again anywhere from 15-25° below average for the middle of November. Northwest flow returns Thursday, and that will help to bring back slightly warmer temperatures Thursday. A cold front will begin to enter northeast New Mexico Thursday evening though, bringing in much colder temperatures for Friday.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico remains among “Least Free” US states in latest Index of Economic Freedom
The 2022 edition of the Canada-based Fraser Institute’s Economic Freedom of North America 2022 is out and for yet another year New Mexico remains at the very bottom among US states in terms of economic freedom. Economic freedom is the ability of individuals to make their own economic decisions.
Millions in debt relief coming to New Mexico healthcare professionals
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Millions are going to health care professionals across New Mexico. The New Mexico Higher Education Department announced on Wednesday it has awarded $2.8 million in student debt relief. The relief comes from the agency’s Health Professional Loan Repayment Program which will be providing debt relief to 44 healthcare professionals by way […]
Where does New Mexico rank on the most overweight, obese states in America?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study by WalletHub ranks the most and least overweight and obese states in the U.S. for 2022. According to the study, New Mexico ranks as the 24th most overweight and obese state. The study, which uses three key dimensions to rank the 50 states and District of Columbia: Obesity and overweight […]
KOAT 7
Most rural New Mexico school districts have no resource officers
CUBA, N.M. — It could take as long as 45 minutes for police to get to some rural schools in New Mexico. Most of them do not have school resource officers and some of them do not have confidence in their local police department’s plan to respond to an active shooter.
rrobserver.com
Report: State pays big bucks for empty offices
SANTA FE – With many state employees still working remotely more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, some New Mexico government buildings are sitting largely empty and others have floors of unused office space. And the state isn’t getting a reduced-use discount. New Mexico is paying somewhere...
KRQE News 13
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad. KRQE News 13 received reports from...
Apply now: Governor seeks Bernalillo County DA candidates ahead of Torrez’s departure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks before Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D) is expected to take over as the top elected prosecutor in New Mexico, the Governor’s Office is now trying to figure out who should replace him in Bernalillo County. The state has launched a formal application process for the soon-to-be vacated position of Second Judicial […]
pinonpost.com
Pete Buttigieg to visit NM, Navajo Nation
According to reporting from the Albuquerque Journal, Joe Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting the Duke City and the Navajo and Hopi nations this week to discuss infrastructure. “He is set to travel to New Mexico and Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday, but more details haven’t been...
KRQE News 13
Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused of killing wife
A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused …. A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. News...
Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — You know who you voted for, but how well do you know your neighbors? The unofficial results from New Mexico’s 2022 general election reveal which parts of Albuquerque leaned towards Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and which leaned towards Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. So, do you know where your neighborhood sits? The baseline: […]
KRQE News 13
Even colder temperatures across New Mexico through mid-week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s across the state. Low clouds are sitting across the northeast highlands, with some patchy fog in the far upper Rio Grande Valley near Taos to Alamosa. Low clouds will be stubborn to lift in the northeast highlands throughout the day, and higher, but thick, clouds will move into much of southern New Mexico throughout the day.
New Mexico woman meets bone marrow donor
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman who needed a bone marrow transplant was able to meet the donor that saved her life. When Christine Chen gave birth in 2018, a nurse discovered a tumor. The chemotherapy she needed to treat the tumor led to a rare leukemia diagnosis. She was given a slim chance […]
Push to end prohibition on rent control in New Mexico gains legislative momentum
“This is really about a struggle for democracy right now. Local communities have no democratic rights to enact any controls on rent,'' said People’s Housing Project Organizer Bex Hampton.
