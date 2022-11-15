Dustin Poirier has opened up on what he told Michael Chandler after their UFC 281 fight. Poirier won the fight by third-round submission but when the fight ended, the two had some words. Chandler wouldn’t say what they talked about but Poirier took exception to the former Bellator champ fish-hooking him and dripping blood on his face, which he thinks was on purpose. So, once the fight ended, Poirier went to Chandler and wasn’t happy with his actions.

2 DAYS AGO