Read full article on original website
Related
USD/CAD Falls Below 1.3250 After Consumer Sentiment Data
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 1.3250 level after preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment data for November. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now seems to have fallen to trade several levels below the 100hour moving...
USD/JPY Falls to New 10-Week Lows to Trade Below 139.00
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended declines to a new 10-week low of about 138.750 following the latest round of data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
Gold Tries To Hold $1,750 As Stronger Dollar, Rising Yields Weigh on Metal
Gold futures struggled to stay above $1,750 to end the trading week, as the metals market was impacted by a strengthening US dollar. While gold is down in 2022, the yellow metal has performed better than many assets in the global financial markets. With expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its tightening cycle next year, will gold have a better year?
Bitcoin Continues to Trade Sideways Amid FTX Aftershocks
The bitcoin price on Friday extended sideways movement pattern formation amid a lack of directional bias. The pioneer cryptocurrency is struggling to make a rebound following the collapse of the world’s 3rd largest crypto exchange platform FTX and the subsequent aftershocks. Bitcoin now seems pinned next to the 100-hour...
USD/JPY Fails To Build On Its Modest Intraday Gains As USD Selling Bias Returns
On Wednesday, the USDJPY pair picks up speed and moved away from its lowest point since August 29. (137.65). During the first half of the European session, spot prices fall to the mid-139s as the intraday gain stops at 140.30 ceilings. Fears that tensions between Russia and the West will...
GBP/JPY Bearish Channel Resistance Test
GBPJPY has been trending lower inside a falling channel on the hourly time frame. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which lines up with Fibonacci retracement levels. In particular, the 50% Fib is around the top of the channel at the 166.00 major psychological mark. A higher...
EUR/CHF Completes Channel Breakout to Trade Above 0.9860
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday spiked to complete an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above 0.9860 after bottoming below 0.9500 earlier in the week. The pair also appears to be trading several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
CHF/JPY Short-Term Range Still Holding
CHFJPY has been moving sideways for the most part of the month, finding support at 146.25 and resistance near the 149.00 major psychological mark. The pair just bounced off the range resistance and might be due for another dip to support. However, the middle of the range appears to have...
EUR/GBP Descending Triangle Support at .8700
EURGBP has formed lower highs and found support at the .8700 major psychological mark, creating a descending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is down to the support and might be due for another bounce to the top. The moving averages are oscillating, barely offering strong directional clues at...
USD/CAD Falls Amid Increased Dollar Selling Bias
The USDCAD pair can’t take advantage of a small rise during the day and falls again on Wednesday. During the first part of the European day, the pair stayed low and is now close to the 100-day SMA support, which is around 1.3230. This is a nearly two-month low.
USD/JPY Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA after the...
After Brief Recovery Around 1.0400, EUR/USD Comes Under Pressure
Sellers knocked the EUR/USD currency pair below 1.0400 on Thursday now that they have the upper hand. As investors look at European Central Bank (ECB) statements, the EUR/USD pair has struggled to gain from US dollar selling pressure (USD). The pair trades around 1.0400 and must stabilise above that level to attract bulls.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 16, 2022
U.S stock futures on the bearish side before retail sales data. The stock market might come under bearish pressure before the market opens as traders await retail sales data. The recent softer-than-expected inflation numbers have become a booster for the market. Despite the lower inflation numbers for the U.S, we have hotter-than-expected inflation numbers in the UK. CPI comes out at 11.1% compared to the 10.7% consensus.
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade Below 1.3390
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.3410, before pulling back later to settle below 1.3390. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several...
US Dollar Records Modest Gains As Inflation Expectations Surge on Higher Food, Gas Prices
The US dollar strengthened against its Canadian counterpart to kick off the trading week, with consumers’ inflation forecasts in the news. The greenback has tanked over the last week, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve will start easing its tightening cycle, allowing stocks to rally. According to the...
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Correction Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher inside a rising channel visible on its short-term time frames. Price is currently testing resistance and could be due for a pullback to the support levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.2% level is near the mid-channel area of interest around the 1.1600 major...
EUR/USD Bounces Off Key Support to Trade Above 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended rebounds to trade just above the 100-hour moving average line in the 16-min chart. The currency pair also appears to have completed a bullish breakout from a descending channel formation. However, the currency pair is still far from reaching the overbought conditions of...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 18, 2022
The rejection from the $1,780 – $1,800 area is a confirmation of bearish movement in gold prices. If gold prices move lower then it will target the $1,680 – $1,700 area. Traders will wait for bullish reactions near the area for a chance to enter long positions. On the upside, the price needs to close above the daily SMA 200 to confirm a bullish continuation.
eToro unveils options trading in the US following Gatsby acquisition
EToro, an Israeli-based multinational social trading platform, has launched options trading for users in the United States. The launch is part of the platform’s “ongoing diversification” of offerings within the US. eToro launches options trading in the US. This offering adds to the existing products offered by...
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA After Australian Jobs Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now descended to trade a few levels below the 100-hour MA....
FXDailyReport.com
820
Followers
7K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0