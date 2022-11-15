Jenna Bush Hager Describes George and Laura's Parenting Style — and the Lie That Got Her and Barbara Grounded

Read full article on original website
Related
Commando! Hoda Kotb Calls Out Jenna Bush Hager For 'Never Wearing Underwear' After Sharing A Dressing Room
Jenna Bush Hager likes to feel a nice breeze!Hoda Kotb hilariously exposed her cohost for "never wearing underwear" during an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna on Wednesday, November 16.The 58-year-old "noticed" her costar didn't have any underwear on while the dynamic duo shared a dressing room prior to that morning's live broadcast.JENNA BUSH HAGER SAYS GRANDFATHER GEORGE H.W. BUSH 'BECAME A BIT OF A SURROGATE FATHER' TO PRESIDENT BILL CLINTONAlthough the two talk show hosts are the best of friends, Kotb owned up to having a surprise reaction toward Bush Hager's lack of panties.“I just had a little...
Today's Jenna Bush Hager & Hoda Kotb Get Visibly Uncomfortable Discussing 'Cuffing Season'
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb offered their two cents on the latest dating terms when discussing the topic of relationships. On a recent installment of the "Fourth Hour of Today," where the ladies often discuss viewer questions and problems, Bush Hager and Kotb addressed one fan who wanted to know their take on the topic of exclusivity with their partner in time for "cuffing season."After Bush Hager began to read the question out loud, her cohost immediately cut her off when the term "cuffing season" came up and replied, "We need to change 'cuffing,' it sounds like ball and...
Hoda Kotb Admits She Likes To Date Men Who Are 'Less Attractive' Than Her: 'You Just Feel Hotter'
Though Hoda Kotb is single at the moment, she seems to be eager to jump back into the dating pool — though she isn't interested in dating just anyone.The mom-of-two and costar Jenna Bush Hager were dishing on their perfect man during the Tuesday, November 8, episode of 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna when the former revealed she doesn't want to be wined and dined by a Hollywood hunk."For all the girls who have dated the hot, hot guy — that is tricky," she insisted. "I've dated somebody who was so incredibly good looking, that next to him, you...
Hoda Kotb Admits She's 'Certain' Love Is Near As Jenna Bush Hager Plays Matchmaker: 'I Can Sometimes Feel Him'
Prince Charming might be right around the corner for Hoda Kotb.During the Tuesday, November 15, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 58-year-old opened up to cohost Jenna Bush Hager about recent inklings she's felt about whether or not a potential romantic relationship is in her near future."For everybody who is at a phase in their life where they may or may not be with a partner ... My sister said to me once, 'Are you afraid of being by yourself?’” Kotb recalled. “And I know this is so weird, but I said to her, 'I am not going...
Chelsea Clinton’s Husband Marc Mezvinsky Is Her Teammate for Life! See Her Rare Quotes About Marriage
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, went from childhood crushes to happily married. The couple wed in 2010 and have since shared rare insight into their marriage and family life with their three kids. The She Persisted author and the investor met in the ‘90s at...
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
"I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
TODAY.com
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Jimmy Carter’s Kids Mean the World to Him! See the Former President’s Rare Family Photos
From 1977 to 1981 Jimmy Carter’s family was thrust into the spotlight as he served as president. He and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, raised their youngest child, daughter Amy Carter, in the White House as their three eldest children started families of their own. Since the Carter Administration, the family has only been photographed together a handful of times during rare public outings.
In Style
Michelle Obama Says Barack Is “Concerned,” But “Not Crazy” When It Comes to Their Daughters’ Dating Lives
While Michelle and Barack Obama have long-solidified their relationship as the ultimate couple goals, Michelle’s latest interview — which gave viewers a look at how the duo is handling their daughters Sasha and Malia’s new dating lives — may have just earned them a spot as parent goals, too.
Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
TODAY.com
Tia Mowry can pinpoint the exact moment she knew her marriage was over
Tia Mowry, who announced in October she and husband Cory Hardrict were breaking up 14 years after their wedding, can name exact moment she knew her marriage was in trouble. During a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the "Sister, Sister" said the "awakening," as she put it, came after a perspective change.
‘If you have a brain, you can figure it out’: Joy Behar disputes Judi Dench’s call for The Crown disclaimer
Joy Behar, one of the hosts of ABC talk showThe View, has challenged Dame Judi Dench’s claim that the new series of Netflix’s royal family drama The Crown should come with a disclaimer regarding its historical accuracy. “This dame disagrees with Dame Judi Dench, because they tell you...
Everything Kris Jenner Said About Her Health Issues: The Diagnosis and Surgery Explained
Addressing her health. While cameras were rolling during season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kris Jenner used the platform to candidly discuss a painful health issue. "I am finally biting the bullet. I am here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain. I got an extensive set of X-rays, an MRI […]
Body Language Expert Points Out Subtle Kate Middleton and King Charles Clues That Show Their ‘Special Relationship’
Kate Middlteon and King Charles seem to have a 'special' realtionship, a body language expert claims. Their subtle gestures and facial expressions have revealed this on many occasions.
Sasha And Malia Obama Hosted Their Parents For A ‘Cocktail Night’ And It Sounded Adorable
While the Obamas are sorely missed by many in the White House, it’s hard not to also love post-first lady Michelle Obama. The best-selling author recently visited the TODAY show to chat about her latest book and share a rare and hilarious story of when her daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, hosted her and Barack for the first time at their new place together.
Elle
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
Joanna Gaines Admits She’s a Different Parent to Son Crew Than to Her Other Kids
Joanna Gaines said she's a very different parent to her son Crew than she was to her other kids. Crew has given her a new perspective about slowing down and noticing the little things.
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
Mom-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she believed was her 'soulmate' - only to be ghosted by him
A woman ends her marriage of 14 years after meeting a man for a night, only to be ghosted by him later. Amanda Trenfield felt disconnected from her husband after 14 years of marriage which prompted her to tag along with him on his 3-day long work trip. But at dinner on the first night of the trip, Amanda and her husband bumped into Jason, with whom she felt an ‘instant spark’ stronger than she felt ever before. A month after this encounter she left her husband in search of her ‘soulmate’ only to be rejected by him.
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: 'I wish I had paid attention'
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy “Dead To Me.”
People
354K+
Followers
59K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 7