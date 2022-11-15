ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Coast News

Elfin Forest photo contest time

ENCINITAS — Olivenhain Municipal Water District invites amateur photographers of all ages to Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve for its annual amateur photo contest that will run Nov. 21 through April 23, 2023. “This is the first year that we’ve held the contest over the fall and winter months, and...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Meet Chamber board member Roudi Matin, owner of Foot Solutions in Encinitas

Roudi Matin serves on the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and leads the Business and Economic Development Committee, and Membership Committee. You may know her as an expert in foot wellness and the owner of Foot Solutions located in the Sprouts Center in Encinitas, but we know her as a fascinating and active member who has brought so much to our local community.
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Oceanside allows cannabis businesses to share building space

OCEANSIDE — A cannabis distribution company received permission late last month to share a building with an existing cannabis business, but only if the company doesn’t operate on Sundays. Herb Girl plans to operate in the northern portion of an existing building located at 1629 Ord Way in...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

In the moment with Melograno Cocktails

Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails are one of the fastest-growing sectors of the alcohol industry. San Diego is an integral part of that rise, with multiple canned cocktail companies based in the county. Melograno Cocktails of San Marcos is one of the newer entries to the market. Founders Shiva and Reza Mortazavi...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Local veteran flourishes as restaurateur, firefighter, community leader

OCEANSIDE — Marine Corps veteran Kevin Shin has struck a harmonious balance between his duties as a father, husband, first responder, small business owner and board member of several local organizations. Shin travels from his Carlsbad home for work as a fire captain in Culver City in Los Angeles...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Who’s News: 11/18/22

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted its first “Rising Star of the Month” ceremony Nov. 8, celebrating Kalista Villatoro, Canyon Crest Academy; Andrew Baum, La Costa Canyon High School; Mace Viemeister, San Dieguito High School Academy; Nina Bernstein, Sunset High School and Marlin Gomez, Torrey Pines High School. Rising Star honors students from San Dieguito Union High School District who have demonstrated character, integrity, love of learning and involvement in school and community and/or have overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education.
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Debate begins over upcoming Encinitas council seat vacancy

ENCINITAS — Local officials are discussing how best to fill the soon-to-be vacant council seat left by the city’s newly-elected mayor. Councilman Tony Kranz, who currently represents District 1 in Leucadia, won a resounding victory over his opponents in this year’s mayoral election, winning nearly 50% of the vote — twice as much as any other candidate — to replace outgoing Mayor Catherine Blakespear.
ENCINITAS, CA

