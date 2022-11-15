Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races
OMAHA — In the end, voters in Nebraska’s most populous counties helped Democratic state senators hold onto the ability to filibuster legislation they oppose. On Friday, the election commissioners in Douglas and Lancaster Counties finished the counts of provisional ballots from the Omaha and Lincoln areas that needed to be verified. As a result: The […] The post Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Election 2022: Race for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20 will go to a recount
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for the Unicameral seat for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20, located within Douglas County, is headed for a recount. Friday’s latest updated ballot counts for Douglas County further tightened the close race between John Fredrickson and Stu Dornan to replace State Sen. John McCollister.
KETV.com
Republican Aaron Hanson defeats Greg Gonzalez in tightly-contested Douglas County Sheriff race
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video at the top of the article. Republican Aaron Hanson has narrowly defeated Democrat Greg Gonzalez in the Douglas County sheriff's race, according to the final unofficial results released Friday. Friday's results from the Douglas County Election Commission showed Hanson had...
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
klin.com
City Unveils New PressurePave Machines for Road Work
At a press conference Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott introduced a new way to repair and maintain the city’s streets designed to extend the lifespan of roads, reduce the time of street closures, and save tax money. PressurePave preserves asphalt...
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
thereader.com
No Nitrate Police: State and Local Regulators Can’t, or Won’t, Stop Our Drinking Water from Getting Worse
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story was originally published in Flatwater Free Press. The farmer was growing impatient. He folded his arms. Shook his head angrily. He...
News Channel Nebraska
Morfeld concedes to Condon
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A key county attorney's race appears to have come to a close. State Sen. Adam Morfeld tweeted Friday that he has officially conceded to incumbent Pat Condon in the race for Lancaster County Attorney. By Friday, unofficial results had Condon ahead of Morfeld by 781 votes. A...
WOWT
3PM HEADLINES: Laurel update, I-80 fatal, Omaha homeless coordinator
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 7 hours...
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
KETV.com
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
klkntv.com
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA — Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in...
KETV.com
Lincoln and Lancaster County consider how to spend casino revenue
In just five weeks, the 433 slot machines at Lincoln's Warhorse Casino paid out $800,000 to the state's Property Tax Credit Fund – $28,500 for compulsive gamblers' assistance and $143,000 to each, the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County. "This first month has been a very nice number," said...
Comments / 0