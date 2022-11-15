Read full article on original website
Related
Why You May Want To AVOID the Annual Passholder Line at Magic Kingdom
There’s a NEW addition to the Annual Passholder entrance at Magic Kingdom!. Being a Disney World Annual Passholder not only gets you entry to the theme parks — you often get access to exclusive merchandise, special Magic Shots, and other perks. We often see a separate line at the park entrances for Annual Passholders, and today we noticed something different in this line.
BREAKING: Disneyland Magic Key Pass Sales Resume TODAY
BIG NEWS has been announced for Disneyland Magic Key Passes!. We’ve seen several updates about the Disneyland annual pass program recently. There has been a lawsuit against Disney regarding blockout dates, and then sales for all Magic Keys were paused earlier this year. Although renewals have been previously available, the sale of new passes hasn’t resumed — until NOW.
How Surge Pricing Is Changing the Way People Go to Disney World
If you thought your last Disney World trip was expensive, 💰. A number of price increases have hit Disney World lately, on everything from food to Genie+. But more price changes are on the way. We’ve already seen “surge pricing” introduced with Disney World’s tickets and Individual Lightning Lane purchases, but soon surge pricing will impact Disney World prices even more and it’s critical that you be prepared.
Everything That Happens When a Disney World Park Hits Capacity
With the holidays quickly approaching, Disney World is getting a bit more crowded every day. Many guests plan their trips around the holidays, too — making sure to spend Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve (or both!) in the parks. But, with waves of people heading to Disney World, there’s always a chance the parks could reach capacity with no other guests allowed in. It’s rare, but it can occur — so here’s everything that happens when a Disney World park hits capacity.
6 Exciting New Details Coming to the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays!
We may be enjoying the last few days of EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival, but there’s another fest just around the corner!. That’s right, we’re talking about the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays which officially kicks off on November 25th! We already know which holiday booths are coming to the festival, the celebrity narrators for the Candlelight Processional, cookie stroll details, and more, but we just learned about a few extra details that are coming to this year’s festival!
DFB Video: 25 Things You Should NEVER Do In Disney World Hotel Rooms
Who wants to pay HUNDREDS of dollars per night on a Disney World resort — only to have things go TERRIBLY WRONG?? Not YOU, that’s for sure!. So let’s figure out WHAT things you should never, ever, EVER do in a Disney World hotel room TODAY on DFB Guide.
THREE New Pairs of Minnie Ears Dropped in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re on the prowl for a new pair of Minnie ears for your collection…get to Magic Kingdom NOW!. We’ve seen a bunch of new styles drop...
Disney Magic Key Passes Have SOLD OUT
Since Disneyland introduced its Magic Key annual pass program, things have been a bit…chaotic, to say the least. These passes have been put on sale, then sales were paused, and then suddenly Magic Key Passes went back on sale on November 16th, 2022. But now, it looks like Disney has paused sales of Magic Key Passes once again.
It Takes Less than 2 Minutes To Enter To Win a FREE Disney Vacation!
With recent price increases on tickets, food, and more, Disney World is now more expensive than ever. But we just found a solution that takes all of that away: you can WIN a FREE trip to the parks!. Disney occasionally has sweepstakes that you can enter to win park tickets,...
If You Need Us, We’ll Be Dreaming of Disney’s New Dessert Pretzel
It’s the holiday season in the Disney Parks and there are SO many different ways that you can celebrate!. Over in Disney World, you can check out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or those awesome gingerbread displays. And, in Disneyland, you can attend Festival of Holidays, see the snow on the castle, and so much more. A great thing about the holidays in Disneyland is all of the new FOOD that arrives, so come along with us to check out a NEW pretzel in Disneyland park!
FLASH SALE! These Online Disney Deals Won’t Last Long!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. For some people, the best part of the holidays is receiving presents from their wishlist. For others, it’s the joy of finding the perfect gift for their loved ones. And then there are people like some of us, who just love the thrill of finding what you were looking for at a discount!
Don’t Skip These Returning Eats at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays
The EPCOT Festival of the Holidays is right around the corner, and we can’t wait to check out all the new eats and drinks that are coming to this year’s fest. But, what about all those returning treats we pine for year after year? There are quite a few favorites that are coming back this year, and we’re shouting it from the rooftops. So, don’t skip these returning eats at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays!
Y’all. The Maple BACON Shake Is Must-TRY In Disney California Adventure
The holidays have arrived in Disneyland — and yes, we are HERE FOR IT! The snowy castle, the decorations, the merchandise, but more importantly — THE FOOD. We’ve been making our way around Disneyland Resort checking out all Festival of the Holidays and the new holiday snacks, and we’re back with another review — this time we’ve got something for all you sweet and salty fans.
FULL MENUS Released for the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays in Disney World
Can you believe that the holiday season has already begun in Disney World?! Well, you better believe it, because it’s happening. We’ve seen decorations, merchandise, and more around the parks and resorts, and we even got to go back to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!. Another event...
Our FREE Printable for ALL the Festival of Holidays Booths at Disneyland Resort!
It’s the holiday season in the Disney Parks already, and there are so many things you can do to celebrate!. Over at Disneyland Resort, we’ve seen a bunch of new festive treats (including some that were better than others!), holiday merchandise, snow on Sleeping Beauty Castle, and more. In Disney California Adventure park, Disney Festival of Holidays is going on right now, too! This festival has a ton of different food and drink offerings and is going on until January 8th, 2023. And, to help you have a great time at the festival, we’ve created a free tool for you to use!
UPDATE Made to Dining Reservation Cancelation Policy for Disneyland
If you’ll be dining in Disneyland soon, there’s an important change you need to know about. A number of changes have hit the Disney parks recently. Magic Key Passes became available to purchase again, Annual Pass price increases have been announced for Disney World, and more things will be changing soon. And now another change has hit the Happiest Place on Earth.
FIRST LOOK at 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Merchandise
The holidays are here in Disney World, but not every event has kicked off yet!. While Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has already begun, there’s another major celebration that won’t be here until after Thanksgiving — the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! The festival starts on November 25th and we already know about the entertainment, food booths, and more. And now, we have a FIRST LOOK at the Festival of the Holidays merchandise coming SOON!
There’s a Gingerbread RESTAURANT on Display at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn!
Listen, the amount of holiday sweets we’ve eaten as a company in the past few weeks is enough to keep half the dentists in America in business…. …but we’re not stopping now! We’ve tried sweets all around the Disney World parks and resorts as Christmas, Hanukkah, and Thanksgiving treats arrived, and now it’s time to hit up ANOTHER gingerbread display to see what they’ve got in store. Ho ho ho, let’s go!
Annual Passholder-Exclusive Drinks Are Coming to EPCOT Soon!
A LOT of holiday eats and treats are coming to EPCOT soon, including a few EXCLUSIVE items!. The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays begins soon (November 25th is the first day!), and we’ll be there at opening time to try out all the new options at the various holiday kitchen food booths around the park. Disney has announced that there will be 2 special drinks at this festival that only certain guests can get — find out if you qualify!
OPENING DATE Revealed for Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland
From coast to coast, the Disney parks are being transformed with new attractions, hotels, restaurants, and more. Over in Disneyland Park, Mickey’s Toontown has been closed for a complete reimagining, and we learned quite a few updates about the project at the last D23 Expo. Unfortunately, Disney had remained quiet on when Toontown might reopen — until now!
