Seattle, WA

Rost: Breaking down NFC West-leading Seahawks’ 7 remaining games

The Seahawks have a weekend off as they wrap up the bye and head into the final stretch of the season. Their return from the bye will bring a welcome sight: five of Seattle’s remaining seven games are at Lumen Field, and their first two will be against fourth-place teams.
Salk: Time to give parent of Seahawks’ success, Jody Allen, proper credit

They say success has a hundred fathers while defeat is an orphan. Everyone wants to claim credit for a win but too often they disappear after the losses. We know championship dynasties have broken apart over the need to receive credit. And why not? To the victor goes the spoils, right? And that is especially true in sports where big paydays are doled out to those that get the most credit.
Number of women working in the NFL steadily rising

From the owner’s suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising. And, they’re here to stay. Kalen Jackson was born into football, one of three daughters for Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. She got her introduction to the sport attending community events. Now, she has a seat at the table for owners’ meetings.
Dipoto: What Teoscar Hernández brings that the Mariners’ lineup needs

The Mariners kicked off their offseason in a major way, acquiring two-time Silver Slugger outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Hernández, 30, has been one of the best sluggers in baseball the last three seasons and figures to hit in the middle of Seattle’s lineup in 2023.
Mariners Notebook: Seattle adds 4 prospects to 40-man roster

With Tuesday the deadline for teams to add eligible players to their 40-man rosters ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, the Mariners have added four prospects to their 40-man roster. New to the 40-man roster are RHP Prelander Berroa, RHP Isaiah Campbell, OF Jonatan Clase and OF Cade Marlowe. In the Mariners’ eyes, these four were at most risk to be selected by other clubs in the Rule 5 Draft, which will take place Dec. 7 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.
Mariners agree to trade Kyle Lewis for D-Backs’ Hummel, per ESPN

The Mariners have reportedly followed up their first big trade of the offseason a day later with a pretty intriguing one-for-one swap. ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan tweeted Thursday afternoon that Seattle has agreed to trade Kyle Lewis, the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year, to the Arizona Diamondbacks for the versatile Cooper Hummel.
