Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You May Want To AVOID the Annual Passholder Line at Magic Kingdom
There’s a NEW addition to the Annual Passholder entrance at Magic Kingdom!. Being a Disney World Annual Passholder not only gets you entry to the theme parks — you often get access to exclusive merchandise, special Magic Shots, and other perks. We often see a separate line at the park entrances for Annual Passholders, and today we noticed something different in this line.
disneyfoodblog.com
THREE New Pairs of Minnie Ears Dropped in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re on the prowl for a new pair of Minnie ears for your collection…get to Magic Kingdom NOW!. We’ve seen a bunch of new styles drop...
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Happens When a Disney World Park Hits Capacity
With the holidays quickly approaching, Disney World is getting a bit more crowded every day. Many guests plan their trips around the holidays, too — making sure to spend Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve (or both!) in the parks. But, with waves of people heading to Disney World, there’s always a chance the parks could reach capacity with no other guests allowed in. It’s rare, but it can occur — so here’s everything that happens when a Disney World park hits capacity.
disneyfoodblog.com
How Surge Pricing Is Changing the Way People Go to Disney World
If you thought your last Disney World trip was expensive, 💰. A number of price increases have hit Disney World lately, on everything from food to Genie+. But more price changes are on the way. We’ve already seen “surge pricing” introduced with Disney World’s tickets and Individual Lightning Lane purchases, but soon surge pricing will impact Disney World prices even more and it’s critical that you be prepared.
disneyfoodblog.com
We Experienced a RARE Magical Moment in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
It can be easy to get caught up in the more negative things about Disney World right now, like the large crowds, price increases, and more. But, we’re here to remind you that there IS still magic happening in the parks, people!. That sprinkle of pixie dust from a...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Best Disney World Restaurants for Dinner for 2023
A meal at Disney World is MORE than just your standard entrée and side dish. So let’s start looking at some of the best restaurants on Disney property for dinner, that capstone meal of the day!. We’ve already addressed some of the best spots to grab breakfast during...
disneyfoodblog.com
Your Guide to Costco Black Friday Deals
If you’re looking for Black Friday deals, you’re in the right place!. All kinds of Black Friday deals have already arrived or special early deals are now available. That’s right folks, the time to shop (or at least prepare those shopping lists) is NOW. We’ve got a running list of Black Friday toy deals and a page full of information about EVERY Disney Black Friday deal, covering everything from Target to Amazon. But now we’re taking a special look at the deals you can score at Costco!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: 25 Things You Should NEVER Do In Disney World Hotel Rooms
Who wants to pay HUNDREDS of dollars per night on a Disney World resort — only to have things go TERRIBLY WRONG?? Not YOU, that’s for sure!. So let’s figure out WHAT things you should never, ever, EVER do in a Disney World hotel room TODAY on DFB Guide.
disneyfoodblog.com
6 Exciting New Details Coming to the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays!
We may be enjoying the last few days of EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival, but there’s another fest just around the corner!. That’s right, we’re talking about the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays which officially kicks off on November 25th! We already know which holiday booths are coming to the festival, the celebrity narrators for the Candlelight Processional, cookie stroll details, and more, but we just learned about a few extra details that are coming to this year’s festival!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Magic Key Passes Have SOLD OUT
Since Disneyland introduced its Magic Key annual pass program, things have been a bit…chaotic, to say the least. These passes have been put on sale, then sales were paused, and then suddenly Magic Key Passes went back on sale on November 16th, 2022. But now, it looks like Disney has paused sales of Magic Key Passes once again.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Cruise Line Ranked BEST for Families in 2022
We talk about the Disney theme parks a lot over here, but there’s another major way to take a Disney vacation — by taking a Disney cruise!. Disney Cruise Line is a great way to travel, vacation, and get your dose of Disney all at the same time. We’ve checked out a lot on the Disney Cruise ships, including almost everything on the newest ship, the Disney Wish. But how does Disney Cruise Line compare to other major cruise lines? Well, a new rankings list is here to tell you!
disneyfoodblog.com
FLASH SALE! These Online Disney Deals Won’t Last Long!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. For some people, the best part of the holidays is receiving presents from their wishlist. For others, it’s the joy of finding the perfect gift for their loved ones. And then there are people like some of us, who just love the thrill of finding what you were looking for at a discount!
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE Made to Dining Reservation Cancelation Policy for Disneyland
If you’ll be dining in Disneyland soon, there’s an important change you need to know about. A number of changes have hit the Disney parks recently. Magic Key Passes became available to purchase again, Annual Pass price increases have been announced for Disney World, and more things will be changing soon. And now another change has hit the Happiest Place on Earth.
disneyfoodblog.com
Annual Passholder-Exclusive Drinks Are Coming to EPCOT Soon!
A LOT of holiday eats and treats are coming to EPCOT soon, including a few EXCLUSIVE items!. The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays begins soon (November 25th is the first day!), and we’ll be there at opening time to try out all the new options at the various holiday kitchen food booths around the park. Disney has announced that there will be 2 special drinks at this festival that only certain guests can get — find out if you qualify!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Annual Pass Sales Not Expected To Resume This Year
If you’re hoping to buy a new Disney World Annual Pass, you might be out of luck right now. Only one of the passes is currently for sale — the Pixie Pass, which is only for Florida residents. Disney recently announced that the Annual Passes for Disney World...
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL MENUS Released for the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays in Disney World
Can you believe that the holiday season has already begun in Disney World?! Well, you better believe it, because it’s happening. We’ve seen decorations, merchandise, and more around the parks and resorts, and we even got to go back to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!. Another event...
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s a Gingerbread RESTAURANT on Display at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn!
Listen, the amount of holiday sweets we’ve eaten as a company in the past few weeks is enough to keep half the dentists in America in business…. …but we’re not stopping now! We’ve tried sweets all around the Disney World parks and resorts as Christmas, Hanukkah, and Thanksgiving treats arrived, and now it’s time to hit up ANOTHER gingerbread display to see what they’ve got in store. Ho ho ho, let’s go!
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s a FREE Coffee Upgrade in Disney World Today ONLY
November 18th is a VERY special holiday…do you know what it is?. Did the photo help? It’s Mickey Mouse’s birthday! In 2022 the main mouse turns 94 (WOW he looks good for his age!) and besides celebrating with special hidden Mickeys and all the Mickey-shaped treats, you can grab a special offer at Joffrey’s.
disneyfoodblog.com
D23 Is Hosting an EPIC Screening of ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ in Disney World
Maybe you love Santa Clause (and are definitely watching The Santa Clauses series on Disney+). Maybe your favorite holiday movie is Home Alone. Or maybe you think the best holiday movie of all-time is The Muppet Christmas Carol, which released in theaters 30 years ago (okay, now we feel OLD).
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Chapek Says You’ll Pay More for Disney+
As the Walt Disney Company reported its 4th quarter earnings last week, Disney’s stock price plunged to a 2-year low. Days later, Disney announced a hiring freeze and “some small staff reductions” to slash costs. One of the biggest issues for Disney investors is Disney’s streaming video business and its mounting losses.
Comments / 0