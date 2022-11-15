ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races

OMAHA — In the end, voters in Nebraska’s most populous counties helped Democratic state senators hold onto the ability to filibuster legislation they oppose.  On Friday, the election commissioners in Douglas and Lancaster Counties finished the counts of provisional ballots from the Omaha and Lincoln areas that needed to be verified. As a result: The […] The post Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

City Unveils New PressurePave Machines for Road Work

At a press conference Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott introduced a new way to repair and maintain the city’s streets designed to extend the lifespan of roads, reduce the time of street closures, and save tax money. PressurePave preserves asphalt...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Morfeld concedes to Condon

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A key county attorney's race appears to have come to a close. State Sen. Adam Morfeld tweeted Friday that he has officially conceded to incumbent Pat Condon in the race for Lancaster County Attorney. By Friday, unofficial results had Condon ahead of Morfeld by 781 votes. A...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

3PM HEADLINES: Laurel update, I-80 fatal, Omaha homeless coordinator

A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 7 hours...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
OMAHA, NE
US News and World Report

The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska

It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska

The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
NEBRASKA STATE

