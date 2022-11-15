U.S stock futures on the bearish side before retail sales data. The stock market might come under bearish pressure before the market opens as traders await retail sales data. The recent softer-than-expected inflation numbers have become a booster for the market. Despite the lower inflation numbers for the U.S, we have hotter-than-expected inflation numbers in the UK. CPI comes out at 11.1% compared to the 10.7% consensus.

2 DAYS AGO