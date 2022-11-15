ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach's Roger Van Dyke inducted into Michigan PGA's Hall of Fame

By Craig Dolch
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RJ4z_0jBfof6300

Roger Van Dyke has spent the last 60 years helping golfers, notably the young kids who are just being introduced to the game.

For his efforts, last month Van Dyke had a different introduction – as a Hall of Famer.

The 83-year-old Vero Beach resident was inducted into the Michigan PGA’s Hall of Fame. He was accompanied by his family for the big night.

“It cements the legacy we know our dad has,” said son Aaron, who introduced his father at the ceremony.

It was a fitting honor because Van Dyke started his career by spending 21 years in the Wolverine State building a junior program at Flint Golf Club that remains the largest (1,300) in the U.S.

"Those were the fillers, the foundation, for which I was to launch my career,” Van Dyke said. “I knew early on the golf business was where I wanted to be.”

Recent:The grind never stops at 24/7 Indoor Golf, Stuart's new round-the-clock practice facility

The sport is fortunate to have Van Dyke. He became the first golfer to earn a scholarship at Eastern Illinois, though it technically was a basketball scholarship because the golf coach also led the basketball team and that scholarship was worth more.

Then came the opportunity to build a junior program at Flint from 1967-88. From there, Van Dyke moved on to the Landings in Savannah for five years before he arrived on the Treasure Coast in 1993 as head professional/general manager of Hawk’s Nest.

Van Dyke spent 14 years at Hawk’s Nest before deciding to retire in 2007. Funny thing: Golfers saying they’re going to retire in a sport where there is no age limit.

“I failed at my first attempt at retirement,” Van Dyke said.

It was only a matter of time before Van Dyke got back to his roots – the future of the game. During the next two years, he kept noticing how high school kids in Vero Beach were having a difficult time beating their rival schools on the Treasure Coast. He knew that needed to change.

“I could see what was happening – or not happening – with junior golf in Indian River County,” he said. “I saw how Martin County was successful with their junior program and it got under my skin why the kids in our area couldn’t be as successful.”

In 2009, he founded the Indian River Golf Foundation to introduce the game to the kids and take the sport to the next level.

Among the golfers he helped the most was Vero Beach resident Jackie Stoelting. Armed with a year-round junior program, Stoelting became the first Vero Beach product to earn a spot on the LPGA Tour.

“Roger has a great passion to build junior golf in this area,” said Stoelting, who is taking a break from her competitive career after the recent birth of her second child. “He’s a man that will never say no.”

Van Dyke didn’t dedicate his life to golf to win awards, of course. But he admits they are nice to win.

“These awards are very meaningful,” he said. “Yet sometimes the general public does not know about the awards. Internally, we know about them.”

He finds his joy in looking into a young person’s face and realizing that moment when life’s lessons are understood.

“To see that lost look that has been converted to ‘See what I can do. Come watch me,’” Van Dyke said. “If you can find a way to be a youth coach, there’s no better influence you can have.”

Van Dyke may have “failed” at his first retirement, but we’re all better off because of it.

Congrats, Hall of Famer.

Chip shots: The 36th annual Treasure Coast Amateur Championship held on Dec. 3-4 at Sandridge Golf Club in Vero Beach has limited spots available. The 36-hole individual stroke play event will be held on the Dunes Course. The $140 entry fee covers golf for both days, range balls, tee gift, prizes and lunch on Sunday. For more information, go to www.sandrdgegc.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mercer.edu

A Legacy of Loyalty – James Thompson and the Vero Beach Boys

In the fall of 1950, a group of eager young men from Vero Beach, Florida, arrived at Mercer University. The five Vero Beach Boys, as they became known on campus, had a great deal in common, including the fact that they were all recruited by loyal alumnus James A. Thompson, a 1929 graduate of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Elegant, move-in-ready home hits market in old Riomar

The oak-canopied streets of old Riomar evoke a sense of nostalgia for bygone days, helping make this quiet enclave one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Vero’s charming beachside village. Located in Riomar’s legacy estate section, the relatively new home at 925 Bay Oak Lane home overlooks the first...
VERO BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Santa’s Coming to St. Lucie Mets Clover Park!

Brothers share their wish lists with Santa at the 2021 New Horizons Breakfast with Santa event at Clover Park. FREE all-you-can-eat breakfast and loads of holiday activities for children. PORT ST LUCIE, FL: November 17,2022 – The New Horizons 6th Annual Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, December...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Three new Vero Beach City Council members

VERO BEACH - Vero Beach voters selected three new city council members on Nov. 8, each of whom defeated two incumbents and three other challengers. Tracey Zudans led the pack with 15.49%, 2,434 votes, followed by Linda Moore, 14.70%, 2,309, and John M. Carroll Jr., 14.42%, 2,266. After those three...
VERO BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

2022 Vero Beach and Sebastian Holiday Guide

Never miss another fun event again! Get the Macaroni KID Vero Beach FREE e-newsletter delivered to your inbox every Thursday. SUBSCRIBE NOW!. We thank Kids By the Sea for sponsoring the 2022 Vero Beach and Sebastian Holiday Guide! Kids By the Sea is a boutique children's consignment shop in Vero Beach that sells clothing, toys, books, and baby items. Check out their adorable store in the Miracle Mile Plaza to get some holiday shopping done!
VERO BEACH, FL
floridianpress.com

Fox News Moving To DeSantis's Free State of Florida?

Move over Gov. Ron DeSantis, there is another goodwill ambassador for the "Free State Florida looking to take the glory away from the popular governor and his name is Rep. Carlos Gimenez. Gov. DeSantis has been welcoming, and at times trying to lure "blue state" Americans and businesses to move...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System

Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Impact of Hurricane Nicole could have been much greater

Our community was in the headlines all around the world last week as the National Weather Service reported that Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida just south of Vero Beach. But while the hit-and-run storm robbed precious sand from the island’s storm-weary beaches, swelled the Indian River lagoon, and flooded...
VERO BEACH, FL
The Weather Channel

Erosion From Hurricanes Ian, Nicole In Florida Is No Surprise, Geologist Says

Dozens of buildings along Florida's east coast were deemed unsafe after Nicole. Sea level rise is making the impact from storms worse, scientists say. "We should not be surprised," coastal geologist Randall Parkinson says. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel...
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Coming Up! St. Helen’s Harvest Festival means super-sized fun

You may not be ready for this, but the holidays are quickly approaching. So get your happy hat on and start your shopping. Four days of carnival fun, complete with rides, food, games and vendors, are on tap at the 56th annual St. Helen’s Harvest Festival. The festival is cashless, so you need to purchase wrist bands for food and rides. You can get unlimited rides with a wrist band starting at $30, and $22 worth of food and games starting at $20. There will be a raffle for a $10,000 grand prize, $2,500 second prize, plus a mountain bike, big-screen TV, and gift cards to local restaurants and stores. with tickets selling at $20 for one, $50 for three and $100 for six. Vendors include the Ladybug Boutique which will offer up crafts, baby items, Christmas decor, and raffle tickets for a Raggedy Ann and Andy and three quilts. Food booths will serve up cotton candy, sausage and peppers, and chicken parm, Millie’s Soup Pot, jerk chicken and hamburgers. There will also be game booths galore, including baseball and basketball games, a cake walk, a “gone fishing” game, face painting, and much more. The St. Helen’s Harvest Festival runs 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The location is at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, 3901 26th St., Vero Beach. For more information, visit StHelenVero.org or call 772-567-5129.
VERO BEACH, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy