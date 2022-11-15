ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Victim in Thursday fire in North Topeka apartment building dies

By Rafael Garcia, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
A Topeka man has died after suffering injuries in a Thursday fire at a North Topeka apartment building.

Brandon J. Harries, 42, died this week as a result of critical injuries he sustained during a fire at 115 N.E. Redbud Circle on Thursday evening, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Harries had been one of two victims in that three-alarm fire, although the other, unnamed person suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening. All others in the 10 occupied units were able to evacuate the three-story apartment building.

The fire, which caused an estimated $1.5 million in combined structural and content damage, remains under investigation.

The Topeka Capital-Journal

