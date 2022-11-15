Roberto Martinez thinks we’re in for an intense World Cup this winter: "The players will be a lot fresher in Qatar"

Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup sponsors Budweiser delete perfect tweet in reponse to news that alcohol sales are BANNED in Qatar stadiums
Regular fans are no longer able to buy beer on the concourses, but alcohol will still be available to people in hospitality areas. FIFA has changed its policy on the sale of alcohol at World Cup 2022 two days before the tournament kicks off on Sunday 20 November, meaning beer, wine and spirits can no longer be sold at the eight host stadiums.
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: FIFA president Gianni Infantino slams 'hyprocrisy' of Qatar critics
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has hit out at Qatar critics in his opening address ahead of the World Cup, accusing the West of hypocrisy. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended Qatar and accused the West of 'hypocrisy' in an extraordinary opening address ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Qatar has...
fourfourtwo.com
Who are the female referees at World Cup 2022?
The Qatar World Cup will have three female referees officiating games, for the first time ever in the tournament's history. The Qatar World Cup 2022 is set to have a woman refereeing fixtures for the first time in the tournament's history, with FIFA selecting three female officials to take charge of games in Qatar.
fourfourtwo.com
England's Eric Dier: Fans should be able to enjoy World Cup 'with or without alcohol'
England defender Eric Dier says fans should be able to enjoy World Cup, despite a last-minute alcohol ban in stadiums at Qatar 2022. England defender Eric Dier says fans should be able to enjoy themselves at the World Cup 'with or without alcohol' after FIFA announced a last-minute booze ban at Qatar 2022 stadiums.
Day before FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles
Authorities have turned away thousands of fans from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar
fourfourtwo.com
Sadio Mane to miss the World Cup following surgery
Sadio Mane will miss Senegal's World Cup campaign following surgery on his injured knee tendon, the African nation confirmed on Friday. Mane suffered a knee injury during Bayern Munich's 6-1 demolition of Werder Bremen earlier in November, but was included in Senegal's squad anyway. Following surgery, however, it has become clear that he can play no part in the competition.
fourfourtwo.com
Eric Dier admits Qatar World Cup blighted by 'terrible situation' for migrant workers
England defender Eric Dier has highlighted the 'terrible situation' suffered by migrant workers in Qatar ahead of the World Cup. England defender Eric Dier has highlighted the 'terrible situation' for migrant workers in Qatar and insists the players cannot ignore the non-football issues surrounding the 2022 World Cup. A report...
Ireland v Australia: Autumn Nations Series – live
Will the world No 1 team Ireland live up to their billing against Australia? Join Luke McLaughlin
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! The 10 best women's centre-backs in the world
Being a centre-back can sometimes feel like a thankless task. The pressure on not making an error for your team is high whilst it is rarely a position which is seen as a glamour role. But in the women’s game, many of the world’s best women's centre-backs have previously moonlighted...
fourfourtwo.com
Qatar vs Ecuador live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022
Qatar vs Ecuador live stream and match preview, Sunday 13 November, 4.30pm GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
fourfourtwo.com
Football's coming home for Christmas: New version of Three Lions released for World Cup 2022 – see the full lyrics
The Lightning Seeds have teamed up with Baddiel and Skinner to re-record the song, which highlights the women's Euro 2022 win. A new version of the iconic football anthem Three Lions has been released by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds ahead of World Cup 2022, this time with a Christmas theme and a focus on the England Woman's team Euro 2022 win in July.
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo believes young players "don't care" enough to succeed: "Their mentality is not the same"
Cristiano Ronaldo is also perplexed as to why young players don't follow his example on the training ground at Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo believes young players should look to him as an example on how to conduct themselves, but most don't because they "don't care" enough and lack the hunger to succeed with longevity in their careers.
fourfourtwo.com
How to take better sports photography on your phone: 5 tips to high-quality photos
Shoot better photos without having to get a high-end lens – these tips can improve your phone snaps when it comes to shooting at the football. Modern football is a blur of cameraphones, with football fans all whipping out their devices as soon as players come into view. Whether you're someone who sits close to the pitch just to catch your favourite players or you hang about after games to see them on the way to the bus, it's an art trying to catch the perfect pose.
Comments / 0