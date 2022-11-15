Tow truck crash proves fatal, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 reports of a crash along I-44 near the Rangeline exit alerted Joplin E-911.

Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, METS and Newton County Ambulance responded.

On the scene we learn it was a single vehicle rollover crash. The vehicle was a commercial tow truck.

Sgt Jared Delzell of the Joplin Police Major Crash Team tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker they marked the crash scene for investigation.

One person, the tow truck operator, died in the crash. Although next-of-kin are notified more details will be released Wednesday Sgt Delzell says.

Delays in the westbound lanes approaching Rangeline at 9MM, backed up traffic about three miles.

M&M Wrecker removed the crash from the scene.

MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with traffic.

This is a breaking news story. Watch for updates here on our news tab.

