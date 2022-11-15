ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

bodyslam.net

UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport

The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
NEW YORK STATE
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with two more fighters

The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya stoppage was early

Michael Bisping wouldn’t be surprised if Israel Adesanya is frustrated by his UFC 281 stoppage loss, but doesn’t think it was early. Last Saturday night at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Stylebender’ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the final round, ‘Poatan’ secured a TKO finish to capture the UFC middleweight championship.
MMAmania.com

Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’

Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized

Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Chris Gutierrez says he felt immediate concern after landing nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281: “As soon as I saw him stiffen and fall”

Chris Gutierrez is saying he felt immediate concern after landing a nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281. It was just last Saturday, November 12th that saw Chris Gutiierrez (19-3 MMA) vs Frankie Edgar (23-11 MMA) in a bantamweight bout. The outcome was a victory for Gutierrez at 2:01 of Round 1. ‘El Guapo’ landed a devastating KO knee on the former UFC lightweight champion Edgar.
MMA Fighting

Alexander Volkanovski ‘more than OK’ with interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be chasing history in February, and before that fight with Islam Makhachev happens for the lightweight title, two new contenders will battle it out for the interim 145-pound belt, which is something Volkanovski is happy about. Volkanovski will headline UFC 284 and challenge the...
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier reveals what he said to Michael Chandler after their UFC 281 fight: “He’s just a freaking fake dude”

Dustin Poirier has opened up on what he told Michael Chandler after their UFC 281 fight. Poirier won the fight by third-round submission but when the fight ended, the two had some words. Chandler wouldn’t say what they talked about but Poirier took exception to the former Bellator champ fish-hooking him and dripping blood on his face, which he thinks was on purpose. So, once the fight ended, Poirier went to Chandler and wasn’t happy with his actions.
CBS Sports

Bellator 290: Fedor Emelianenko set for retirement bout against Ryan Bader in February showdown on CBS

The legendary career of former PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko will come to an end in 2023. Emelianenko will fight for one final time when he faces heavyweight champion Ryan Bader for the title inside the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California at Bellator 290 on Feb. 4. The card will air live on CBS, the first time the promotion has aired live on the network and the first time MMA has been live on CBS since 2010.
INGLEWOOD, CA
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan praises Israel Adesanya’s response to loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “The way he responded to that loss is better than anybody ever”

Joe Rogan has praised Israel Adesanya‘s response following his loss at UFC 281. Last Saturday night, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon for yet another title defense. Standing opposite Adesanya was former kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira. In kickboxing, the two men already faced off twice, with the Brazilian winning both times.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier questions if it's 'time for Dominick Reyes to be done' with MMA after UFC 281

Dominick Reyes’ current skid has Daniel Cormier wondering if he should retire. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost his fourth fight in a row this past Saturday at UFC 281 when he was brutally knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round. Since losing a narrow decision to Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020, things have gone downhill for the former title challenger, who went on to suffer knockout losses to ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, current champ Jiri Prochazka, and now Spann.
CBS Sports

Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov, Patricky Pitbull fight for family legacy, respect and the lightweight title

Usman Nurmagomedov and Patricky Pitbull have a lot more in common than one might think at first glance. Both are trying to live up to a storied family legacy and both are trying to erase any doubts about their ability inside the cage. Pitbull defends his Bellator lightweight championship against Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL

