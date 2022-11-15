Read full article on original website
Related
Hanford Sentinel
The Daughters of American Revolution merge groups
The Daughters of American Revolution (DAR), Fresno-Yosemite Chapter, is centered in Fresno and recently has been combined with the Kaweah Chapter from Tulare County, according to a release. The Fresno-Yosemite Chapter has been busy with many patriotic activities throughout the year. "We stay busy daily celebrating the Stars and Stripes...
Hanford Sentinel
'Christmas in Candyland' is theme of this year's Chamber parade
As much as the community of Hanford loves Thanksgiving, it could be said that it is even fonder of what comes next. As is tradition, the day after Thanksgiving marks the return of the annual Hanford Chamber Christmas Parade. “Things are pretty steady,” said Hanford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director...
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Winter Wonderland set open Saturday at noon with ice rink, carnival and more
Hanford City employees, their families and the volunteers who made Winter Wonderland possible got to test out the ice rink Friday evening before its official opening at noon Saturday. This year's rink is 25% larger then last year's, and a carnival, more food options and miniature golf have been added....
Hanford Sentinel
November is Indigenous Heritage Month | HMTC This Week
November is Indigenous Heritage Month. Each November, people across the United States celebrate native cultures and achievements. Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is celebrating the words of four writers from our area. Poetry in various styles, which include rap-style poetry performance, and a play entitled Tornado Train will be on stage on Nov. 19 & 20.
KMPH.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
Hanford Sentinel
Thanksgiving food giveaway draws hundreds
Hundreds of cars lined up around West Hills College Lemoore starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a free Thanksgiving food distribution sponsored by groups including Best Buy Market, KCAO, CalViva Health, and the Central California Foodbank. At one point, the line completely filled the streets circling the college. Food for...
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: Lights go out in Lemoore, man gets caught speeding at 28 mph
Jerry Jones, leader of Lemoore’s Boy Scout Troop 480, offered local merchants his apologies for not placing flags in the downtown area commemorating Veterans Day. The Scout troop has a contract with the merchants to place 60 flags in the area on eight different holidays, “when the weather permits.” Since Veterans Day this year was expected to be a rainy day, the Scouts decided not to place the flags.
Visalia school gives back to the community
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
clovisroundup.com
Old Town is getting her glam on!
Old Town Clovis will officially kick off the holiday season with their annual event, “One Enchanted Evening” on Thursday, Nov. 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Street lights will illuminate the evening across Old Town Clovis, the shops will be open for the community to stop in for some holiday shopping.
fresyes.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo Debuts New Holiday Experience: Illuminature
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is always a special place to visit for Valley residents and their families, and though the temperatures drop through the holiday season, it doesn’t slow crowds from enjoying the Zoo, especially with the addition of annual events like the very popular Zoo Lights, which the Zoo has hosted for numerous years, featuring hundreds and thousands of lights, holiday scenes and decor, and photo setups for families to enjoy during the winter evenings. This year, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the debut of an exciting new holiday event: Illuminature.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is in full swing
Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is back at 31 participating businesses this year. Sponsored by Main Street Hanford, residents have the chance to win a 7-foot, fully decorated Christmas tree and gifts from downtown businesses Nov. 15 through Dec. 6. Guests can purchase the $5 for 25 opportunity tickets from Main Street Hanford and from each participating business.
Avenal High School hosts career day with dozens of local professionals
Dozens of professionals visited Avenal High School Wednesday morning to talk to students about their line of work.
Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
Hanford Sentinel
Valadao, Salas race still close, Hanford Council will look different in coming weeks
With all but a literal handful of votes left to count in Kings County, local races have been decided. However, at least one regional race is still up in the air as votes in other counties are still being counted. Congressman David Valadao (R) holds a lead over challenger Assemblymember...
clovisroundup.com
Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School
The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
goldrushcam.com
Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment
November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
sjvsun.com
Valadao lead swells, Salas’ path shrinks as Kern Co. votes loom in 22nd Congressional battle
David Valadao’s path to reelection continues to look good as his lead swells to its largest point since Election Night, though a large supply of ballots throughout the southern part of the Central Valley continue to be counted. The Hanford Republican led Asm. Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield) by eight points...
Fresno clerk stops attempted robbery by saying ‘no’, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store Friday morning near Fresno State. Police say the attempted robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at Shaw and Maple avenues. Police say the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven displayed what appeared to be a grip […]
Comments / 1