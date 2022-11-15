Moscow PD: Knife used to kill University of Idaho students, no suspects in custody

MOSCOW, Idaho – Despite having no suspects and no murder weapon found, Moscow Police say they believe the attack that killed four University of Idaho students was not a random attack.

Moscow Police issued its first statement in 24 hours Tuesday, saying they believed an ‘edged weapon such as a knife’ was used to kill the students.

Autopsies later this week will determine the exact cause of death.

21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle were found dead in a Moscow home early Sunday morning. All four have close ties to the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area.

Police did say all four deaths have been ruled homicides and the coroner told the New York Times none of the deceased are suspects.

“Also based on information from the preliminary investigation, investigators believe this was an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large,” Moscow Police wrote. They did not, however, explain why they believe that to be the case, especially with no suspects in custody and no murder weapon found.

University of Idaho cancelled classes Monday and said teachers and staff should work with students who decide to travel home early for the Thanksgiving break.

A vigil planned for Wednesday will now be held after Thanksgiving.

