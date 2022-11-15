ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemoore, CA

Hanford Sentinel

The Daughters of American Revolution merge groups

The Daughters of American Revolution (DAR), Fresno-Yosemite Chapter, is centered in Fresno and recently has been combined with the Kaweah Chapter from Tulare County, according to a release. The Fresno-Yosemite Chapter has been busy with many patriotic activities throughout the year. "We stay busy daily celebrating the Stars and Stripes...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

'Christmas in Candyland' is theme of this year's Chamber parade

As much as the community of Hanford loves Thanksgiving, it could be said that it is even fonder of what comes next. As is tradition, the day after Thanksgiving marks the return of the annual Hanford Chamber Christmas Parade. “Things are pretty steady,” said Hanford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

November is Indigenous Heritage Month | HMTC This Week

November is Indigenous Heritage Month. Each November, people across the United States celebrate native cultures and achievements. Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is celebrating the words of four writers from our area. Poetry in various styles, which include rap-style poetry performance, and a play entitled Tornado Train will be on stage on Nov. 19 & 20.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Thanksgiving food giveaway draws hundreds

Hundreds of cars lined up around West Hills College Lemoore starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a free Thanksgiving food distribution sponsored by groups including Best Buy Market, KCAO, CalViva Health, and the Central California Foodbank. At one point, the line completely filled the streets circling the college. Food for...
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: Lights go out in Lemoore, man gets caught speeding at 28 mph

Jerry Jones, leader of Lemoore’s Boy Scout Troop 480, offered local merchants his apologies for not placing flags in the downtown area commemorating Veterans Day. The Scout troop has a contract with the merchants to place 60 flags in the area on eight different holidays, “when the weather permits.” Since Veterans Day this year was expected to be a rainy day, the Scouts decided not to place the flags.
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia school gives back to the community

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
VISALIA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Old Town is getting her glam on!

Old Town Clovis will officially kick off the holiday season with their annual event, “One Enchanted Evening” on Thursday, Nov. 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Street lights will illuminate the evening across Old Town Clovis, the shops will be open for the community to stop in for some holiday shopping.
CLOVIS, CA
fresyes.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo Debuts New Holiday Experience: Illuminature

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is always a special place to visit for Valley residents and their families, and though the temperatures drop through the holiday season, it doesn’t slow crowds from enjoying the Zoo, especially with the addition of annual events like the very popular Zoo Lights, which the Zoo has hosted for numerous years, featuring hundreds and thousands of lights, holiday scenes and decor, and photo setups for families to enjoy during the winter evenings. This year, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the debut of an exciting new holiday event: Illuminature.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is in full swing

Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is back at 31 participating businesses this year. Sponsored by Main Street Hanford, residents have the chance to win a 7-foot, fully decorated Christmas tree and gifts from downtown businesses Nov. 15 through Dec. 6. Guests can purchase the $5 for 25 opportunity tickets from Main Street Hanford and from each participating business.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
STRATHMORE, CA
clovisroundup.com

Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School

The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment

November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
MADERA, CA

