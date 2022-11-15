Read full article on original website
Elfin Forest photo contest time
ENCINITAS — Olivenhain Municipal Water District invites amateur photographers of all ages to Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve for its annual amateur photo contest that will run Nov. 21 through April 23, 2023. “This is the first year that we’ve held the contest over the fall and winter months, and...
Meet Chamber board member Roudi Matin, owner of Foot Solutions in Encinitas
Roudi Matin serves on the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and leads the Business and Economic Development Committee, and Membership Committee. You may know her as an expert in foot wellness and the owner of Foot Solutions located in the Sprouts Center in Encinitas, but we know her as a fascinating and active member who has brought so much to our local community.
Oceanside allows cannabis businesses to share building space
OCEANSIDE — A cannabis distribution company received permission late last month to share a building with an existing cannabis business, but only if the company doesn’t operate on Sundays. Herb Girl plans to operate in the northern portion of an existing building located at 1629 Ord Way in...
In the moment with Melograno Cocktails
Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails are one of the fastest-growing sectors of the alcohol industry. San Diego is an integral part of that rise, with multiple canned cocktail companies based in the county. Melograno Cocktails of San Marcos is one of the newer entries to the market. Founders Shiva and Reza Mortazavi...
Local veteran flourishes as restaurateur, firefighter, community leader
OCEANSIDE — Marine Corps veteran Kevin Shin has struck a harmonious balance between his duties as a father, husband, first responder, small business owner and board member of several local organizations. Shin travels from his Carlsbad home for work as a fire captain in Culver City in Los Angeles...
Who’s News: 11/18/22
The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted its first “Rising Star of the Month” ceremony Nov. 8, celebrating Kalista Villatoro, Canyon Crest Academy; Andrew Baum, La Costa Canyon High School; Mace Viemeister, San Dieguito High School Academy; Nina Bernstein, Sunset High School and Marlin Gomez, Torrey Pines High School. Rising Star honors students from San Dieguito Union High School District who have demonstrated character, integrity, love of learning and involvement in school and community and/or have overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education.
Election Roundup: Jones cruises past Walton; Gaasterland, Worden win top-two
REGION — San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones will maintain her seat for another four-year term after a sweeping defeat over challenger Councilman Randy Walton, whose District 2 seat will be filled by Mike Sannella after prevailing in a four-person race. Jones, who led Walton by around 6,400 votes, has...
Debate begins over upcoming Encinitas council seat vacancy
ENCINITAS — Local officials are discussing how best to fill the soon-to-be vacant council seat left by the city’s newly-elected mayor. Councilman Tony Kranz, who currently represents District 1 in Leucadia, won a resounding victory over his opponents in this year’s mayoral election, winning nearly 50% of the vote — twice as much as any other candidate — to replace outgoing Mayor Catherine Blakespear.
San Pasqual soccer coach candidate for statewide coach of year award
ESCONDIDO — San Pasqual High School boys soccer coach John Burson is this year’s San Diego Section representative for the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) California State Coach of the Year award. Burson has been a coach for 20 years, the past 17 at San...
