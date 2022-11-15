ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Father of murdered Nashville nurse lunges at suspects in court

By Caitlin Huff
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjSmU_0jBfon9r00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them.

It was an emotional start to the motions hearing. As her father was being escorted out of the courtroom, her mother could be seen bringing a tissue up to her eyes, clearing tears.

Coroner: Male killed in Ardmore shooting after possible robbery

It’s been almost two years since their 26-year-old daughter was gunned down in a road rage incident on Interstate 440 in Nashville.

The Intensive Care Unit nurse was on her way to work when she was shot and killed Dec. 3, 2020.

It was hours before she was discovered in her SUV, which had been shot at at least six times, according to investigators.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan have been charged with criminal homicide in her death.

A woman was arrested and charged with harboring one of the suspects.

Athens man arrested in Walmart shooting investigation, more expected, police say

News 2 has a crew in the courtroom for the motions hearing for the suspects, Hill and Cowan and will provide updated information on WKRN.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody

The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in Sumner County

A teenager was shot dead in a senseless act of gun violence and the bullet was for someone else following a domestic assault. Monday, Sumner County Schools identified the student as Sophomore Bobby Transou. Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in …. A teenager was shot dead in a senseless...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges

A SUMMERTOWN MAN WAS ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY AND FACES DRUGS CHARGES IN ADDTION TO AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIATED THE STOP AROUND 12:40 AM MONDAY. THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS JUSTIN VANTELL, COULD BE SEEN THROWING SOMETHING IN THE BACK FLOORBOARD. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YIELDED A GLASSES CASE WITH APPROXIMATELY 1.3 GRAMS OF A GREEN LEAFY SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE MARIJUANA, 2.7 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO METHAMPHETAMINE AND A USED SYRINGE. VENTALL FACES CHARGES OF UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II METHAMPHETAMINE. HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WITHOUT INCIDENT.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police Ask: Do You Recognize these Subjects?

(SMYRNA, TENN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify suspects in a possible “theft of merchandise” case. According to authorities in North Rutherford County, the reported theft unfolded at one of the Smyrna T-Mobile stores. If you recognize anyone in the photos that were released by the...
SMYRNA, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy